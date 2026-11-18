When a large pharma company acquires a smaller developer, the purchase may come with baggage. Beyond the company’s assets—just the platform technology, pipeline of candidates, perhaps a small portfolio of commercial products, plus a skilled workforce—the buyer may also get a thorny co-parenting arrangement with a rival powerhouse.

But that’s what Merck KGaA could get early next year if the German pharma finalizes its $1.1 billion acquisition of RNA specialist Silence Therapeutics, announced last month. On the other end of this unusual collaboration situation is AstraZeneca, which has an ongoing drug development arrangement with Silence for a variety of indications.

“An acquisition does not automatically eliminate a biotech’s existing partnerships,” Les Funtleyder, healthcare portfolio manager at E Squared Capital, told BioSpace over email. Depending on specific stipulations in the contracts, “the acquiring company may inherit an ongoing relationship with another large pharmaceutical company, potentially even a direct competitor.”

While that could certainly raise some complicated questions—such as who controls the biotech’s assets and how royalty and milestone obligations will be managed—an existing Big Pharma partnership isn’t immediately a red flag for buyers.

In the case of Merck KGaA and Silence, “what matters is how the partnership affects the valuation and the returns Merck can ultimately generate,” Funtleyder said. “The presence of AstraZeneca does not necessarily make Silence less attractive.”

In fact, having an existing Big Pharma partnership could be seen as a point of validation for a biotech, said Eduardo Schur, managing director at the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal. “The partner may have already validated the asset, may share development costs, and may provide commercial reach in markets the acquirer does not prioritize,” he told BioSpace in an email.

On the flip side, acquirers may also need to navigate royalties and milestone payments, shared control over strategic decisions and data-sharing, Schur added.

“In our experience, an existing partnership is rarely a deal-breaker. Instead, it becomes an important consideration in valuation, transaction structure, and due diligence.”

Merck KGaA and AstraZeneca sync through Silence

AstraZeneca first tuned in to Silence in March 2020, paying $60 million cash upfront plus a $20 million equity investment to advance siRNA candidates for five targets across cardiovascular, renal, metabolic and respiratory conditions. The pharma earmarked up to $400 million in milestones, plus tiered royalties, with the option to add five more targets to the pot.

The partners eventually unveiled an asset called SLN312, designed to silence ANGPTL3 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. But in March, Silence disclosed that AstraZeneca had abandoned SLN312, which now belongs completely to the biotech.

The broader collaboration between AstraZeneca and Silence remains—and Merck KGaA last month gave no indication that the partnership was in jeopardy.

The Silence story is driven by an asset that is wholly owned by the biotech and falls outside the AstraZeneca alliance, H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio told BioSpace. This molecule, called divesiran, is being tested for polycythemia vera (PV), a rare, slow-growing blood cancer.

Data from the Phase 2 SANRECO trial in August showed that 88% of patients treated with divesiran met the trial’s primary outcome of complete response, as opposed to 19% in the placebo group—findings that William Blair analysts in a Sept. 10 note called “best-in-field for PV currently.”

Trucchio is also bullish about divesiran, pointing to its “potentially differentiated quarterly dosing profile in polycythemia vera.” He added that the Merck KGaA acquisition validates Silence’s approach to drug development and could support the advancement of the asset into Phase 3.

Aside from divesiran, Merck KGaA will get a host of other rare disease assets, including zerlasiran, which targets lipoprotein(a) for cardiovascular diseases, and SLN365, which downregulates GPR146 for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson share a cancer blockbuster

In March 2015, AbbVie came out on top of a high-stakes bidding war to bag Pharmacyclics—a California-based drugmaker focusing on cancer and immune-mediated conditions—for $21 billion. Despite failing to come up with a more compelling offer, AbbVie’s rival bidder Johnson & Johnson would remain closely involved with the Pharmacyclics story.

Pharmacyclics and J&J linked up in late 2011, with the pharma fronting $150 million to license an oral, small molecule BTK inhibitor, which at the time was being developed for B cell malignancies. This partnership would prove productive and in November 2013 led to an FDA approval in mantle cell lymphoma, introducing the industry to Imbruvica.

Imbruvica has since secured several label expansions and can now be used to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, among other diseases.

