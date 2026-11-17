AriBio’s Alzheimer’s asset hit one of the dual endpoints in a Phase 3 trial, slowing cognitive decline by 31% when used as a monotherapy.

The study, POLARIS-AD, randomized 1,535 patients with early Alzheimer’s to receive AR1001 or placebo once daily for 52 weeks. The dual primary endpoints assessed the change from baseline to week 52 on a scale for evaluating clinical decline in Alzheimer’s patients. One primary analysis included all patients, while the other focused on participants who did not take other Alzheimer’s medicines during the study.

AR1001, an oral therapy, is designed to drive neuroprotective effects by inhibiting PDE5, the same mechanism used by Viagra to relax smooth muscle cells and increase blood flow. PDE5 inhibitor use has been linked with lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease in large retrospective analyses.

AriBio’s drug candidate outperformed placebo at slowing decline in the monotherapy population, as measured by its primary endpoints. For trials designed with dual endpoints, only one needs to be met for the trial to succeed.

The treatment difference in the 604-patient subpopulation was −0.44 points versus placebo, representing a 31% slowing of clinical decline, the biotech reported Monday at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference. This population excluded patients who were receiving an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor or memantine at baseline.

In the overall population, the biotech’s drug candidate was not tied to a statistically significant effect. The treatment difference was −0.11 points versus placebo, or a 7% slowing of decline, that was not statistically significant.

“We started developing AR1001 with the goal of creating an oral treatment that could slow Alzheimer’s progression and be practical for patients and care partners to use over the long term,” AriBio CEO Jai-Jun Choung said in a prepared statement. “The 31% slowing of clinical decline at one year in the monotherapy population supports our hypothesis.”

The monotherapy result is in line with data on Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi and Eli Lilly’s Kisunla, anti-amyloid drugs that slow disease progression. Leqembi achieved a −0.45-point CDR-SB treatment difference versus placebo, or 27% slower decline, at month 18 of the Phase 3 Clarity AD trial. Lilly, meanwhile, linked Kisunla to a −0.7-point CDR-SB treatment difference versus placebo, or 29% slower decline, at week 76 of its Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 trial.

AriBio intends to discuss the results with the FDA. Fosun Pharma, which in May paid $60 million for an option on AR1001, plans to further analyze and evaluate the results before deciding whether to exercise its right to license the drug candidate.

Secondary cognitive and functional measures numerically favored AR1001 in both populations. As in the primary analysis, the gap between AR1001 and placebo on the secondary endpoints was widest in the monotherapy group.

In that population, AR1001 had a non-significant treatment difference of −1.16 points over placebo on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale–Cognitive Subscale 13, as well as a significant 0.7-point treatment difference versus placebo on the Mini-Mental State Examination. Cerebrospinal fluid levels of cyclic guanosine monophosphate, an intracellular messenger affected by PDE5 inhibitors, were significantly higher in the AR1001 arm than the placebo cohort in both the monotherapy group and the overall population.

As for safety, diarrhea was more common on AR1001 than placebo, affecting 7.7% and 4.4% of participants, respectively, and contributed to a higher rate of discontinuations due to adverse events in the treatment arm. The adverse event–related discontinuation rate was 5.2% on AR1001, versus 1.7% on placebo.

AriBio’s press release makes no mention of amyloid related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), a type of brain swelling associated with Leqembi and Kisunla. No ARIA-like symptoms or serious adverse events were seen in AriBio’s Phase 2 study, informing researchers’ belief that AR1001 may be an option for patients who do not tolerate or qualify for anti-amyloid therapies.