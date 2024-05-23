SUBSCRIBE
Complete response letters

Hand holding a nasal spray bottle against a white background
Orexo’s Opioid Overdose Nasal Spray Fails FDA Review for Second Time
Citing the need for another human factor study and more technical data for the final product, the FDA denied approval of Orexo’s nasal spray rescue medication for opioid overdose.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
FDA Rejects Novo’s Once-Weekly Insulin Injection, Cites Manufacturing Process
The FDA’s Complete Response Letter turned down Novo Nordisk’s Biologics License Application for its once-weekly basal insulin icodec injection for diabetes mellitus, with “requests” related to the manufacturing process and the type 1 diabetes indication.
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: The front entrance to the FDA headquarters/iStock, Grandbrothers
Policy
FDA Rejects Rocket’s Gene Therapy, Cites Need for Additional CMC Info
Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ gene therapy Kresladi has been hit with an FDA Complete Response Letter requesting additional chemistry, manufacturing and controls information to complete its review.
June 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Policy
Merck’s ADC Pact With Daiichi Hits Regulatory Setback in FDA Rejection
The FDA on Thursday rejected Merck and Daiichi Sankyo’s HER3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate patritumab deruxtecan in a Complete Response Letter, citing problems with a third-party manufacturer.
June 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
FDA Again Hits AbbVie Parkinson’s Treatment With Complete Response Letter
Citing issues with a third-party manufacturer, the FDA has issued another Complete Response Letter to AbbVie rejecting its New Drug Application for ABBV-951, a proposed treatment for motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson’s disease.
June 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: The front entrance to the FDA headquarters/iStock, Grandbrothers
Policy
FDA Rejects Dynavax’s Bid to Expand Use of Hepatitis B Vaccine
Dynavax Technologies announced Tuesday that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company’s sBLA to include a four-dose regimen of Heplisav-B vaccine for adult hemodialysis patients.
May 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Rejects Abeona’s Epidermolysis Bullosa Cell Therapy, Asks for CMC Data
The regulator on Monday slapped Abeona Therapeutics with a Complete Response Letter for its investigational cell therapy pz-cel due to chemistry, manufacturing and controls issues.
April 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA sign at its office in Washington, DC/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Policy
FDA Again Rejects Supernus Drug-Device Combo for Parkinson’s Disease
For the second time in as many years, the FDA has hit Supernus Pharmaceuticals with a Complete Response Letter, citing undisclosed quality and master filing issues for the drug-device combination.
April 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Exterior of the FDA headquarters in Mary
Drug Development
FDA Rejects Regeneron’s Blood Cancer Therapy for Two Forms of Lymphoma
Regeneron’s bispecific antibody odronextamab was hit with Complete Response Letters from the FDA noting issues with the enrollment status of its confirmatory trials.
March 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man leaning against wall/iStock, Katarzy
Policy
Acadia Axes Antipsychotic Candidate After Phase III Schizophrenia Failure
Acadia Pharmaceuticals is terminating development of its antipsychotic drug pimavanserin, which did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement over placebo in the late-stage study’s primary endpoint.
March 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of antibodies attacking a nerve cell
Policy
FDA Rejects Viatris, Mapi’s Long-Acting Multiple Sclerosis Injection
With Monday’s FDA rejection of their long-acting glatiramer acetate formulation, Viatris and Mapi Pharma continue the biopharma industry’s recent losing streak in multiple sclerosis.
March 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk receives Complete Response Letter in the US for once-weekly basal insulin icodec
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read