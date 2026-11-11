Jogin Desai

Dr. Desai is the founder and CEO of Eyestem, a company aiming to democratise access to cell therapy through a scalable cell therapy platform. He brings more than 20 years of experience in growing and nurturing businesses to his newest venture. Prior to Eyestem, he was part of the global leadership team at Quintiles and headed up their cardiac safety business from 2001 to 2007. More recently, he was the CEO of Cenduit (www.cenduit.com), a randomization joint venture between Quintiles (IQVIA) and ThermoFisher Scientific company with offices in North Carolina, Bangalore, Basel and Philadelphia.