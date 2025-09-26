About EyePoint

EyePoint is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people with serious retinal diseases.

Our lead product candidate is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor in next-generation bioerodible technology.

Supported by robust safety and efficacy data to date, we are presently in Phase 3 global, pivotal clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), with topline data anticipated in 2026. First patient dosing in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in diabetic macular edema (DME) is expected in the first quarter of 2026. Despite current therapies, patients with wet AMD and DME still tend to lose vision in the long term and wet AMD is the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States.

We are committed to partnering with the retina community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

Driven by our core values – Transformational Innovation, Unwavering Integrity, Compassionate Excellence, and Inclusive Collaboration – our team is dedicated to achieving our shared vision for the future and bettering the lives of patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.