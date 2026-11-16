Opinion: Emerging biotech hubs step up as innovation economics evolve

Every breakthrough therapy creates two fundamental questions: Can we develop it? And once we do, can society afford it? For decades, biotechnology has focused primarily on answering the first. Today, as scientific advances accelerate and the economics of innovation change, the second is becoming equally important.

Across my experience in my current role as founder and CEO of Eyestem and my previous stint as CEO of IQVIA’s Cenduit, it’s become increasingly clear to me that the next era of biotechnology must deliver breakthroughs that can be developed and deployed sustainably at scale.

This is where emerging biotech hubs can play a transformative role.

Societies are aging, meaning the prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases is increasing. At the same time, government debt is mounting, so funding rising healthcare costs will become increasingly difficult. Layer onto that the high cost of many new treatments such as cell and gene therapies—which are often priced in the millions of dollars—and the fact that these novel modalities are moving beyond rare diseases and toward conditions affecting much larger populations.

Current estimates suggest it takes more than $1.5 billion to develop an innovative drug. While drugmakers have traditionally followed the playbook of high stakes innovation yielding high rewards, we’re now facing a fundamentally different economic challenge—one that emerging biotech hubs may be best suited to address.

For years, countries such as India and China were viewed primarily as cost-efficient destinations for manufacturing, clinical research and outsourcing. As both countries continue to grow and develop a large, aspirational middle class, they are gradually yet persistently moving up the value chain.

China is increasingly demonstrating that world-class biotechnology innovation can be developed at significantly lower cost points. India, already a global leader in vaccine and biologics manufacturing, is well positioned to extend this strength into advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapy. Combined with its scientific talent, growing biotechnology ecosystem and digital infrastructure, the country has the potential to follow China’s trajectory.

Starting a company in India

The above thesis led us to start Eyestem in India in 2015. The purpose of Eyestem is to create innovative therapies for incurable, complex diseases with large patient populations at a price point that is accessible for a large section of humanity. The intent was to build on several such successes such at the $10 Intra-ocular lens built by Aravind Eye Hospitals.

Consider the contrast between Luxturna, developed by Spark Therapeutics for a rare inherited retinal disease affecting fewer than 1 million people and priced at around $495,000 per vial, and Eyecyte-RPE, our retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell suspension therapy currently in Phase 2 trials for geographic atrophy, a disease that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. We are targeting a price point of around $95,000. Even if the cost per treatment were similar, the financial implications of treating millions of patients would be vastly different. The reduction in cost per product would have to be orders of magnitude more for it to be widely accessible and affordable.

The opportunity is not simply to offer lower costs. It is to create an innovation advantage—the ability to discover, develop, test and manufacture breakthrough therapies more efficiently, while maintaining scientific and regulatory standards.

Emerging biotech hubs are uniquely positioned because they can redesign the entire innovation process rather than simply replicate Western models. They combine strong scientific talent, lower development costs, digital-first infrastructure, increasing biologics manufacturing capability and rapidly maturing regulatory ecosystems. Newer ideas, like the 15-year mega grants that China has announced for its scientists and the approximately $12 billion Research and Development Innovation fund that India has announced are just the kind of initiatives that will allow for step change in progress.

But technology alone will not be enough. The ecosystem around innovation must evolve as well.

The shift from cost advantage to innovation advantage is already underway. Biotech hubs that embrace it will reap the lion’s share of the benefits.

Regulatory pathways, particularly for early-stage clinical trials, need to become more streamlined without compromising safety or scientific integrity. There is encouraging movement in the U.S., while Japan and China have demonstrated more adaptive approaches in the cell therapy space. Europe, despite its scientific strengths, has generally moved more cautiously and could benefit from greater regulatory agility. Emerging hubs can decisively take a lead in this area by offering expedited approvals within a few defined centers of excellence.

Innovators must also be prepared to rethink pricing, while healthcare systems and insurers must assess therapies based on their lifetime value for patients and healthcare systems—not simply their initial price. Newer financing models that can offset high upfront financial shock for patients may become necessary especially as fewer patients are reported to be filling scripts. Because emerging hubs offer a significant cost advantage of production, they would be a great test bed for such new pricing paradigms between governments, insurers and patients before they are launched in developed markets.

Governments, meanwhile, should incentivize affordable innovation—emphasis on affordable. Policies that encourage companies to reduce the cost and complexity of developing breakthrough therapies could have as much societal impact as incentives for discovery itself. As financial resources become scarce, governments will be taking a much closer look at the return on investment from such innovation. The recent move by the U.S. government to create a Most Favored Nation policy linking prices to other country benchmarks is a step in this direction. Expect more of these going forward.

The future of biotechnology will depend on more than our ability to invent breakthrough therapies. It will depend on our ability to make them economically sustainable and accessible to the populations that need them most.

Emerging biotech hubs have a unique opportunity to lead this transformation. Their competitive advantage should no longer be defined simply by lower costs but by their ability to build integrated ecosystems.

The shift from cost advantage to innovation advantage is already underway, and the biotech hubs that embrace it will not merely participate in the future of global drug development. They will help lead the next wave of innovation and reap the lion’s share of the benefits.

