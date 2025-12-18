8 Companies Hiring in Greater Philadelphia

The Greater Philadelphia life sciences ecosystem has over 1,200 life sciences establishments, including 450 biotech research and development and manufacturing companies, according to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia .

Competition for jobs in the Philadelphia area has intensified recently. The good news: since September, there’s been a steady increase in the number of jobs posted.

Source: BioSpace, Jobs live and job applications, Pennsylvania, November 2024-December 2025

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Philadelphia, check out the open positions at these eight companies.

1. Legend Biotech: Legend has almost a dozen roles listed including scientist, sr. scientist and principal scientist.

2. CSL: CSL has more than two dozen roles in King of Prussia, across several disciplines.

3. Eli Lilly: Lilly has half a dozen jobs listed, with several related to imaging and a few associate director roles.

4. Resilience: Resilience has a couple roles listed, including senior analyst and senior project manager.

5. Regeneron: Regeneron is looking for a medical specialist, gastroenterology.

6. Daiichi Sankyo: Daiichi is looking for an oncology clinical educator and an oncology territory manager.

7. Novo Nordisk: Novo is looking for a regional account manager.

8. AbbVie: AbbVie has a few roles listed in Philadelphia, Blue Bell and Ardmore

