FDA’s Summit rejection puts PD-1xVEGF class on notice to establish overall survival

With the rejection of Summit Therapeutics’ PD-1xVEGF therapy, the FDA has drawn a line in the sand, firmly setting improved overall survival as the gold-standard bar for approval in oncology.

Summit submitted the biologics license application for ivonescimab based on evidence from the Phase 3 HARMONi trial that showed an improvement in progression-free survival in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Originally, the study did not show increased overall survival, but the company followed up in September with additional data that suggested a slight improvement in OS.

But the FDA, evidently, was not convinced. The agency issued a complete response letter (CRL) over the weekend, declaring that substantial evidence of effectiveness had not been established. The PFS improvement on its own did not support a positive benefit-risk profile for the therapy, the FDA concluded.

“At first glance, it’s clear to us that OS matters most, with PFS a nice to have, but not the determinate endpoint,” BMO Capital Markets wrote on Sunday evening.

Ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy in the indication achieved PFS of 6.4 months as compared to 4.4 months in the control arm. OS was 18.6 months compared to 14, which was not statistically significant. The FDA had warned that this would not be enough, but Summit went ahead with the application.

“Overall survival remains the gold-standard bar in NSCLC: Summit ivonescimab HARMONi CRL is largely unsurprising given FDA’s previously communicated OS requirement,” BMO wrote.

But while BMO was not surprised by the rejection, analysts from Stifel had been more bullish. The firm’s Dara Azar, associate vice president of biotech equity research, told BioSpace earlier this month that the application was unlikely to hit any regulatory snags.

“Today’s CRL appears to indicate the FDA will require robust evidence of survival benefit rather than allowing even substantial PFS improvement to carry a filing when OS is a key endpoint,” BMO wrote.

Not only does this set Summit back on a potential U.S. launch for ivonescimab, which has been hailed as the potential next backbone of oncology treatments, it also puts the biotech’s rivals on notice.

Get the gold

Coming behind Summit in the PD-1xVEGF class are partners Bristol Myers Squibb and BioNTech, plus Pfizer, Merck and AbbVie. These companies could see pressure on shares when the markets open Monday, BMO predicted.

BioNTech in particular will need to take note, the analysts said. The company’s BMS-partnered program for pumitamig is already in Phase 3 testing. Earlier in the clinic are Pfizer with tivunatamig (PF-08634404), Merck’s MK-2010 (LM-299) and AbbVie’s ABBV-1480 (RC148).

The class could get a boost if Summit pulls off an upcoming readout for ivonescimab in HARMONi-3, which features patients with first line NSCLC. A readout for a group of patients with squamous disease is due by the end of the year, marking a make-or-break moment for Summit. The company’s shares declined more than 13% to $12.20 in pre-market trading on Monday.

“HARMONi-3 now becomes even more important in establishing ivonescimab’s efficacy in NSCLC,” BMO wrote on Sunday.

The upcoming data could also address a key question the industry has been trying to answer since China became the go-to destination for drugs, particularly in oncology. The HARMONi-3 readout will be “the most important near-term test of whether the efficacy seen with PD-(L)1/VEGF agents in China translates into a global population and can clear an increasingly clear survival bar,” BMO said.