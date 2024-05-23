SUBSCRIBE
Artificial intelligence

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
Armed with a combined $850 million in cash, the companies said Thursday the resulting biotech will have a pipeline that could deliver 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months.
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Illustration of robot hand holding pill bottle
Job Trends
How Is Generative AI Transforming Clinical Trial Work?
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
August 1, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Drug Development
Who Is Driving The Bus - Drug Developers & Healthcare Providers or AI?
This is the third episode of Denatured’s discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion. Here, our guests discuss imperatives around access and accountability.
July 18, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Computer keys with "AI" and refresh symbol over data background
Opinion
To Realize AI’s Benefits, Don’t Lose Sight of Fundamentals
Artificial intelligence is making it faster to get drug candidates to the clinic, but to gain a competitive advantage, companies must have a strong foundation of data.
July 10, 2024
4 min read
Thomas Swalla
Lori Ellis interviews Dr. Peter Marks at DIA Global 2024
News
FDA CBER Director Dr. Peter Marks Discusses Industry Growth, Collaboration and Communication
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
July 8, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
July 2, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Business
Lilly Teams With OpenAI to Tackle Threat of Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Following in the footsteps of Sanofi and Moderna, Eli Lilly on Tuesday inked a collaboration agreement with OpenAI to develop novel antimicrobial agents against drug-resistant pathogens.
June 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
AI Enables Individualized Cancer Vaccines
The use of artificial intelligence in the development of cancer vaccines allows for individualized therapy, but the prospect of an ever-changing product poses new challenges for drug developers and regulators.
June 10, 2024
5 min read
Ben Hargreaves
Drug Development
Opinion: GenAI Is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution for Regulatory Operations
Tempting as it may be to turn to full automation to meet burdensome requirements, the potential for hallucination and other issues means biopharma companies must proceed with caution.
May 30, 2024
6 min read
Mike King
Pictured: Facade of Takeda's office in Massachusetts
Business
Takeda Joins Hot Molecular Glue Market With $1.2B Deal
Riding the growing wave of interest in molecular glue degraders, Takeda has partnered with Chinese biotech Degron Therapeutics to develop novel therapies for oncology, neuroscience and inflammation.
May 23, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AI robot working on a laptop
Moderna Among Companies Partnering With OpenAI to Boost AI Efforts
Through its work with OpenAI, Moderna has given employees access to AI tools that aid their daily work and positioned itself for growth.
May 21, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Robot hands holding the globe
Can AI Help Biopharma Companies Go Green?
The insights AI affords can potentially boost sustainability, but it’s unclear whether these gains outweigh the technology’s environmental cost.
May 20, 2024
6 min read
Sanjukta Mondal
Pictured: AI robot holding biopharma-related items in hands
The Many Ways Biopharma Can Use Artificial Intelligence, Including Generative AI
Applications of the technology range from data collection to drug design to raising the alarm on product safety, but its adoption is also creating some anxiety.
May 14, 2024
4 min read
Neil Versel
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Business
AbbVie, Gilgamesh Sign Potential $2B Deal to Develop Neuroplastogens for Psychiatric Disorders
With Monday’s agreement, AbbVie joins the industry’s growing interest in next-generation psychiatric therapies and looks to leverage Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ research platform to discover novel neuroplastogens.
May 14, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Robot hand holding microscope, pill bottles and DNA
Drug Development
Generative AI Finds Its Footing in Drug Development
Since the 2022 launch of ChatGPT, biopharma has poured money into this new form of artificial intelligence, but companies remain cautious with unproven technology.
May 3, 2024
6 min read
Neil Versel
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Outpace Bio Announces $144M Oversubscribed Series B Financing to Advance AI-powered Cell Therapies into Clinical Development
August 2, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Rejuvenate Biomed and SAS tap AI to develop disease-agnostic drug repurposing discovery tools
August 1, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Cortechs.ai Receives a New NIH Grant for ARIA Detection in Alzheimer’s Disease
July 31, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
JelloX Biotech collaborates with Mayo Clinic to develop AI enhanced 3D pathology imaging technology
July 31, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Researchers Use AI-Powered Method to Identify Genetic Epilepsies Much Earlier than Genetic Diagnosis
July 31, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Vista BioMedical(TM), Inc. Introduces VPAATH(C), an AI-Based Program that Identifies Individual High Risk, High Utilizing Patients Using Social Determinants of Health Factors
July 31, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Ferrum Health and PaxeraHealth Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Seamless AI Integration in Healthcare
July 31, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
BioPorto Announces NIH-Funded Study to Explore the Ability of Renal Biomarkers in Predicting Severe AKI, Advancing Beyond NLP-based AI Algorithms
July 31, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
AI-Powered MRI Enhancement Solution, SwiftMR™, Approved for Use in Canada
July 30, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Innovent and WeComput Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Development
July 26, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Full-Body MRI Innovator Ezra and Longhorn Imaging Partner to Bring Full-Body MRI to Central Texas
July 26, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes The University of Mississippi Medical Center
July 25, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Initiates Development of AI-Driven Diagnostic and Treatment Program for Biologic and Chemical Exposure Utilizing its Validated iPSC Personalized Medicine Program
July 25, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
AI for Good: Insilico Medicine Hosts IMGAIA Product Launch Event
July 24, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Ampersand Biosciences and Bioz Partner to Provide Third-Party Product Usage to Researchers
July 24, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Volta Medical Enters into Joint Development Agreement with GE HealthCare to Enhance Arrhythmia Procedures with AI-Driven Electrophysiology Technologies
July 24, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Nature Study Reveals: AI and Molecular Dynamics Designed BGM0504 Exhibits Superior Potency
July 23, 2024
1 min read
Press Releases
Subtle Medical Receives FDA-Clearance for Industry First AI-powered Synthetic Imaging Software, SubtleSYNTH™
July 17, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
SCCT 2024: HeartFlow to Present New Data on Coronary Artery Disease Management with Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography
July 17, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
AI Tool Successfully Responds to Patient Questions in Electronic Health Record
July 17, 2024
4 min read
