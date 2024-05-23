Venture capital
Drug pricing, budget cuts, tariffs and other shifts under the Trump administration undermine the biopharma and healthcare ecosystem.
California’s life sciences jobs led the nation last year, according to a new California Life Sciences (CLS) report. However, employment growth slowed and could continue slowing. CLS President and CEO Mike Guerra discusses the critical factors influencing California’s success.
EY’s 2025 Biotech Beyond Borders report provides a sobering snapshot of the industry’s financial health, with more and more companies facing cash runways of less than one year. The analyst firm’s leaders urge a return to basics for biotech.
The company’s intein-based technology is initially aimed at Stargardt disease, a type of macular degeneration.
Gene therapies have ridden investor mania to huge valuations but commercialization challenges have pushed market caps to the floor. At a roundtable last week, FDA leaders promised faster approvals and broad support to the industry.
A new report from Pitchbook suggests we’re in for a period of more sustainable investing, with VC firms continuing to create and invest in companies, just more carefully.
In addition to a $140 million series D, GRIN Therapeutics has signed a global licensing deal for the epilepsy disorder drug radiprodil worth $50 million upfront.
BioSpace’s NextGen companies are rising in one of the most confounding biotech markets ever experienced. Executives sounded off on how to keep your head above water during our webinar, Are We There Yet?
BioSpace examines the busiest corporate venture capital arms in the pharmaceutical industry. Novo Holdings, which made headlines last year with its $16.5 billion Catalent buy, topped the list.
The biopharma job market likely won’t turn around until 2026, according to two industry experts. Both cited a need for more investment and noted the impact of uncertainty on the industry.
PRESS RELEASES