After AbbVie’s acquisition of Pharmacyclics, Imbruvica came under the joint control of two pharma powerhouses. Imbruvica peaked in 2021 with $9.78 billion in global sales, with AbbVie booking all U.S. top-line product sales and J&J leading ex-U.S. commercialization. AbbVie also records 50% of international profits as collaboration revenue, and both companies split U.S. commercialization profits and expenses equally.

“This is a clear example of a continuing collaboration,” Trucchio said, explaining that the pharmas share profits, losses and development costs for Imbruvica. “Buying Pharmacyclics did not give AbbVie all of Imbruvica’s economics.”

Pharmacyclics’ leaders Bob Duggan and Maky Zanganeh are now heading up Summit Therapeutics, which is developing the PD-1xVEGF bispecific antibody ivonescimab.

Territorial rights spotlighted through Roche and Pfizer’s Telavant ties

Spinoff specialist Roivant Sciences in late 2022 paired up with Pfizer to launch a new company called Telavant with the explicit purpose of advancing the anti-TL1A antibody RVT-3101 for ulcerative colitis.

Pfizer’s role in the venture is twofold. The pharma provided the asset, now known as afimkibart, which Telavant will fully fund and push through clinical development. If the drug hits the market, the Roivant subsidiary will be in charge of marketing in the U.S. and Japan, while Pfizer will retain commercialization rights in other markets. The pharma also has a 25% equity stake in Telavant and is entitled to representation on the biotech’s board.

Roche entered the picture several months later, dropping $7.1 billion—and pledging an additional $150 million in near-term milestones—to take over RVT-3101.

“This illustrates the importance of territorial rights,” Trucchio explained. Roche gained whatever Roivant owned with regard to afimkibart, while Pfizer retained the asset’s commercialization rights outside the U.S. and Japan. The pharma did, however, sell its stake in Televant with the sale.

“Pfizer was also a minority shareholder selling its stake, so its roles as shareholder and commercial partner should be distinguished,” he added.

Afimkibart is in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, with a potential regulatory submission and launch next year. Roche is also advancing the asset for rheumatoid arthritis and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Roche and Pfizer lose Spark for gene therapies

Seeking to elevate its hemophilia expertise, Pfizer in December 2014 partnered with Spark Therapeutics to develop a gene therapy for the condition. The pharma paid $20 million for Spark’s AAV-based program, called SPK-FIX, and put up to $260 million on the line in milestones across multiple potential hemophilia B products.

The SPK-FIX effort ultimately produced an asset called fidanacogene elaparvovec, which won the FDA’s approval in April 2024 for hemophilia B under the brand name Beqvez.

By that time, though, Spark was already under new management. Roche in February 2019 moved to acquire the biotech for $4.8 billion—a deal that was centered on Luxturna, a commercial gene therapy cleared in 2017 for a genetic type of retinal dystrophy. Roche at the time also touted the potential of Spark’s hemophilia A program.

The spark fizzled out soon after, however, with Roche in January 2025 saying it saw no “significant future synergistic benefits” between its in-house programs and Spark’s products, prompting the pharma to overhaul the gene therapy subsidiary. The move carried a goodwill impairment cost of 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.38 billion).

Then, Pfizer in February that year pulled Beqvez from the market worldwide, citing “the limited interest patients and their doctors have demonstrated in hemophilia gene therapies,” Nikkei Asia reported at the time. Pfizer never had the chance to disclose sales for Beqvez.

Sanofi gains three pharma partners through Ablynx

Closing out this list is Sanofi, which gained three Big Pharma co-parents when it bought Ablynx for $4.85 billion in early 2018.

Ablynx’s approach is centered on nanobodies, a proprietary next-generation class of biologics based on antibody fragments, the biotech said at the time.

“This illustrates a platform with multiple partnerships,” Trucchio said. These partners include Merck, which in October 2012 paired up with Ablynx to advance molecules targeting voltage-gated ion channels for undisclosed indications. Merck returned to Ablynx a couple of years later for a cancer-focused collaboration.

Merck KGaA is also an Ablynx customer, paying €10 million ($11.2 million) upfront in 2008 for access to the nanobody approach. The companies in 2017 pushed an osteoarthritis asset into the clinic. AbbVie also had an agreement with Ablynx as per a 2013 partnership that saw the pharma pay $175 million upfront to work on an anti-inflammatory nanobody therapy.

In securities filings, Sanofi continues to list partnership payments received in connection with the Ablynx acquisition. Last year, these payments totaled €700 million ($783 million), though the pharma didn’t reveal which collaborator paid how much.