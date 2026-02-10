SUBSCRIBE
Webinar: 2026 Hiring Trends and Job Market Signals

February 10, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

This webinar provides a clear-eyed assessment of current hiring conditions across biopharma, exploring which roles and skills are in demand, where opportunities are emerging, and how hiring practices are evolving.

The biopharma job market has been anything but predictable over the past year—and 2026 is shaping up to be another pivotal moment. Join industry hiring experts for a data-informed discussion on where the life sciences job market stands today, what signals point to recovery, and how professionals can position themselves for success in a shifting landscape.

This webinar will provide a clear-eyed assessment of current hiring conditions across biopharma, exploring which roles and skills are in demand, where opportunities are emerging, and how hiring practices are evolving. Whether you’re actively job searching, considering a career move, or planning your next strategic hire, this session will deliver timely insights you can act on.

Featured Speakers

Bryan Blair
Vice President, Biotech and Pharma Recruiting | GQR Global Markets
Bryan Blair is vice president, biotech and pharma recruiting, at GQR Global Markets, where he places research and development executives and builds clinical teams for Phase II+ companies. His practice spans clinical development, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, biometrics, medical affairs and C-suite leadership.

Leslie Loveless
CEO and Managing Partner | Slone Partners
Leslie Loveless draws upon more than 25 years of healthcare and life sciences industry and executive search experience in her role at Slone Partners. She joined the firm in 2007, became chief operating officer in 2014 and chief executive officer in 2016. She also serves as managing partner.

Eric Celidonio
Founder and Managing Partner | Sci.bio Recruiting
Eric Celidonio’s career spans nearly 30 years, beginning in research and development and manufacturing roles at Bayer and Pfizer before transitioning into recruiting and executive search. He has had leadership positions in talent acquisition at companies such as Merck KGaA and Moderna, where he built and scaled recruiting teams and advised executive leadership on business-critical hiring decisions.

Angela Gabriel
Content Manager, Life Sciences Careers | BioSpace
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.

