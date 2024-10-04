SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Florida US
NEWS
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Lykos, GSK, BMS and More
In the next two weeks, the FDA is scheduled to decide on four drug applications and hold two highly anticipated advisory committee meetings.
May 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 6-10
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
December 10, 2021
 · 
14 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 9
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
July 8, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Policy
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Resubmit New Drug Application for Firdapse
Resubmission of NDA for Firdapse on schedule for end of the first quarter.
February 12, 2018
 · 
6 min read
IPO Watch: Is Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners A Bargain At Half The Price?
November 13, 2006
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
The Day In Review: News From The Hepatitis Front
October 27, 2006
 · 
1 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the BofA Securities CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference 2024
October 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Sub-Licensee DyDo Pharma Received Approval to Commercialize FIRDAPSE® in Japan
September 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
August 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Enters Into an Exclusive License, Supply and Commercialization Agreement with Kye Pharmaceuticals for AGAMREE® in Canada
July 24, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Kye Pharmaceuticals Secures Exclusive License, Supply and Commercialization Agreement with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals for AGAMREE®, a novel treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, in Canada
July 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024
July 22, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S. FDA Approval For Increased Maximum Daily Dose For FIRDAPSE®
May 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2024
May 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Reports Solid First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024
May 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Load More