Novo’s CagriSema drives more than 20% weight loss at lower doses

Novo has linked lower doses of next-generation obesity drug candidate CagriSema to more than 20% weight loss in a Phase 3 trial, leading analysts to hail the “strong efficacy.”

Previously, the Danish drugmaker reported 22.7% weight loss in patients who received up to 2.4 mg of the amylin analog cagrilintide and the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide, which combine to make CagriSema, at 68 weeks in the REDEFINE 1 trial. The data disappointed investors, sending Novo’s stock down 20%, and hopes for CagriSema took another hit when it failed to beat Eli Lilly’s Zepbound in February. Yet Novo has continued to position CagriSema as its next-generation weight loss therapy.

The low-dose trial forms part of the positioning push. Novo tested 1-mg and 1.7-mg doses of the cagrilintide and semaglutide combo in REDEFINE 9, sharing the low-dose data Saturday at ObesityWeek 2026 in Washington, D.C. At week 68, patients receiving 1 mg and 1.7 mg weekly doses lost 21% and 20.7% of their body weight, respectively. Patients receiving placebo lost 2% of their body weight. The primary endpoint results, which were statistically significant, reflect the effect had all participants adhered to treatment, Novo said.

The magnitude of effect is “interesting, supporting meaningful efficacy below the highest dose studied in the program,” BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a note to investors. The analysts called the efficacy data “strong,” adding that the study showed “lower doses of CagriSema still deliver substantial weight loss.”

Weight loss “remained strong” in an analysis that assessed the effect regardless of discontinuation or use of weight management rescue intervention, the analysts said. In that assessment, weight loss was 18.6% and 19.4% in the 1 mg and 1.7 mg arms, respectively.

The results appear similar to the weight loss seen in REDEFINE 1, the analysts said. REDEFINE 1 allowed flexible dosing, and only 57% of patients were on the 2.4 mg dose at week 68. The proportion of patients on lower doses means it is possible that REDEFINE 1 “did not capture the full weight loss profile of CagriSema,” the analysts said. Novo is running the 80-week Phase 3 REDEFINE 11 trial to explore further weight loss.

Tolerability looks similar across REDEFINE 1 and REDEFINE 9, the analysts said. Novo reported nausea and vomiting rates of 55% and 26%, respectively, in REDEFINE 1. Despite receiving lower doses, 62% and 27% of patients in the 1 mg arm of REDEFINE 9 had nausea and vomiting, respectively. Nausea and vomiting rates were 66% and 32%, respectively, in the 1.7 mg arm.

The REDEFINE 9 results formed the basis of one of five CagriSema presentations at ObesityWeek. Novo also used the event to share posthoc REDEFINE 1 analyses showing that 67.8% of adults on the 2.4 mg dose lost at least 5% of their body weight by week eight and that 73.1% reported a meaningful improvement in physical function at week 68. The data add to Novo’s evidence as it prepares to launch CagriSema, which is currently under review at the FDA with a decision expected by the end of the year.

“With U.S. approval decision for obesity expected in 4Q26 management sees an opportunity to build on the physician familiarity and wealth of clinical data the company has established for semaglutide,” the analysts said. “Amylin brings a compelling new mechanism to market with differentiated benefits vs. existing therapies.”