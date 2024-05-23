SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Huntington’s disease

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Pictured: uniQure headquarters in Amsterdam
Huntington’s Disease
UniQure Wins First FDA RMAT in Huntington’s Disease After Strong Phase I/II Data
Following a disappointing readout last year, uniQure on Tuesday posted promising Phase I/II data for its investigational gene therapy AMT-130 and nabbed the first-ever Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA in Huntington’s disease.
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MRI head scan, magnetic resonance imaging of head.
Drug Development
Wave Clears Phase Ib/IIa Study in Huntington’s Disease, Eyes Accelerated Approval
After back-to-back failures in 2021, Wave Life Sciences has finally aced a Phase Ib/IIa Huntington’s disease trial and is looking to a potential accelerated approval for its investigational antisense oligonucleotide.
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D rendering of nerve cells and neurological disease
Drug Development
PTC Reports Positive Phase II Huntington’s Data, FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold
PTC Therapeutics said Thursday the FDA has lifted a partial clinical hold on its Huntington’s disease candidate PTC518 after displaying favorable clinical trends in a mid-stage study.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: 3D rendering of nerve cells and neurological disease
Drug Development
Sage’s Dalzanemdor Shows Effect in Huntington’s Study, Analysts Say Results ‘Underwhelming’
While Sage Therapeutics’ drug candidate showed a slight difference compared to placebo in a mid-stage Huntington’s disease trial, William Blair analysts in a Tuesday note to investors said they “remain cautious” on dalzanemdor and “do not view the small numerical changes as definitive.”
June 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: a collage of genetic indicators surrounding a patient with Huntington’s disease
Drug Development
30 Years After Genetic Discovery, Huntington’s Patients Still Waiting
Following a series of clinical failures, optimism builds for the first disease-modifying treatment.
May 20, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
FDA
Neurocrine Wins FDA Approval for ‘Sprinkle’ Formulation of Ingrezza for Huntington’s Disease Chorea
Neurocrine Biosciences on Tuesday won the FDA’s approval for a sprinkle capsule formulation of Ingrezza, providing a more convenient route of treatment for Huntington’s disease patients with trouble swallowing.
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: ImmunityBio, Aquestive, XOMA and More
The FDA will close out April with five target action dates around indications that include pediatric seizures and a neurological cancer in children.
April 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Skyhawk Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Parts A and B of its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SKY-0515 as a Treatment for Huntington’s Disease, Reaching 72% Huntingtin mRNA Reduction
July 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read