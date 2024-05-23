Startups
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Biotech entrepreneur Arie Belldegrun and former Roche CEO Franz Humer are part of the credit firm’s push to provide companies with another source of funding, Symbiotic Capital announced Tuesday.
GRO Biosciences will use the Series B funds to launch a Phase I trial for ProGly-Uricase, its investigational therapy for gout.
The biotech incubator said Wednesday the majority of the fund will be for clinical proof-of-concept studies, bringing the total funds raised by Curie.Bio to nearly $1 billion.
Exsilio Therapeutics emerged from stealth on Tuesday with a platform that leverages mRNA technology to develop redosable genomic medicines for a range of complex diseases.
With Versant Ventures as a founding investor, Santa Ana Bio emerged from stealth Thursday with $168 million in combined Series A and B funding to support plans to have two programs in the clinic by next year.
Biogen recently bolstered its pipeline with a potential $1.8 billion acquisition of Human Immunology Biosciences, following other big players looking to cash in on a global immunology market estimated to grow to $257 billion by 2032.
Seeking to carve out its own niche in the obesity space, Syntis Bio launched on Tuesday to develop an oral weight-loss treatment that mimics the effects of gastric bypass surgery.
As we near the end of second quarter of 2024, the initial public offerings among biotechs have slowed, but the market is still going strong.
Armed with a $300 million commitment from Blackstone Life Sciences and a former Merck monoclonal antibody, Uniquity Bio is starting Phase II clinical trials in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The newest company by the life sciences venture capital firm, Prologue Medicines will search through the vast viral proteome to identify proteins with therapeutic potential.
The new company, BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, is looking to advance two KRAS inhibitors and a blocker of the interaction between the RAS and PI3K pathways.
Xaira Therapeutics emerged from stealth on Tuesday with plans to tap the biological equivalent of artificial intelligence image generation tools designed to create molecules that hit hard-to-drug targets.
The clinical-stage biotech emerged from stealth on Thursday with several oral and injectable candidates, including a GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase I trials, in an effort to challenge Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
A pair of biotechs burst onto the scene Tuesday, exiting stealth with $100 million in financing each and tapping executives who made their names at bluebird bio and Karuna Therapeutics.
The Cambridge-based biotech was co-founded by Atlas Ventures and CEO Alex Lugovsky to develop agonist antibodies for rare diseases, with a lead program in hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia.
PRESS RELEASES