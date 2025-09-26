SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

EyePoint

About EyePoint

EyePoint is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people with serious retinal diseases.

Our lead product candidate is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor in next-generation bioerodible technology.

Supported by robust safety and efficacy data to date, we are presently in Phase 3 global, pivotal clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), with topline data anticipated in 2026. First patient dosing in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in diabetic macular edema (DME) is expected in the first quarter of 2026. Despite current therapies, patients with wet AMD and DME still tend to lose vision in the long term and wet AMD is the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States.

We are committed to partnering with the retina community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

Driven by our core values – Transformational Innovation, Unwavering Integrity, Compassionate Excellence, and Inclusive Collaboration – our team is dedicated to achieving our shared vision for the future and bettering the lives of patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

480 Pleasant Street Suite C-400
Watertown, Massachusetts 02472 US
Visit website
AWARDS
  • MassEcon Award Eyepoint.jpg
  • 2026 - Best Places to Work - Badge (1).png
  • Featured Employer
The Hiring Process

We are passionate about creating an engaging and efficient hiring experience.

You’ll have a chance to meet with members of the team and learn about EyePoint and what makes our culture unique.

Ahead of interviewing, we recommend reviewing these tips for participating in a successful virtual interview.

Download Interview Tips
EMPLOYEE TESTIMONIALS
  • “EyePoint offers an entrepreneurial environment. Employees can truly speak their mind, be able to share their ideas, collaborate with their teammates and be able to make a difference.”

    George
    Manufacturing Operations Manager
  • “The mentorship available to me is just incredible; everyone is so approachable. I’ve been lucky and fortunate to have strong mentors throughout my career and that didn’t stop at EyePoint. EyePoint offered me the next level of mentorship and what I needed to promote my self-growth.”
    Samantha
    Senior Clinical Trial Manager
  • “Our culture is extremely inclusive and empowering. We are given full autonomy to own our work, which allows us to be innovative and find new ways to add value.”
    Udaya
    Director of Financial Planning & Analysis
EyePoint at a Glance
  • Clear Focus
    Our retinal disease-focused pipeline leverages our proprietary and proven Durasert E™ technology enabling the potential to preserve vision with less burden.
  • Proven Technology
    Durasert® has been safely administered to thousands of patients’ eyes across four FDA approved products.
  • Promising Treatment
    DURAVYU™ offers a new mechanism of action for the treatment of VEGF mediated retinal diseases. DURAVYU™ combines vorolanib, a patent protected, tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated in proprietary bio-erodible Durasert E™ for sustained intraocular delivery.
  • Revolutionary Therapy
    DURAVYU™ is being developed as a potential paradigm-altering treatment for patients suffering from VEGF-mediated retinal disease. DURAVYU™ has the potential to maintain a majority of patients with active disease with no supplemental anti-VEGF therapy for six months or longer.
At EyePoint, you’ll thrive in a dynamic, fast-growing environment that empowers you to build your career while making a meaningful impact.
We are 200+ employees both in office and remote

Headquarters in Watertown, MA with additional location in Northbridge, MA

Flexibility and connectivity no matter where you are

Employees are regularly recognized by their colleagues through Wishlist, our employee appreciation program

We support your growth with comprehensive, competitive benefits
designed to best meet your needs, including:

Health & Well-Being
  • Healthcare and insurance benefits
  • Flexible spending accounts
  • LifeStyle Accounts
  • Candidly-Student Debt Optimization tools
  • Caregiving assistance
  • Financial Planning resources
  • Dependent care and health savings accounts
  • Disability, legal, and life insurance coverage
  • Pet insurance
  • Identity theft protection
  • Employee Assistance Program

Financial Reward
  • Competitive base salary
  • 401(k) with competitive matching and immediate vesting
  • Stock eligibility at all levels
  • Bonus program to share in company success
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
  • Tuition reimbursement

Time Off
  • Paid time off program to enjoy your personal and family life
  • Flexible working options
  • Leaves of absence
  • Sick time
  • Winter holiday shutdown
  • Volunteer day and floating holidays

Empowering Workplace
  • Open and inclusive culture
  • Modern, friendly office spaces
  • Engaging and fun work environment
  • Free coffee, tea and snacks, and fresh fruit
  • Flex Fridays
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
EyePoint to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026
February 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
EyePoint Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - January 16, 2026
January 16, 2026
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
EyePoint Reports Corporate Update and Anticipated Pivotal Milestones for 2026
January 7, 2026
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
EyePoint to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
December 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
EyePoint Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 16, 2025
December 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
EyePoint Announces Positive Recommendation from Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee for Pivotal Phase 3 Trials for DURAVYU™ in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
November 20, 2025
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
EyePoint Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 17, 2025
November 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
EyePoint Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Developments
November 5, 2025
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
EyePoint Announces Participation at Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences
November 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
EyePoint to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 5, 2025
October 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Load More
NEWS
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Job Openings Will Likely Drop as 2025 Winds Down But Could Rise in 2026
Biopharma professionals will probably find decreasing employment opportunities this month and next even as layoffs continue, based on BioSpace data. However, hundreds of open roles are expected this year in Massachusetts, and a job market turnaround could start late next year.
November 20, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work Spotlights Most Desirable Workplaces
BioSpace has named 50 life sciences companies to its 2026 Best Places to Work list. AbbVie, Amneal Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio executives share what makes their organizations special.
November 4, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
Of the 25 companies receiving tax incentives in Massachusetts, 23 will add jobs outside of Boston and Cambridge. Medtronic, which is receiving the largest award, will create 220 roles in Billerica. Other recipients include AbbVie, Dyne Therapeutics and Viridian Therapeutics.
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
A patient being examined by an eye doctor/iStock,
Drug Development
EyePoint Pharma Stock Surges on Phase II Wet AMD-Therapy Results
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration showed comparable results to Regeneron’s Eylea with a less frequent dosing regimen.
December 4, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 14
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
January 13, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioForest
Clinical Catch-Up: October 11-15
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial announcements. Take a look.
October 15, 2021
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: January 25-29
It was a busy week for clinical trial news. Read on for more information.
January 29, 2021
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioForest
Clinical Catch-Up: May 18-22
Non-COVID-19 clinical trial updates are outweighing COVID-19 studies, particularly with the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting coming up soon. Here’s a look.
May 22, 2020
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: March 2-6
It was a relatively quiet week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
March 6, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More