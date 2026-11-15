Summit’s PD-1xVEGF rejected by FDA in lung cancer

Ivonescimab, the PD-1xVEGF bispecific antibody brought over to the U.S. from China by Summit Therapeutics, has been denied approval by the FDA for a certain type of lung cancer.

Summit had been seeking approval for ivonescimab in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after treatment with a TKI inhibitor. Had Summit earned the FDA nod, it would have marked the first approval for a PD-1xVEGF bispecific antibody in the U.S. market. The drug has been available in China through partner Akeso since 2024 for this indication.

The FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Summit’s biologics license application (BLA), on the grounds that the application cannot be approved in its present form. The agency argued that the company has not established evidence of effectiveness because the therapy did not show a statistically significant overall survival (OS) benefit. The FDA said the drug’s progression-free survival benefit “in the absence of a statistically significant OS benefit” does not indicate a positive benefit-risk profile.

“We are disappointed for patients and their families awaiting additional treatment options in this setting,” said Robert Duggan, Co-CEO of Summit, in a Sunday statement. “We chose to pursue an ivonescimab regimen here based on the opportunity to provide another treatment option to help patients in need. In doing so, we believe the global HARMONi study provided the basis for a treatment option that these patients needed.”

Summit submitted the application to the FDA with evidence from the Phase 3 HARMONi trial, which showed improved progression-free survival with ivonescimab plus chemotherapy as compared to placebo. The trial for the first time replicated evidence seen in China and suggested Western patients could benefit to the same degree.

But the data were mixed, with ivonescimab missing on the OS endpoint. In September, Summit was able to present additional data to the FDA showing a slight benefit on OS in the overall global population, and analysts had been bullish that ivonescimab would go on to receive approval.

But it was not enough to woo the FDA. Summit pledged to continue developing the base of evidence for the therapy in multiple indications, including several types of NSCLC. The company did not, however, provide next steps for the EGFR indication in its Sunday release.

Companies have rushed to partner with Summit, with analysts heralding the drug as “the next major backbone” of cancer treatment, Graig Suvannavejh, managing director and senior biotech and biopharma analyst at Mizuho Securities, told BioSpace earlier this month .

Analysts have referred to the PD-1xVEGF as a potential “Keytruda killer” after it beat Merck’s blockbuster in a head-to-head NSCLC trial in China. But Summit will need to secure dozens of indications to truly rival the Big Pharma gem—and this initial rejection presents a difficult hurdle. Keytruda is approved for more than 40 different indications, including several for tumor-agnostic cancers based on certain biomarkers.

Analysts expect the overall PD-1xVEGF market to reach $30 billion by 2032, while Evaluate has put the number for ivonescimab specifically at $4.4 billion for several indications by 2030.

In China, Akeso is running studies of all phases for small cell lung cancer, biliary tract cancer, head and neck cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer and more.