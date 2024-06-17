Novartis
NEWS
In addition to facing generic competition, Entresto is among the initial 10 drugs selected for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, with the maximum fair prices to be published by Sept. 1.
Despite their initial kicking and screaming, drugmakers seem confident the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will not greatly impact their bottom lines.
Novartis continues its dealmaking spree with a bet on Dren Bio’s Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis platform to develop bispecific antibodies in oncology.
Novartis’ second-quarter earnings, announced Thursday, show strong performance of its blockbuster drugs, prompting the company to raise its year-end guidance.
Novartis’ Scemblix posted stronger results with fewer discontinuation rates than both its own Gleevec and a stronger second-generation TKI, positioning it for a potential first-line indication in chronic myeloid leukemia.
As evidenced by this week’s buyouts by J&J and Merck, Big Pharma appears to have found a sweet spot favoring smaller deals over megabillion-dollar acquisitions.
With back-to-back victories in IgA nephropathy and C3 glomerulopathy, Novartis on Saturday said it is planning to make regulatory submissions for the rare kidney diseases this year.
An appellate court ruled on Tuesday that pharmaceutical companies can lawfully impose restrictions on covered drugs under the 340B Drug Pricing Program.
Patent cliffs and other factors may lead other large drugmakers to embrace similar cost-cutting measures, experts tell BioSpace.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS