Inside the Race to Build the Next Generation of AI Drug Discovery Platforms

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Viswa Colluru, CEO and founder of Enveda and Akshay Rai, principal, Healthcare & Biotech Investments at Premji Invest. We discuss how in the competitive AI platforms space, data, assets and clinical outcomes are crucial to capture investor attention.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Viswa Colluru, CEO & Founder, Enveda

Akshay Rai, Principal, Healthcare & Biotech Investments, Premji Invest

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.