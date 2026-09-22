SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Kidney disease

Vector illustration representing kidney care, highlighting the importance of health and medical attention for these vital organs
Clinical research
Vertex opens up larger kidney disease opportunity with mid-stage readout
While Vertex is laser-focused on an upcoming FDA decision for povetacicept in immunoglobulin A nephropathy, the APOL1 inhibitor inaxaplin has demonstrated potential “best-in-class” data in a different kidney disease.
September 22, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Digital scanning effect of human kidneys glowing in blue, highlighting intricate details with a futuristic design. The image emphasizes respiratory system anatomy and health.
Approvals
Vera moves into growing kidney disease space with FDA’s accelerated IgAN nod
Vera Therapeutics’ atacicept, to be marketed as Trutakna, will go up against Novartis, Otsuka and possibly Vertex in the kidney disease primary IgA nephropathy after receiving an accelerated FDA approval.
July 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Trendy halftone collage. Concept of contracting, negotiation, contracting, favorable terms. Trendy modern retro illustration on business theme. Concept of teamwork. Vector illustration
China
AstraZeneca taps China’s CSPC again, betting up to $1.77B to target kidney diseases
AstraZeneca and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group have already inked two other agreements this year, including an obesity-focused deal in January and one focused on chronic diseases in June.
July 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business negotiation, deal making or acquisition, merger vector concept. Two men shaking hands. Minimal design. Eps10 illustration
Deals
Travere beefs up rare kidney disease portfolio with up to $1.1B China deal
Travere Therapeutics will gain an exclusive license to the oral BTK inhibitor civorebrutinib, which analysts at Guggenheim Securities said could be “complementary” to the biotech’s IgA nephropathy drug Filspari.
June 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
concept - kidney tumor.
RNA editing
Lilly targets kidney disease with Ascidian’s RNA exon editors for up to $1.9B
For an investment of up to $1.9 billion, Eli Lilly will be able to use Ascidian Therapeutics’ platform that removes mutated exons from mRNA molecules, avoiding the expression of disease-causing proteins.
June 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Success to win in business competition, overcome obstacles or motivation to solve problem and lead company achievement concept, confident businessman leader jump high over 3 hurdles to be winner.
Approvals
Travere’s Filspari overcomes Phase 3 fail to become first drug for rare kidney disease
The FDA has greenlit Travere Therapeutics’ Filspari as the only available treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis despite the drug’s loss to Sanofi’s Avapro in a Phase 3 study.
April 14, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman in starting position ready to sprint run stock illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Biogen Secures ‘Running Start’ in Kidney Disease With $5.6B Apellis Buy
In addition to delivering two approved medicines to Biogen’s portfolio, the acquisition of Apellis Pharmaceuticals will support the future launch of the pharma’s own kidney disease asset, currently in multiple Phase 3 trials.
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing a downward graph trend
Drug Development
Maze Loses Nearly a Third of Market Cap on Mixed Midstage Kidney Drug Data
Besting Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ kidney disease asset wasn’t enough to impress Wall Street, which appears to be “getting hung up” with the broad population data in Maze Therapeutics’ trial, according to Mizuho.
March 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Investment mistakes, taxes, expenses, and unknown costs drain money, concept of Businessman carries a money bag with a big hole, banknotes falling out
Funding
R1 Leads Busy Fundraising Day With $77.5M Series A Raise for Kidney Disease
Alongside R1 Therapeutics, Mestag Therapeutics and iDEL Therapeutics also brought in money on Tuesday, helping to push their respective cancer portfolios forward.
March 18, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of a fatty liver
Earnings
All Eyes on Vertex’s Kidney Franchise, as Painkiller Journavx Tops Half a Million Scripts
Analysts are keeping a close eye on Vertex’s kidney disease portfolio, anchored by the IgAN drug povetacicept, as its nonopioid painkiller Journavx is poised for “incremental” growth in the first half 2026, according to BMO Capital Markets.
February 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Vertex Announces Positive Results From Phase 2b AMPLIFIED Study of Inaxaplin in Additional Populations of People With APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease (AMKD) and Completion of Enrollment in the Phase 2/3 AMPLITUDE Trial
September 22, 2026
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Aclipse Therapeutics and Cypress BioPharma Announce Agreement to Launch Phase 2 Study in Childhood Nephrotic Syndrome and Expand Renal Development Capabilities
September 22, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Bayer’s KERENDIA® (finerenone) Receives FDA Approval as the First New Treatment in 30 Years for Adults with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Type 1 Diabetes
September 17, 2026
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Walden Biosciences Announces CMO Appointment and Upcoming Clinical Data for WAL0921 in Proteinuric Chronic Kidney Disease
September 15, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Vera Therapeutics Announces TRUTAKNA™ (atacicept-vymj) Stabilized eGFR and Prevented Kidney Disease Progression Through Two Years in ORIGIN 3 Final Efficacy Analysis in IgA Nephropathy
September 15, 2026
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
One04 Therapeutics launches on encouraging CPV-104 Phase 1 interim results and plans to expand clinical development to include kidney diseases and dry AMD
September 15, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Akebia Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Basket Trial of Ebribafusp in Rare Complement-Mediated Kidney Diseases
September 14, 2026
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Vincere Biosciences Awarded $2.7 Million NIH Grant to Advance USP30 Inhibitor for Acute Kidney Injury
September 10, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
DIMERIX SECURES A$34 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE FACILITY TO FUND KEY CLINICAL MILESTONES
September 4, 2026
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Arch Biopartners Receives Central IRB Approval to Support U.S. Sites in Phase II Cardiac Surgery-Associated Acute Kidney Injury Trial of LSALT Peptide
August 31, 2026
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Bayer to Present New Phase III Data from Its Cardiovascular, Kidney, and Stroke Clinical Trial Programs at ESC 2026
August 20, 2026
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Arch Biopartners to Expand Phase II Cardiac Surgery-Associated Acute Kidney Injury Trial to the United States
August 11, 2026
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Mironid raises $46 million in Series B financing to advance clinical development of its treatment for rare kidney disease
August 5, 2026
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Akebia Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 2 Basket Trial to Study Ebribafusp, a Next-Generation Complement Inhibitor in Rare Kidney Diseases
August 3, 2026
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
MannKind Announces FDA Approval of Furoscix ReadyFlow™, the First and Only Autoinjector Delivering IV-Equivalent Diuretic Therapy for the Treatment of Edema in Adults with Heart Failure or Chronic Kidney Disease
July 24, 2026
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Rege Nephro Secures approximately US$10.6 Million to Advance RN-014 Toward Commercialization
July 21, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Arch Biopartners Engages Private Laboratory to Accelerate IL-32 Chronic Kidney Disease Program
July 17, 2026
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
DIMERIX EXPANDS PIPELINE WITH ACQUISITION OF PHASE 2 READY ASSET FOR ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY
July 17, 2026
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Mission Therapeutics strikes deal worth up to $292 million for Dimerix Ltd to develop Acute Kidney Injury asset MTX652, sharpens focus on its CNS pipeline
July 17, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Dr. Marc Hurlbert Begins Tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation
July 1, 2026
 · 
4 min read