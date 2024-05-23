SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
Biotech entrepreneur Arie Belldegrun and former Roche CEO Franz Humer are part of the credit firm’s push to provide companies with another source of funding, Symbiotic Capital announced Tuesday.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
3D illustration of bacteria with their genetic material visible
Series B
George Church Startup Nets $60M to Take Non-Standard Amino Acids to the Clinic
GRO Biosciences will use the Series B funds to launch a Phase I trial for ProGly-Uricase, its investigational therapy for gout.
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Curie.Bio Adds $380M Series A Fund to Move Biotech Startups to Clinic
The biotech incubator said Wednesday the majority of the fund will be for clinical proof-of-concept studies, bringing the total funds raised by Curie.Bio to nearly $1 billion.
June 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: An hourglass connected by strands of DNA
Business
Exsilio Launches With $82M to Tackle Gene Therapy Challenges in Novel Approach
Exsilio Therapeutics emerged from stealth on Tuesday with a platform that leverages mRNA technology to develop redosable genomic medicines for a range of complex diseases.
June 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Pictured: 3d illustration of antibodies attacking
Business
Santa Ana Bio Launches With $168M, Targets Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases
With Versant Ventures as a founding investor, Santa Ana Bio emerged from stealth Thursday with $168 million in combined Series A and B funding to support plans to have two programs in the clinic by next year.
June 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Business
Biogen’s HI-Bio Buy Is Latest Biopharma Spending Spree in Projected $257B Immunology Market
Biogen recently bolstered its pipeline with a potential $1.8 billion acquisition of Human Immunology Biosciences, following other big players looking to cash in on a global immunology market estimated to grow to $257 billion by 2032.
June 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: 3D illustration of an intestine undergoi
Business
Syntis Bio Launches in Effort to Challenge GLP-1s in Lucrative Weight Loss Market
Seeking to carve out its own niche in the obesity space, Syntis Bio launched on Tuesday to develop an oral weight-loss treatment that mimics the effects of gastric bypass surgery.
June 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Pair of hands framing graph of upward-trending numbers
Deals
Biopharma IPOs From the First Half of 2024
As we near the end of second quarter of 2024, the initial public offerings among biotechs have slowed, but the market is still going strong.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Drug Development
Uniquity Bio Emerges from Stealth with $300M from Blackstone, Targets Asthma and COPD
Armed with a $300 million commitment from Blackstone Life Sciences and a former Merck monoclonal antibody, Uniquity Bio is starting Phase II clinical trials in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
May 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Illustration showing several virus particles
Business
Flagship-Backed Prologue Launches with $50M to DELVE into Viral Proteome
The newest company by the life sciences venture capital firm, Prologue Medicines will search through the vast viral proteome to identify proteins with therapeutic potential.
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D image of a KRAS oncogene
Business
BridgeBio Spins Out Oncology Company with $200M in Financing
The new company, BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, is looking to advance two KRAS inhibitors and a blocker of the interaction between the RAS and PI3K pathways.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Glitchy Human Hand Connecting with Robot
Business
AI-Powered Xaira Launches with $1B, Ex-Genentech Execs Look to Transform R&D
Xaira Therapeutics emerged from stealth on Tuesday with plans to tap the biological equivalent of artificial intelligence image generation tools designed to create molecules that hit hard-to-drug targets.
April 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Injection pens meant for weight-loss medications
Business
Weight-Loss Drug Startup Metsera Launches with $290M, Looks to Tap Lucrative Obesity Market
The clinical-stage biotech emerged from stealth on Thursday with several oral and injectable candidates, including a GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase I trials, in an effort to challenge Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Business
Nvelop and Seaport Raise $100M in Rounds, Tap Bluebird and Karuna Execs
A pair of biotechs burst onto the scene Tuesday, exiting stealth with $100 million in financing each and tapping executives who made their names at bluebird bio and Karuna Therapeutics.
April 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Illustration of an antibody on blue background
Business
Diagonal Therapeutics Nets $128M for New Approach to Agonist Antibodies
The Cambridge-based biotech was co-founded by Atlas Ventures and CEO Alex Lugovsky to develop agonist antibodies for rare diseases, with a lead program in hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia.
April 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Press Releases
Apple Tree Partners Launches Red Queen Therapeutics to Bring Potentially Lifesaving Treatments to People at Greatest Risk from Viral Infections
August 6, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
FDA Clears Investigational New Drug application for muscular dystrophy treatment from University of Minnesota startup Myogenica
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Blackstone Life Sciences Launches Uniquity Bio to Develop Novel Medicines in Immunology & Inflammation
May 15, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
AbCellera, Viking Global Investors, and ArrowMark Partners Collaborate to Launch New Biotech Companies
May 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Aubex Therapeutics Launches to Revolutionize Cancer Treatment with Novel Compounds directed toward the Tumor Microenvironment
April 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Takeda, Astellas and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Announce Master Agreement to Establish Joint Venture Company for Incubation of Early Drug Discovery Programs
April 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Zylö announces the creation and spinout of Atticus Pharma Inc.
April 17, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Charles River and Deciphex Launch Patholytix Foresight, a Transformative AI-Powered Decision Support Tool for Toxicologic Pathology
April 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Pelthos Therapeutics to Accelerate Commercialization of ZELSUVMI™
April 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
3M Completes Spin-off of Solventum
April 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
ProteinQure Announces A Breakthrough Therapeutic with Remarkable Efficacy in Heterogenous Patient-Derived Xenograft Models of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer to be presented at AACR
March 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Mirador Therapeutics Launches to Accelerate the Next Generation of Precision Medicines for Immune-mediated Diseases
March 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Clasp Therapeutics Launches With $150 Million to Pioneer Precision Immuno-Oncology Using Next-Generation T Cell Engagers With Unparalleled Specificity
March 20, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
YourChoice Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board member updates phase 1a study for male birth control candidate at ACS Spring 24
March 19, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Gynica announces First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Novel IntraVag© Treatment for Endometriosis
March 14, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
3M Board of Directors Approves Spin-off of Solventum
March 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Deals
Enlyte and Former Genex Leaders Reach Agreement to Create New IME Business
March 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
3M Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of Health Care Business as Solventum
February 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Odne Inc. Welcomes Jeff Durrbeck as President of US Operations
February 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Prolocor to Present New Clinical Evidence at ACC 24 Supporting the Use of PLATELET FCɣRIIA (PFCG) as a Key Tool in Individualizing Dual Antiplatelet Therapy (DAPT)
February 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
