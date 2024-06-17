SUBSCRIBE
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Patents
FDA Denies Novartis’ Petition to Block Entresto Generics
In addition to facing generic competition, Entresto is among the initial 10 drugs selected for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, with the maximum fair prices to be published by Sept. 1.
July 31, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Medicine seamless border. A bottle of vitamins, ointment, liquid for injection. Watercolor illustration. Isolated on a white background. For design of pharmacy products, educational medical materials.
Drug pricing
Big Pharma Appears to Be Unfazed by IRA Drug Price Negotiations
Despite their initial kicking and screaming, drugmakers seem confident the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will not greatly impact their bottom lines.
July 26, 2024
2 min read
Greg Slabodkin
External view of Novartis' office in Massachusetts
Collaboration
Novartis, Dren Bio Ink Potential $3B Deal for Anti-Myeloid Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer
Novartis continues its dealmaking spree with a bet on Dren Bio’s Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis platform to develop bispecific antibodies in oncology.
July 25, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Earnings
Despite Layoff Announcements, Novartis Beats Q2 Expectations
Novartis’ second-quarter earnings, announced Thursday, show strong performance of its blockbuster drugs, prompting the company to raise its year-end guidance.
July 18, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Novartis' logo outside its building in S
Drug Development
ASCO24: Novartis Leukemia Drug Beats Older Drugs in Phase III Readout
Novartis’ Scemblix posted stronger results with fewer discontinuation rates than both its own Gleevec and a stronger second-generation TKI, positioning it for a potential first-line indication in chronic myeloid leukemia.
May 31, 2024
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: A collage of biopharma M&A
Deals
Smaller Biopharma M&A on Upswing, Deals Expected to Continue Through 2024
As evidenced by this week’s buyouts by J&J and Merck, Big Pharma appears to have found a sweet spot favoring smaller deals over megabillion-dollar acquisitions.
May 31, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Facade of Novartis building in Switzerland
Drug Development
Novartis Eyes Rare Kidney Disease Approvals on Heels of Two Phase III Wins
With back-to-back victories in IgA nephropathy and C3 glomerulopathy, Novartis on Saturday said it is planning to make regulatory submissions for the rare kidney diseases this year.
May 28, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Policy
Appeals Court Sides With Drugmakers in 340B Case, Allows Limits on Discounts Under Program
An appellate court ruled on Tuesday that pharmaceutical companies can lawfully impose restrictions on covered drugs under the 340B Drug Pricing Program.
May 23, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer and BMS buildings
Business
Big Pharma Layoffs by the Thousands: Are Bayer and BMS Harbingers of More?
Patent cliffs and other factors may lead other large drugmakers to embrace similar cost-cutting measures, experts tell BioSpace.
May 22, 2024
4 min read
Tyler Patchen
Press Releases
Novartis receives FDA accelerated approval for Fabhalta® (iptacopan), the first and only complement inhibitor for the reduction of proteinuria in primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN)
August 8, 2024
12 min read
Press Releases
Novartis continues to deliver strong sales growth and core margin expansion in Q2; raises FY 2024 bottom-line guidance
July 18, 2024
26 min read
Drug Development
Novartis atrasentan Phase III data show clinically meaningful proteinuria reduction further advancing company’s IgA nephropathy (IgAN) portfolio
May 25, 2024
15 min read
Drug Development
Novartis presents latest Phase III Fabhalta® (iptacopan) data in C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) showing clinically meaningful and statistically significant 35.1% proteinuria reduction vs. placebo
May 25, 2024
16 min read
Pharm Country
Novartis radioligand therapy Lutathera® FDA approved as first medicine specifically for pediatric patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors
April 23, 2024
14 min read
Drug Development
Novartis Kesimpta® six-year efficacy data show substantial benefits in recently diagnosed treatment-naïve people with relapsing multiple sclerosis
April 17, 2024
19 min read
Pharm Country
Novartis’ Intravenous Formulation of Cosentyx Impacting Prescriber Preferences in Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment, While Pending Launch of UCB’s Bimzelx Poised to Further Disrupt the Market
April 16, 2024
4 min read
Job Trends
New Novartis Fabhalta® (iptacopan) data show clinically meaningful and statistically significant proteinuria reduction of 38.3% versus placebo for patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN)
April 15, 2024
12 min read
Business
Deepening the Partnership: Dawn Health Introduces Ekiva for Enhanced Disease Management of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
April 8, 2024
3 min read
Pharm Country
New Novartis data show early addition of twice-yearly* Leqvio® (inclisiran) following maximally tolerated statin therapy significantly reduces LDL-C in ASCVD patients in real-world setting
April 6, 2024
14 min read
