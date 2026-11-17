Eli Lilly is filling in its pipeline with yet another deal, this time a multi-target oncology partnership with Stipple Bio that could ultimately build to $5.9 billion.

The two companies announced a licensing deal on Monday focused on Stipple’s Pointillist Platform, which seeks out novel tumor-specific cell surface epitope binders to help find new cancer treatments. The platform aims to boost efficacy while cutting down on on-target, off-tumor toxicity.

Stipple will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and equity investment from Lilly and is eligible for up to $5.9 billion in R&D and commercialization milestones. Lilly, meanwhile, gains exclusive worldwide rights to any products arising from the partnership.

The deal was one of two announced by Lilly on Monday, after the up to $1.5 billion buyout of blood cancer-focused Calytrix Bio. The biotech’s lead asset is a biparatopic antibody for mutant calreticulin-driven essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis, both chronic blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Lilly has been the busiest dealmaker of the year, with the Calytrix buyout marking its 14th M&A transaction. Executives have not been shy about their desire to pad the pipeline, thanks to a growing pile of cash accumulating from its mega-blockbuster incretin portfolio.

Stipple, too, has had a busy year, raising $100 million in a series A in June to push STP-100, an antibody-drug conjugate, into early-stage solid tumor studies early next year. The cash raised is expected to support the biotech’s activities through 2029.

Also in June, Stipple nabbed a partner in Lonza, pledging to work together on ADCs including STP-100. Financial details were not disclosed.

The biotech recently hired Roland Gendron as chief business officer, an executive who has spent time at Merus, Gilead Sciences and Seagen. He took over business development operations at Stipple with a goal of “forging value-creating partnerships” to maximize the biotech’s Pointillist Platform, CEO Jeff Landau said in a July statement announcing the appointment.