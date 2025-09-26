EyePoint
EyePoint is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people with serious retinal diseases.
Our lead product candidate is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor in next-generation bioerodible technology.
Supported by robust safety and efficacy data to date, we are presently in Phase 3 global, pivotal clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), with topline data anticipated in 2026. First patient dosing in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in diabetic macular edema (DME) is expected in the first quarter of 2026. Despite current therapies, patients with wet AMD and DME still tend to lose vision in the long term and wet AMD is the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States.
We are committed to partnering with the retina community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.
Driven by our core values – Transformational Innovation, Unwavering Integrity, Compassionate Excellence, and Inclusive Collaboration – our team is dedicated to achieving our shared vision for the future and bettering the lives of patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.
EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.
Watertown, Massachusetts 02472 US
We are passionate about creating an engaging and efficient hiring experience.
You’ll have a chance to meet with members of the team and learn about EyePoint and what makes our culture unique.
Ahead of interviewing, we recommend reviewing these tips for participating in a successful virtual interview.
-
-
“The mentorship available to me is just incredible; everyone is so approachable. I’ve been lucky and fortunate to have strong mentors throughout my career and that didn’t stop at EyePoint. EyePoint offered me the next level of mentorship and what I needed to promote my self-growth.”Samantha
Senior Clinical Trial Manager
-
-
Clear FocusOur retinal disease-focused pipeline leverages our proprietary and proven Durasert E™ technology enabling the potential to preserve vision with less burden.
-
Proven TechnologyDurasert® has been safely administered to thousands of patients’ eyes across four FDA approved products.
-
Promising TreatmentDURAVYU™ offers a new mechanism of action for the treatment of VEGF mediated retinal diseases. DURAVYU™ combines vorolanib, a patent protected, tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated in proprietary bio-erodible Durasert E™ for sustained intraocular delivery.
-
Revolutionary TherapyDURAVYU™ is being developed as a potential paradigm-altering treatment for patients suffering from VEGF-mediated retinal disease. DURAVYU™ has the potential to maintain a majority of patients with active disease with no supplemental anti-VEGF therapy for six months or longer.
Headquarters in Watertown, MA with additional location in Northbridge, MA
Flexibility and connectivity no matter where you are
Employees are regularly recognized by their colleagues through Wishlist, our employee appreciation program
We support your growth with comprehensive, competitive benefits
designed to best meet your needs, including:
Health & Well-Being
- Healthcare and insurance benefits
- Flexible spending accounts
- LifeStyle Accounts
- Candidly-Student Debt Optimization tools
- Caregiving assistance
- Financial Planning resources
- Dependent care and health savings accounts
- Disability, legal, and life insurance coverage
- Pet insurance
- Identity theft protection
- Employee Assistance Program
Financial Reward
- Competitive base salary
- 401(k) with competitive matching and immediate vesting
- Stock eligibility at all levels
- Bonus program to share in company success
- Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
- Tuition reimbursement
Time Off
- Paid time off program to enjoy your personal and family life
- Flexible working options
- Leaves of absence
- Sick time
- Winter holiday shutdown
- Volunteer day and floating holidays
Empowering Workplace
- Open and inclusive culture
- Modern, friendly office spaces
- Engaging and fun work environment
- Free coffee, tea and snacks, and fresh fruit
- Flex Fridays