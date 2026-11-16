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ObesityWeek 2026: Wave outlines case for body composition–based trial design

November 16, 2026 | 
3 min read | 
Heather McKenzie
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Across three cohorts in Wave Life Sciences’ mid-stage trial of WVE-007, higher baseline body mass index and excessive body fat have been associated with a more pronounced effect, Rodman & Renshaw said following the company’s ObesityWeek update.

Wave Life Sciences is advocating for quality over quantity this holiday season. At ObesityWeek on Sunday, the biotech presented initial data from patients taking a high dose of its weight loss candidate WVE-007, painting an overall picture that analysts say support the hypothesis that baseline body composition is associated with greater therapeutic effects.

“In our view, the data reinforce the baseline-adiposity thesis behind [Wave’s] Phase 2a design,” Rodman & Renshaw analysts wrote in a note to investors on Friday.

Wave’s Phase 1/2a INLIGHT trial is studying WVE-007—an investigational GalNAc-siRNA designed to knock down the activin E protein—in around 400 people with a higher body mass index (BMI), defined by Wave as 35–50 kg/m², and higher baseline adiposity, or excessive body fat. The trial includes patients with and without type 2 diabetes.

Loss-of-function mutations in the INHBE gene encoding activin E have been linked to better body composition. Activin E is considered a potential therapeutic target for abdominal obesity as it promotes fat storage, among other roles.

Body composition has been a challenge with weight loss therapies currently on the market, as experts flag overcoming muscle loss as a key unmet need—particularly in older adults. Companies like Wave and Veru are trying to address this problem.

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On Sunday, Wave presented six-month data from the highest dose cohort (600 mg) of WVE-007 in the Phase 1 portion of the study. The therapy was “generally safe and well tolerated through 600 mg,” with no patients dropping out of the study, no serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) and no deaths, according to the company’s abstract, which was posted on Friday. Safety and tolerability are the study’s primary endpoints.

As for efficacy, visceral fat and waist circumference fell versus placebo and lean mass was preserved but total fat was relatively unchanged, Rodman & Renshaw said on Friday. The analysts attributed these results, which they said were similar to the 400 mg cohort, to the lower baseline BMI of these cohorts rather than a dose-response failure.

Across the 240-mg, 400-mg and 600-mg dose levels, “higher baseline BMI and adiposity were associated with a more pronounced effect,” Rodman & Renshaw said on Friday.

Wave also reported dose-dependent reductions in activin E for up to six months across all four dose levels, including the lowest 75-mg dose.

In March, Wave reported that a 240-mg dose of WVE-007 led to placebo-adjusted visceral fat reduction of 14.3%, plus reductions in total fat, waist circumference and body weight of 5.3%, 3.3% and 0.9% after six months. WVE-007 also preserved lean mass, with a 2.4% increase as measured by medical imaging. This cohort has the highest BMI, Rodman & Renshaw noted.

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However, three-month data from the 400-mg dose released at the same time failed to impress analysts, causing Wave to lose more than half of its market share. Participants in this cohort saw 5% visceral fat loss, 0.2% loss of lean mass and total fat loss of less than 1%.

In a note at the time, Leerink Partners said investors were “likely discouraged” by these data, “which look similar on visceral fat as 240 mg and not as good on total fat and lean mass.”

In a note on Sunday, William Blair attributed the 400-mg data to the fact that 10 of 24 patients “already had healthy visceral fat levels, which leaves little fat to lose.”

Next up, Wave expects six-month data from its Phase 2a trial of WVE-007 in patients with high BMI, high adiposity and comorbidities, in 2027. These data will be “critical” to defining the drug’s clinical profile and relevance, William Blair wrote in an October investor note, as this population is more representative of the obesity population.

Also this weekend, Wave held a continuing medical education event where panelists from Wave, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard and health provider knownwell “argued that body composition and broader outcomes drive successful management, given the lifelong dosing and disease burden,” Rodman & Renshaw recapped in a Saturday note to investors. “They want the headline weight-loss number challenged with the quality of that weight loss.”

The firm said these views are aligned with a study recently published in Nature of 844,108 adults, “where fat distribution and organ dysfunction predicted risk better than body mass index.”

Other takeaways from the panel included that, beyond weight loss, comorbidity improvement was physicians’ top preference, ahead of muscle and function and tolerability; as for unmet needs, durability was first, with tolerability and treatment burden second.

“Adipose tissue is central to both the obesity and the comorbidity problem,” Rodman & Renshaw wrote of the panelists’ conclusions.

Weight loss Obesity Phase 1 Metabolic disorders
WAVE Life Sciences WAVE Life Sciences
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace and curator of the ClinicaSpace newsletter. She is an award-winning journalist specializing in rare disease and neuroscience, in addition to her extensive coverage of the FDA and regulatory science. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
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