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News   Drug Development

Inside the Race to Build the Next Generation of AI Drug Discovery Platforms

March 19, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Viswa Colluru, CEO and founder of Enveda and Akshay Rai, principal, Healthcare & Biotech Investments at Premji Invest. We speak about how AI platforms must now prove themselves through proprietary data, focused pipelines and clinical readouts in competitive diseases to garner investor interest.

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Viswa Colluru, CEO and founder of Enveda and Akshay Rai, principal, Healthcare & Biotech Investments at Premji Invest. We discuss how in the competitive AI platforms space, data, assets and clinical outcomes are crucial to capture investor attention.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Viswa Colluru, CEO & Founder, Enveda

Akshay Rai, Principal, Healthcare & Biotech Investments, Premji Invest

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Generative AI Artificial intelligence Drug discovery
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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