Alzheimer’s field looks beyond amyloid as biopharma converges at CTAD 2026

This year’s Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference program offers a snapshot of the maturation of non-amyloid approaches to address the hard-to-treat neurodegenerative disease. Starting Monday, researchers will present data on a range of drug mechanisms, shedding light on how going after tau and other targets may allow physicians to attack Alzheimer’s disease (AD) from multiple angles in the years to come.

Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi and Eli Lilly’s Kisunla have shown that anti-amyloid therapies can help patients with AD. But while these products slow disease progression, they do not stop it, and they and contain boxed warnings for amyloid related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), or brain swelling.

The 2026 CTAD program is interesting because it illustrates the shift from an amyloid focus to a diversity of mechanisms, said Aaron Burstein, head of search and evaluation at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a complex disorder with complex, underlying, interrelated pathobiology,” Burstein told BioSpace. “Having therapeutics that can target these different pathologic events helps move us one step closer to where we may be able to, in a not-so-distant future, see more personalized medicine and combination therapy strategies to target the diverse aspects of the disease.”

Expanding the Alzheimer’s arsenal

As the conference kicks off on Monday afternoon, researchers will present the first efficacy and safety results from POLARIS-AD, a 52-week Phase 3 clinical trial that tested AriBio and Fosun Pharma’s PDE5 inhibitor AR1001 in patients with early Alzheimer’s. Research suggests inhibiting PDE5 provides neuroprotective effects by elevating levels of an intracellular messenger and increasing blood flow to the brain. Fosun paid $60 million upfront for an option on the drug candidate in May.

AriBio’s Phase 2 study missed its primary efficacy endpoints, which assessed symptoms after 26 weeks, showing no benefit over placebo on key scales measuring cognition and change in AD. However, researchers speculated that AR1001 could perform better in a longer trial and, as no ARIA or ARIA-like symptoms were observed, identified a role for the treatment in patients who may not tolerate or qualify for anti-amyloid therapies.

TD Cowen analyst Joseph Thome outlined the potential implications of the Phase 3 readout. “Any positive data would be eagerly received by the physician and patient community, and companies down the line could look at combination approaches in early AD patients with their own mechanisms under development,” Thome told BioSpace via email. “However, we will have to see how compelling the activity is from the study.”

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Biogen will share additional biomarker and clinical findings from its Phase 2 CELIA study, which tested the tau-targeting antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) diranersen in early Alzheimer’s. The company published topline data on the drug candidate in May and presented more results in July at the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual conference, during which Biogen touted “an unprecedented drop in tau” after 18 months—which correlated with slowing of clinical decline.

Biogen’s drug missed the trial’s primary endpoint, however, which assessed dose response in change from baseline on a cognitive and functional impairment scale. Questions that Biogen may address at CTAD include why diranersen had an inverse dose-response, according to Guggenheim Securities analysts.

“I’m looking forward to data around the relationship at the individual patient level between changes in tau as they relate to clinical effect,” Burstein said. “The data will hopefully provide us with a little bit more insight into how Biogen is thinking about their Phase 3 trial and the ability to identify the patient subgroups that may respond better.”

The diranersen program is part of a broader push to bring tau therapies to market. Later in the week at CTAD, researchers will share Phase 1b data for Novartis’ anti-tau ASO, NIO752, and healthy volunteer data on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ siRNA-based approach to silencing production of the protein. Voyager Therapeutics will present baseline characteristics of patients enrolled in a Phase 1/2 study of its anti-tau antibody, VY7523, which targets the C-terminal region of tau.

Like AR1001, these tau programs—if ultimately successful—could capture market share by improving on the safety of anti-amyloid drugs. In a Sept. 21 note to investors, TD Cowen analysts said 88% of surveyed experts are likely to use a therapy that matches amyloid drugs’ efficacy while reducing ARIA-monitoring burdens.

Tackling Alzheimer’s psychosis

In recent notes to investors, analysts at BMO Capital Markets and Guggenheim named data on BMS’ muscarinic drug Cobenfy in Alzheimer’s psychosis among the CTAD readouts to watch. BMS, which will present on Wednesday morning, has teased lead-in data from the Phase 3 ADEPT-1 study and extension data from the Phase 3 ADEPT-3 trial. The CTAD data are “encouraging,” Cristian Massacesi, chief medical officer at BMS, said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call last month.

BMO analysts are confident that Cobenfy will reduce psychosis symptoms, “given ADEPT-1 is open-label and muscarinic efficacy in reducing psychosis symptoms has been demonstrated in elderly patients,” according to an Oct. 29 note. The analysts are more interested in the tolerability of the regimen, which requires patients to take a lower dose of Cobenfy three times a day, as compared with twice daily at a higher dose for schizophrenia, the drug’s approved indication.

Guggenheim analysts noted implications for MapLight Therapeutics, which is developing a Cobenfy rival, ML-007C-MA. Good tolerability and durable improvements on Cobenfy would de-risk the muscarinic mechanism ahead of MapLight’s Phase 2 readout, the analysts said. On the other hand, if Cobenfy does show the gastrointestinal and nervous system side effects seen in patients with schizophrenia, it “would strengthen MapLight’s differentiation case,” the analysts added. MapLight expects to publish data from its Phase 2 Vista trial in the second half of 2027.

Also in Alzheimer’s psychosis, Acadia Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday morning will present Phase 2 data on remlifanserin, a 5HT2A receptor inverse agonist. The trial missed its main goal of improving hallucinations and delusions but hit a secondary objective, and Acadia argued that the data support Phase 3 development, noting that the trial only “narrowly missed” the primary endpoint. With Acadia sharing the full Phase 2 data at CTAD, Guggenheim analysts are looking for details on whether remlifanserin’s effect scales with disease severity.

Enhancing anti-amyloid outcomes

Last but not least, developers of anti-amyloid drugs will share data on incumbent products and next-generation assets. On Monday evening, researchers will present five-year open-label extension data from the Clarity AD trial of Leqembi. The update will cover long-term clinical outcomes, disease progression and safety.

Meanwhile, several sessions will cover Roche’s development of trontinemab, which pairs the company’s Brainshuttle delivery technology with an anti-amyloid antibody. The company began Phase 3 trials of the drug candidate as an Alzheimer’s treatment last year.

A late Monday afternoon symposium will detail updated data from Roche’s Phase 1b/2a Brainshuttle AD study. In data presented last year at CTAD, more than nine in 10 patients treated with trontinemab tested negative for amyloid plaques.

During the same symposium, a presentation will feature the “first human imaging evidence on how much trontinemab reaches the brain and where it distributes,” Guggenheim analysts said. Roche has hypothesized that preferential targeting of plaques in functional tissue, with less engagement of vascular amyloid, may limit ARIA with edema, the analysts added. Imaging data could provide support for this hypothesis.

A separate presentation on Wednesday will highlight a Phase 3 Alzheimer’s prevention study of trontinemab, which is set to start this month.

While improving the delivery of anti-amyloid therapies remains a priority, drugs that clear the protein may only be part of the solution to Alzheimer’s. CTAD also features sessions on NLRP3, SEMA4D, BDNF and other targets.

Burstein sees the range of other targets being discussed at CTAD as essential, explaining that “we clearly need additional agents that target other mechanisms that could be used in combination to augment the efficacy.”