Complete response letters
Citing the need for another human factor study and more technical data for the final product, the FDA denied approval of Orexo’s nasal spray rescue medication for opioid overdose.
The FDA’s Complete Response Letter turned down Novo Nordisk’s Biologics License Application for its once-weekly basal insulin icodec injection for diabetes mellitus, with “requests” related to the manufacturing process and the type 1 diabetes indication.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ gene therapy Kresladi has been hit with an FDA Complete Response Letter requesting additional chemistry, manufacturing and controls information to complete its review.
The FDA on Thursday rejected Merck and Daiichi Sankyo’s HER3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate patritumab deruxtecan in a Complete Response Letter, citing problems with a third-party manufacturer.
Citing issues with a third-party manufacturer, the FDA has issued another Complete Response Letter to AbbVie rejecting its New Drug Application for ABBV-951, a proposed treatment for motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson’s disease.
Dynavax Technologies announced Tuesday that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company’s sBLA to include a four-dose regimen of Heplisav-B vaccine for adult hemodialysis patients.
The regulator on Monday slapped Abeona Therapeutics with a Complete Response Letter for its investigational cell therapy pz-cel due to chemistry, manufacturing and controls issues.
For the second time in as many years, the FDA has hit Supernus Pharmaceuticals with a Complete Response Letter, citing undisclosed quality and master filing issues for the drug-device combination.
Regeneron’s bispecific antibody odronextamab was hit with Complete Response Letters from the FDA noting issues with the enrollment status of its confirmatory trials.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals is terminating development of its antipsychotic drug pimavanserin, which did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement over placebo in the late-stage study’s primary endpoint.
With Monday’s FDA rejection of their long-acting glatiramer acetate formulation, Viatris and Mapi Pharma continue the biopharma industry’s recent losing streak in multiple sclerosis.
