Venture capital

Opinion
Washington’s Policy Shifts Are Driving Capital Away From Life-Saving Research
Drug pricing, budget cuts, tariffs and other shifts under the Trump administration undermine the biopharma and healthcare ecosystem.
June 24, 2025
4 min read
John Stanford
Downtown San Francisco and Oakland Bay Bridge on sunny day
Job Trends
Life Sciences Employment Growth in California Slows—and Could Keep Slowing
California’s life sciences jobs led the nation last year, according to a new California Life Sciences (CLS) report. However, employment growth slowed and could continue slowing. CLS President and CEO Mike Guerra discusses the critical factors influencing California’s success.
June 20, 2025
4 min read
Angela Gabriel
Creative photo poster picture collage collapsing dollar banknote arm holding cash money bankrupt decrease income funds loss.
Venture capitalists
More Than One-Third of Biotechs Have Under a Year of Cash Left, EY Finds
EY’s 2025 Biotech Beyond Borders report provides a sobering snapshot of the industry’s financial health, with more and more companies facing cash runways of less than one year. The analyst firm’s leaders urge a return to basics for biotech.
June 18, 2025
4 min read
Ana Mulero
Fund raising Capital Donation. Funds Support Concept. Fundraising. Collecting donations in jar.
Funding
SpliceBio Nabs $135 Million Series B To Advance Protein Splicing Medicines
The company’s intein-based technology is initially aimed at Stargardt disease, a type of macular degeneration.
June 11, 2025
2 min read
Dan Samorodnitsky
Substitution of DNA with bare hands and an ordinary screwdriver.
Business
As Gene Therapy Endures ‘Cold Winter,’ FDA Leaders Promise Support
Gene therapies have ridden investor mania to huge valuations but commercialization challenges have pushed market caps to the floor. At a roundtable last week, FDA leaders promised faster approvals and broad support to the industry.
June 11, 2025
6 min read
Dan Samorodnitsky
Investor or businessman hand insert dollar coin in giant bomb with burning fuse. Risk and money management. Financial and economic crisis concept. flat vector illustration
Venture capitalists
Boom, Bust and Recover: What Happens Next as Biotech VC Cycle Resets
A new report from Pitchbook suggests we’re in for a period of more sustainable investing, with VC firms continuing to create and invest in companies, just more carefully.
June 4, 2025
3 min read
Annalee Armstrong
ASD autism neurodevelopmental spectrum disorder, deficits in social communication and interaction, brain with impairment, hypersensitivity and abnormalities
Neuroscience
Epilepsy Biotech Nabs up to $570M in Deal With Italy’s Angelini Plus $140M Fundraising
In addition to a $140 million series D, GRIN Therapeutics has signed a global licensing deal for the epilepsy disorder drug radiprodil worth $50 million upfront.
May 27, 2025
1 min read
Annalee Armstrong
Business teamwork. Collaboration of entrepreneurs to achieve success. Partners communicate with each other and discuss cooperation. Cartoon flat vector illustration isolated on light background
NextGen
In Biotech’s ‘Moribund’ Market, What Does It Take To Survive?
BioSpace’s NextGen companies are rising in one of the most confounding biotech markets ever experienced. Executives sounded off on how to keep your head above water during our webinar, Are We There Yet?
May 21, 2025
6 min read
Annalee Armstrong
Conversion creative ideas into money with innovation machine, startup opportunity to earn money by motenization. Light bulbs in funnel converts to coins flowing through tap cartoon vector illustration
Venture capitalists
The Top 5 Most Active Corporate VCs in Pharma
BioSpace examines the busiest corporate venture capital arms in the pharmaceutical industry. Novo Holdings, which made headlines last year with its $16.5 billion Catalent buy, topped the list.
May 21, 2025
5 min read
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing businessman avoiding potholes on way to goal
Job Trends
Job Market Woes: More Funding, Stability Needed for Turnaround
The biopharma job market likely won’t turn around until 2026, according to two industry experts. Both cited a need for more investment and noted the impact of uncertainty on the industry.
May 8, 2025
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
cultivate(MD) Invests in Prana Thoracic
August 13, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Outpace Bio Announces $144M Oversubscribed Series B Financing to Advance AI-powered Cell Therapies into Clinical Development
August 2, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Synthetica Pioneering Closes a Series A Funding Round to Support Development of Oncolytic Bacterial Therapy for Solid Tumors
July 30, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Myeloma Investment Fund Invests in Dynamic Cell Therapies to Help Fuel Novel CAR-T-Cell Technologies
July 12, 2024
3 min read
Business
SciSparc Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Spin Off of Advanced Clinical Stage Pharmaceutical Portfolio to Publicly Traded Company
July 9, 2024
3 min read