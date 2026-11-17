Isomorphic Labs has clinched a whopping $5 billion in series C funding, more than doubling its own $2.1 billion series B from May and breaking the industry’s record for most money raised in a single round.

The $5 billion series C was co-led by California investors Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, with continued investment from parent company Alphabet, according to a Tuesday release. Altos Labs, another AI-focused drug discovery engine, previously held the title for biggest fundraise after its $3 billion debut in 2022.

For Isomorphic, the fresh $5 billion will fuel efforts to scale the biotech’s drug design engine, which combines “a suite of foundational simulation AI models that natively work across multiple therapeutic areas and drug modalities,” according to the company.

The cash will also support Isomorphic’s preclinical pipeline as the biotech gears up to enter the clinic. Isomorphic has yet to publicly disclose any assets but said it has produced preclinical results for internal programs in both oncology and immunology.

Isomorphic is also focused on building out an ecosystem of partners and global infrastructure “required to power the future of AI-led bioengineering.” So far, the Alphabet company has announced research partnerships with several Big Pharmas, including Novartis, Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson.

“Our drug design engine is generating molecules with unprecedented precision and speed,” Demis Hassabis, Isomorphic’s founder and CEO, said in a prepared statement. The 2024 Nobel Laureate winner is also the co-founder of Google DeepMind and chief scientist for Alphabet.

“This round enables us to accelerate our progress: building foundational biology models, deepening our systemic disease understanding, and driving our first therapeutic programs towards clinical trials to deliver tangible impact for patients,” Hassabis said.

The biotech intends to “unlock some of the hardest problems in drug discovery,” according to Isomorphic President Max Jaderberg.

London-based Isomorphic launched in 2021 and shared news of its first fundraise of $600 million in March 2025. To date, the company has raised at least $7.7 billion—all without ever disclosing a clinical program.