Artificial intelligence
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Armed with a combined $850 million in cash, the companies said Thursday the resulting biotech will have a pipeline that could deliver 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months.
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
This is the third episode of Denatured’s discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion. Here, our guests discuss imperatives around access and accountability.
Artificial intelligence is making it faster to get drug candidates to the clinic, but to gain a competitive advantage, companies must have a strong foundation of data.
The groundwork being done in 2024 is building the foundation for global collaboration in the future.
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
Following in the footsteps of Sanofi and Moderna, Eli Lilly on Tuesday inked a collaboration agreement with OpenAI to develop novel antimicrobial agents against drug-resistant pathogens.
The use of artificial intelligence in the development of cancer vaccines allows for individualized therapy, but the prospect of an ever-changing product poses new challenges for drug developers and regulators.
Tempting as it may be to turn to full automation to meet burdensome requirements, the potential for hallucination and other issues means biopharma companies must proceed with caution.
Riding the growing wave of interest in molecular glue degraders, Takeda has partnered with Chinese biotech Degron Therapeutics to develop novel therapies for oncology, neuroscience and inflammation.
Through its work with OpenAI, Moderna has given employees access to AI tools that aid their daily work and positioned itself for growth.
The insights AI affords can potentially boost sustainability, but it’s unclear whether these gains outweigh the technology’s environmental cost.
Applications of the technology range from data collection to drug design to raising the alarm on product safety, but its adoption is also creating some anxiety.
With Monday’s agreement, AbbVie joins the industry’s growing interest in next-generation psychiatric therapies and looks to leverage Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ research platform to discover novel neuroplastogens.
Since the 2022 launch of ChatGPT, biopharma has poured money into this new form of artificial intelligence, but companies remain cautious with unproven technology.
PRESS RELEASES