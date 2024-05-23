Huntington’s disease
Following a disappointing readout last year, uniQure on Tuesday posted promising Phase I/II data for its investigational gene therapy AMT-130 and nabbed the first-ever Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA in Huntington’s disease.
After back-to-back failures in 2021, Wave Life Sciences has finally aced a Phase Ib/IIa Huntington’s disease trial and is looking to a potential accelerated approval for its investigational antisense oligonucleotide.
PTC Therapeutics said Thursday the FDA has lifted a partial clinical hold on its Huntington’s disease candidate PTC518 after displaying favorable clinical trends in a mid-stage study.
While Sage Therapeutics’ drug candidate showed a slight difference compared to placebo in a mid-stage Huntington’s disease trial, William Blair analysts in a Tuesday note to investors said they “remain cautious” on dalzanemdor and “do not view the small numerical changes as definitive.”
Following a series of clinical failures, optimism builds for the first disease-modifying treatment.
Neurocrine Biosciences on Tuesday won the FDA’s approval for a sprinkle capsule formulation of Ingrezza, providing a more convenient route of treatment for Huntington’s disease patients with trouble swallowing.
The FDA will close out April with five target action dates around indications that include pediatric seizures and a neurological cancer in children.
