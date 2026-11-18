Heidi Overton never made it to a vote. On Tuesday evening, the White House pulled Overton’s nomination to become the next FDA commissioner as the Trump advisor and physician faced opposition from Senate Republicans, the administration confirmed to The Hill.

Overton, who currently serves as deputy director of the White House’s Domestic Policy Council, had been set to face a vote of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) committee on Wednesday. Republicans hold a slim one seat majority on the committee—for now.

A vote in Overton’s favor was looking increasingly unlikely, however, as rumblings from certain Senators and media outlets over the past few days made clear.

Some Trump administration officials had grown “skeptical” that the Senate would confirm Overton, “prompting them to discuss whether to attempt to shore up her nomination or abandon it altogether,” The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four individuals familiar with the matter.

Democrats, some Republicans and supporters of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement had opposed Overton’s candidacy, according to The Post.

The Hill reported that the GOP could have taken Overton’s nomination directly to the Senate floor, but it would have faced major obstacles.

Overton endured a contentious hearing in September, when the HELP Committee grilled the 37-year-old physician on her ability to go against President Donald Trump.

Outgoing Committee chair Bill Cassidy (R-LA) appeared especially wary as he referred to promises made during Kennedy’s Senate hearing in January 2025.

“Secretary Kennedy gave me guarantees. Later, he did not keep those. I asked him why not. He said that the president had told him to do something, and as opposed to keeping his promise to me—to this committee, by extension the American people—he had to do what the president told him to do,” Cassidy, a physician, said during the recent hearing.

The senator elaborated on his concerns regarding Overton on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

When asked by moderator Margaret Brennan if he expects Overton to pass the Senate vote, Cassidy said he didn’t know. “I still have questions, and so I cannot tell you the outcome of that vote right now.”

Overton’s White House record appeared to work against her during the hearing, as many senators noted that she stood behind Trump in August when he signed an executive order stipulating that the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine should be split into three single‑disease shots—immunizations not currently approved in the U.S. The country lost its measles elimination status on Tuesday amid a growing numbers of cases and deaths.

“Based on the work you’ve done to advance this administration’s agenda, I have serious concerns about your nomination to be commissioner,” Bernie Sanders (I-VT), HELP committee ranking member, said during the September hearing.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) asked Overton to commit to “restarting the advisory committees that have been disbanded under [Trump].” Since the beginning of the president’s second term in January 2025, 27% of all advisory boards have been “eliminated,” Murphy said.

Since taking over as acting commissioner in May, Kyle Diamantas has brought adcomm meetings back, and both he and Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation (CBER) director Karim Mikhail “have been public about their desire for more advisory committees,” Nicholas Richardson, VP of clinical development at global CRO Precision for Medicine, told BioSpace in July.

During the September hearing, Overton said that if confirmed as FDA commissioner, “advisory committees will meet at the FDA.” She didn’t firmly commit, however, to not shutting down any future adcomms—at least not to Murphy’s standard.

On CBS Sunday, Cassidy said the decision came down to a question of which would be preferable: “a series of short-term administrators who probably will have more influence from the secretary,” or a permanent commissioner who may not be “the perfect candidate in somebody’s mind,” but would have the ability to establish some independence.

The FDA has lacked a permanent leader since former Commissioner Marty Makary departed the agency in May.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) has been suggested as a possible replacement for Overton, Semafor reported on Tuesday. Marshall lost his bid for reelection earlier this month in the midterm elections that ended up being a blue tidal wave.