Psychedelics

Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune’s big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
August 5, 2024
5 min read
Kenny Walter
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Adaptimmune, Zevra, Lykos and scPharma
The FDA has four big events in the coming two weeks, including an advisory panel meeting for an ultra-rare disease.
July 29, 2024
5 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Gloved hand holding a white pill
Drug Development
ICER Doubles Down on Critique of Lykos’ MDMA Therapy, Cites Data Concerns
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review has again flagged “substantial concerns” with Lykos Therapeutics’ data for its MDMA-based therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and propensity for bias.
June 28, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Psychiatric Drug Developers Make Recommendations Following Lykos Adcomm
Industry experts provide clinical trial design and protocol suggestions for psychedelic drug developers after an advisory committee voted against approving Lykos’ MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy.
June 27, 2024
7 min read
Gail Dutton
Pictured: Psychedelic plants in front of blue squiggly lines
Drug Development
Depression Is Notoriously Difficult to Treat. Can Psychedelic Therapies Help?
Psychedelic drug developers are homing in on the potential $16 billion depression treatment market, with a particular focus on treatment-resistant depression.
June 20, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: FDA headquarters with money and pill bottles
Policy
5 FDA Decisions to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
The next six months for the FDA are primed to be as groundbreaking as the first six, with Eli Lilly’s donanemab and Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy on the docket, among others.
June 18, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
Policy
FDA Adcomm Votes Against Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy
An FDA advisory committee on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected Lykos Therapeutics’ investigational MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder due to safety concerns and how the company conducted its trials.
June 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Deep Dive: Psychedelics for Mental Health
In this deep dive BioSpace analyzes the neuropsychedelic therapeutics pipeline, which grabbed headlines in February when the FDA accepted the New Drug Application for Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA capsules for PTSD.
June 5, 2024
4 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Bottles wrapped in an Iboga plant
Drug Development
Psychedelic Therapies Could Soon Break Through Against Addiction
LSD, ketamine, ibogaine and related treatments are moving forward in clinical trials for substance use disorders, including alcohol use disorder and opioid use disorder.
May 31, 2024
7 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Lykos, GSK, BMS and More
In the next two weeks, the FDA is scheduled to decide on four drug applications and hold two highly anticipated advisory committee meetings.
May 30, 2024
6 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A prescription bottle over a groovy neuro background
Policy
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted Therapy Faces Landmark Adcomm
Experts say approval of Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA capsules for post-traumatic stress disorder would open the door to further research into psychedelic-assisted therapies.
May 29, 2024
6 min read
Gail Dutton
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Business
AbbVie, Gilgamesh Sign Potential $2B Deal to Develop Neuroplastogens for Psychiatric Disorders
With Monday’s agreement, AbbVie joins the industry’s growing interest in next-generation psychiatric therapies and looks to leverage Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ research platform to discover novel neuroplastogens.
May 14, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Man sitting on a bed looking stressed
Policy
Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA Therapy for PTSD to Face FDA Adcomm
As interest in psychedelic therapies ramp up, Lykos Therapeutics will go in front of the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee on June 4 to present its investigational treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.
May 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Mother covering her face, experiencing depression symptoms
Drug Development
Novo-Backed Reunion Raises $103M Series A Financing for Psychedelic Trial
The New Jersey-based biopharma will use the funds to support a Phase II study of its serotonergic psychedelic drug candidate in postpartum depression.
May 3, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Quantum Research Group Survey Reports Investor Insights About Psychedelic Stocks
August 5, 2024
3 min read
Business
PurMinds Chief Scientific Officer to Speak at the 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference
May 21, 2024
4 min read