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Over the weekend, the FDA rejected Summit Therapeutic’s Akeso-partnered ivonescimab. Had the decision gone a different way, it would have been the first PD-1/VEGF bispecific to hit the U.S. market, but because the Phase 3 HARMONi trial failed to show an improvement in overall survival, the FDA decided that Summit had not provided enough evidence of the drug’s efficacy in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer to support an approval.

Other drugmakers advancing assets in this up-and-coming drug class—including BioNTech and partner Bristol Myers Squibb, plus Pfizer, Merck and AbbVie—are now all on notice of the bar they will need to pass to win an FDA nod.

The Summit decision was one of the most closely watched on the FDA’s docket this month, but still to come are decisions on Capricor Therapeutics’ Duchenne muscular dystrophy cell therapy, which was already rejected once and suffered a negative adcomm meeting this fall, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ investigational IgA nephropathy medicine—an approval for which could push the big biotech into its next era.

Outside of the FDA, the biggest news of the week came from Isomorphic Labs, which on Tuesday announced a $5 billion series C fundraise—the largest in the industry’s history. The news follows closely on the heels of the AI drug discovery biotech’s $2.1 billion series B in May, meaning the company has raised at least $7.7 billion to date without entering the clinic—or even declaring a pipeline.

Also this week, two big conferences—ObesityWeek and Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD)—have spawned a ton of headlines.

At Obesity Week, Novo’s next-gen obesity candidate CagriSema, which is currently under FDA review with a decision expected by the end of the year, showed comparable results at lower dose levels as it had at the higher dose levels, for which results were first announced back in late 2024. Wave Life Sciences, meanwhile, presented the first data from the highest dose cohort of its GalNAc-siRNA weight loss candidate, WVE-007, showing that higher baseline body mass index and excessive body fat have been associated with a more pronounced effect. And at CTAD, drugmakers showcased novel modalities, such as AriBio’s PDE5-inhibiting drug, which slowed cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease when used as a monotherapy, hitting one of the dual primary endpoints in the Phase 3 trial.

Finally, former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary’s Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program may finally be winding down, according to media reports. This news came days before the Senate prepares to vote on Heidi Overton as the next permanent FDA commissioner.

And check out BioSpace’s latest dispatch on women in the industry, with a recent Bedford Group report showing that while women have made gains in boardrooms, rising to 29% representation in 2025’s fiscal year, that hasn’t translated to more female CEOs.

