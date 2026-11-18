“At my last company, we…”

You’ve heard it. You’ve probably said it. And you’ve almost certainly worked with someone who said it far too often.

The processes were better. The leadership was stronger. People knew what they were doing.

Funny how your last company can become the standard nobody else can quite live up to.

There’s nothing wrong with bringing good ideas from a previous employer. That’s part of why companies hire experienced people. But when we compare the whole of our current company, frustrations and questionable decisions included, to the best of what we remember from somewhere else, it’s a punishing comparison. It makes every difference feel like a deficiency.

Maybe it’s not just the company you miss

There’s another wrinkle. At your last company, you knew how to get things done. You understood the unwritten rules, had relationships built over years and knew which obstacles mattered and which you could work around.

Now, you’re somewhere new, and things that used to take one phone call require three meetings. You don’t know who to call, which decisions you can make on your own or whose support you need to get anything done.

Maybe your old company really did operate more effectively. Or maybe part of what you miss is how effective you were at operating inside it. In either case, making the new company more like the old one can seem a lot more appealing than learning how to succeed in an unfamiliar environment.

When better isn’t better for the business

The differences are striking when people move between large pharmas and small biotechs, or between companies at different stages.

For example, leave a large company, and you notice what’s missing: the support teams, the established processes, the people who used to help you get things done. Now, everyone’s stretched thin, and work that once seemed straightforward requires much more effort. Your proposals start: a planning cycle, a governance structure, a platform to automate it all.

Any of those might be useful. But the company may be focused on reaching its next financing or development milestone, not building infrastructure it won’t need for years. While the system you remember may be excellent, the decision to introduce it may still be wrong.

The reverse situation is equally revealing. Leave a small company, and you notice what’s been added: the reviews, the approvals, the distance between a decision and an action. You know things can move faster because you’ve experienced it. So, you start finding ways around the bureaucracy.

Those workarounds can create problems you never had to consider before. A function finds out about a decision after it’s been made. Someone has to unwind a commitment they weren’t consulted on. A shortcut that worked beautifully when 30 people knew one another may be far less effective when thousands of employees are operating across markets and regulatory environments.

Neither company needs to become the other. The danger is spending your energy correcting differences that aren’t holding the business back, while more consequential problems go unattended.

The cost of always knowing a better way

There is a drawback to trying to recreate your previous employer. While your colleagues probably appreciated your previous experience when they hired you, they may be considerably less enthusiastic if they hear about it in every meeting. Eventually, they may stop hearing your suggestions at all. They may instead hear, “You people don’t know what you’re doing.”

And, once you’re known as the person who wants everything to work the way it used to, even your good ideas can become harder to advance.

The longer you spend cataloging everything your new company gets wrong, the less likely you are to notice what it gets surprisingly right.

The longer you spend cataloging everything your new company gets wrong, the less likely you are to notice what it gets surprisingly right. Some of what you’re tempted to fix may actually be contributing to the company’s success. If you’re too busy comparing your new employer to your previous employer, you may never recognize the value of what it’s doing differently.

Take the lesson, not necessarily the process

The point isn’t to leave your experience behind. It’s to be more discerning about what you carry forward.

Think about what made your previous company successful. The decisions, practices and ways of working you admired weren’t necessarily better than the alternatives. They were effective because they worked for that business, with its particular people, priorities and circumstances.

Your current company deserves the same consideration. Before deciding something needs to change, ask whether it’s actually holding the business back. What worked beautifully at your previous employer might be exactly right here, might need to be adapted or might not be needed at all.

So, the next time you catch yourself starting a sentence with “At my last company…,” try leaving those words out. Say the idea. Explain why it matters to this company. See if it holds up on its own.

And remember, you have an opportunity to do more than bring the best of your previous experience to a new employer. You can help build the kind of company that, years from now, other people will remember as the standard.