Kennedy’s Vaccine Agenda Stalled, Structure’s ‘Competitive’ Obesity Pill, Novo’s Warning Letter

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Biopharma’s weight loss warriors have led the news this week, with Structure Therapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announcing new data. Structure delivered a “competitive profile” for its investigational GLP-1 pill compared to Eli Lilly’s orforglipron and Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy, BMO Capital Markets wrote to investors, after the candidate elicited 16.3% weight loss after 44 weeks in a Phase 2 trial. Rhythm was not as successful, announcing that Imcivree failed in a Phase 3 basket trial of various genetically driven obesities.

Meanwhile, Lilly and Novo made headlines outside of the clinical realm, as Lilly warned the public of the potential safety risks of taking compounded versions of tirzepatide—marketed as Zepbound for obesity and Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes. And Novo was hit with an FDA warning letter for failing to investigate reported adverse events—including three deaths—potentially linked to its own diabetes drug Ozempic. The letter only adds to what has been a challenging recent run for Novo, one that led to a 34% drop in total assets under management for its controlling shareholder Novo Holdings.

On the regulatory front, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine agenda is stalled after Massachusetts District Court Judge Brian Murphy found that his efforts to overhaul policies in this area were likely unlawful. Murphy specifically cited Kennedy’s move last June to empty the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). This comes on the heels of a White House crackdown in which officials would like the health secretary to tone down his vaccine skepticism, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

At the FDA, tensions continue to escalate, with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) launching an investigation into recent rejections of rare disease drugs. And transparency issues have come to light once again regarding the circumstances around biologics chief Vinay Prasad’s imminent departure and recent request to remain anonymous during a media briefing about uniQure’s gene therapy for Huntington’s disease.

In biopharma business, one expert sees the market conditions as ripe for Big Pharma consolidation while another sees the continuation of the mid-cap deal trend. And J&J tops pharma’s revenue list, with Lilly closing in thanks to its obesity portfolio.



