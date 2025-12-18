SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

8 Companies Hiring in Greater Philadelphia

December 18, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Chantal Dresner
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline

View of the Philadelphia skyline

/ iStock, hstiver

If you’re looking for a biopharma job in Philadelphia, here are eight companies on BioSpace hiring right now.

The Greater Philadelphia life sciences ecosystem has over 1,200 life sciences establishments, including 450 biotech research and development and manufacturing companies, according to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

Competition for jobs in the Philadelphia area has intensified recently. The good news: since September, there’s been a steady increase in the number of jobs posted.

Source: BioSpace, Jobs live and job applications, Pennsylvania, November 2024-December 2025

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Philadelphia, check out the open positions at these eight companies.

1. Legend Biotech: Legend has almost a dozen roles listed including scientist, sr. scientist and principal scientist.

2. CSL: CSL has more than two dozen roles in King of Prussia, across several disciplines.

3. Eli Lilly: Lilly has half a dozen jobs listed, with several related to imaging and a few associate director roles.

4. Resilience: Resilience has a couple roles listed, including senior analyst and senior project manager.

5. Regeneron: Regeneron is looking for a medical specialist, gastroenterology.

6. Daiichi Sankyo: Daiichi is looking for an oncology clinical educator and an oncology territory manager.

7. Novo Nordisk: Novo is looking for a regional account manager.

8. AbbVie: AbbVie has a few roles listed in Philadelphia, Blue Bell and Ardmore

Pennsylvania Now hiring
Legend Biotech CSL CSL Behring Eli Lilly and Company Resilience Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Daiichi Sankyo Novo Nordisk AbbVie
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Aerial panorama of Trenton New Jersey skyline and state capitol at sunset. Trenton is the capital city of the U.S. state of New Jersey and the county seat of Mercer County.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
December 11, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
crowd and leader
Job Trends
Job Postings in November Tick Up–But So Do Applications
December 4, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Aerial view of South San Francisco, California/iSt
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in South San Francisco
December 4, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Job Openings Will Likely Drop as 2025 Winds Down But Could Rise in 2026
November 20, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel