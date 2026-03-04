SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Teva Bags $400M Backing From Blackstone To Advance Sanofi-Partnered Drug

March 4, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman receiving large stacks of money from a giant hand. Concept of funding, venture capital, financial support, dividend, and profitable business.

iStock, rudall30

The funding comes weeks after TL1A blocker duvakitug maintained clinical remission rates above 50% in patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in a Phase 2b trial.

Teva has secured $400 million in funding from private equity firm Blackstone Life Sciences to help drive the development of duvakitug, a Sanofi-partnered TL1A blocker being trialed for inflammatory bowel diseases. The deal adds to an emerging trend of private equity firms buying into biopharma.

Blackstone will disburse the funding across four years and will be eligible for regulatory and undisclosed commercial milestones associated with duvakitug, according to Teva’s news release on Tuesday.

Blackstone will also be entitled to receive low single-digit royalties on drug sales worldwide.

Duvakitug is a monoclonal antibody that works by blocking the TL1A cytokine, in turn dampening the inflammatory response while also reducing fibrosis. In October 2023, duvakitug’s therapeutic potential attracted a $500 million upfront investment from Sanofi, which gained co-development and co-commercialization rights over the drug. Sanofi also promised up to $1 billion in development and launch milestones.

Last month, Teva released data from the Phase 2b RELIEVE UCCD LTE study, demonstrating the durability of the drug’s benefits. After 14 weeks of induction treatment and 44 weeks of maintenance with 900-mg duvakitug, 58% of patients with ulcerative colitis and and 55% of patients with Crohn’s disease remained in clinical remission.

As part of the 2023 contract, Sanofi will take charge of duvakitug’s clinical development once it reaches Phase 3. The pharma has since launched the late-stage STARSCAPE-1 study in Crohn’s disease and SUNSCAPE-1 trial in ulcerative colitis. The former is expected to complete in 2029 while the latter will wrap up in 2028.

Tuesday’s Blackstone deal plays into what PitchBook Senior Biotech Analyst Kazi Helal called the “PE-ization of pharma” in an interview with BioSpace last July. Private equity firms have previously steered clear of the pharma industry because of the binary risk that drug development carries.

Businessman pulling a money bag down the cliff
Deals
Bluebird Go-Private Deal Signals the ‘PE-ization of Pharma’
Why did two private equity firms with more than $460 billion under management want a little old gene therapy biotech called bluebird bio? We wanted to know.
July 2, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

But the recent unforgiving market conditions have left biopharma companies eager for any available funding, creating an opportunity for private equity firms to invest and potentially reap the rewards if a drug candidate makes it to the market or is sold off. “A lot of these folks are seeing opportunity now in biotech and distressed assets, and it’s hard to pass off,” Helal told BioSpace.

In February last year, bluebird bio, which at the time had struggled to keep its finances afloat, announced that it would go private in an acquisition deal with global investment firms Carlyle and SK Capital Partners. All told, the arrangement valued bluebird at roughly $50 million.

A few months later, in June, Lexeo Therapeutics continued the “PE-ization” trend, inking a $40 million financing agreement with Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Funds and venBio Partners, with an eye toward spinning out a new entity focused on developing treatments for cardiac genetic diseases.

Funding Inflammatory bowel disease
Sanofi US
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Theravance Halves Headcount, Cans R&D Work After Phase 3 Fail
March 4, 2026
 · 
61 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
cloud with rain of coins on blue background. minimal concept of investment, success and cryptocurrencies. 3d rendering
Insights
Rethinking Biotech’s Valley of Death as Federal Grants and Family Offices Step In
March 4, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Set of crumpled lumps of different paper isolated on yellow background. Gritty dusty dotted effect, vector elements with jagged edges, old notebook sheets.
MASH
Boehringer Ingelheim Axes MASH Pact With OSE After Disappointing Mid-Stage Data
March 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Dream Birds Flying Away, the birds flying out of a bird an open cage, the birds released from a cage, freedom concept. birds set free vector illustration.
Gene therapy
Intellia’s CRISPR Gene Therapy Free To Move Forward After FDA Fully Lifts Hold
March 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac