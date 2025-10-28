SUBSCRIBE
Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech was founded as an early-stage cell therapy company in 2014. The company was the brainchild of visionary scientists who recognized that antibody-based therapeutics could potentially treat disease and possessed the backgrounds in immunology and gene editing to take the leap.

For two years, Legend Biotech, then known as the “Legend Project,” operated in a room the size of a freight elevator, with the goal of creating a cell therapy for multiple myeloma, a hematological cancer that often relapses and can become refractory. The team produced nanobodies for single-domain antibody drugs and ultimately extended the half-life of the nanobodies with proprietary technologies.

In 2015, Legend’s scientists focused on research for chimeric antigen-receptor T-cells (CAR-T) targeting the BCMA protein, making the biotech one of the first companies in the world to engineer CAR-T cells for the BCMA protein. In 2016, investigator-initiated trials began in China.

In 2017, data from the trials were presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which led to a partnership with biopharmaceutical company Janssen Biotech, Inc. to co-develop the anti-BCMA CAR-T, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel). Applications seeking approval of cilta-cel for the treatment of patients with RRMM are currently under regulatory review by several health authorities around the world. CARVYKTI™ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2022 and received conditional marketing approval from the European Medicines Agency in May 2022.

Today Legend Biotech is a global, commercial-stage company driven by a passion for patients. We continue to build our pipeline of cell therapy platforms, which includes CAR-T, CAR-NK, CAR-γδ T and non-gene-editing CAR technologies.

Our goal is to bring hope and opportunity to patients and their families by continuing to explore unique technologies.

Somerset New Jersey US
  • Featured Employer
NEWS
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson's office in Spain/iStock, BrasilNut1, BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California
FDA
FDA Greenlights BMS, J&J CAR-T Therapies for Earlier Multiple Myeloma Treatment
The approvals, third line for BMS and 2seventy Bio’s Abecma and second line for J&J and Legend Biotech’s Carvykti, represent a new class of therapy for these blood cancer patients.
April 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie and Nadia Bey
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front o
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Vanda, Basilea and J&J/Legend
April kicks off with three FDA target action dates, including one that could potentially set the stage to move CAR-T therapies into earlier lines of treatment.
March 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
Policy
FDA Adcomm Backs J&J’s Carvykti, BMS’s Abecma Early in Multiple Myeloma
By votes of 11-0 and 8-3, respectively, an FDA advisory committee Friday deemed the risks of early death for both Johnson & Johnson’s Carvykti and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Abecma acceptable.
March 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front o
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Mirum, BMS, Madrigal and More
The FDA’s busy week ahead involves three decision dates for potential industry firsts and a highly anticipated advisory committee meeting for two CAR-T therapies.
March 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: J&J's building in Switzerland
Policy
EU Panel Backs J&J, Legend’s Carvykti for Second-Line Multiple Myeloma
Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech got a positive opinion from a European Medicines Agency panel for earlier lines of treatment, as they ready for a March FDA advisory committee meeting.
February 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Policy
J&J, Legend to Face Adcomm for Carvykti’s Push as Earlier Line MM Treatment
An FDA advisory committee will meet to review J&J and Legend Biotech’s supplemental BLA for Carvykti for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients who have undergone at least one prior line of therapy.
January 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
An IV bag circled by money, blood cells, and celeb
Both Autologous and Allogeneic Have a Place as Cell Therapy Market Explodes
As CAR T cell therapies attract significant biopharma investment, experts say there is plenty of space in the growing market for both treatments that use patients’ own cells and for those that rely on donor cells.
December 12, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
External view of Novartis' office in Canada
Novartis Enters into Deal with Legend Biotech for $100 Million Upfront
After success with J&J, Legend strikes another license agreement, this one with Swiss pharma Novartis around CAR-T therapies.
November 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Courtesy of Michael Vi/Getty Images
Drug Development
Data Leak Shows J&J and Legend’s Carvykti Exceeds Expectations
The leaked data show that Carvykti cuts the risk of disease relapse by 74% versus standard chemotherapy regimens.
April 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Legend Biotech to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
August 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech Appoints Carlos Santos as Chief Financial Officer
August 19, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Recent Highlights
August 12, 2025
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech to Host Investor Conference Call on Second Quarter 2025 Results
July 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech Unveils Groundbreaking 5-Year Survival Data for CARVYKTI® in Multiple Myeloma at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
June 4, 2025
 · 
35 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech Announces New Oncologic & Hematologic Therapeutic Developments at ASCO, EHA, and ASGCT
May 23, 2025
 · 
31 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech to Host Investor Event During the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
May 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Recent Highlights
May 14, 2025
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech to Host Investor Conference Call on First Quarter 2025 Results
April 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Recent Highlights
March 12, 2025
 · 
18 min read
