Inside the Race to Build the Next Generation of AI Drug Discovery Platforms

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Viswa Colluru, CEO and founder of Enveda and Akshay Rai, principal, Healthcare & Biotech Investments at Premji Invest. We speak about how AI platforms must now prove themselves through proprietary data, focused pipelines and clinical readouts in competitive diseases to garner investor interest.
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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Viswa Colluru, CEO and founder of Enveda and Akshay Rai, principal, Healthcare & Biotech Investments at Premji Invest. We discuss how in the competitive AI platforms space, data, assets and clinical outcomes are crucial to capture investor attention.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Viswa Colluru, CEO & Founder, Enveda
Akshay Rai, Principal, Healthcare & Biotech Investments, Premji Invest
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.