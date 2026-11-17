Sellas Life Sciences is gearing up for an FDA submission after its off-the-shelf cancer vaccine slashed the risk of death by 41% for patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

The Phase 3 REGAL trial enrolled 126 patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a cancer that starts in the bone marrow and quickly spreads to the blood. Patients were in their second or later remission or were in remission and ineligible for an allogeneic stem cell transplant.

The randomized, open-label study tested Sellas’ immunotherapeutic cancer vaccine, called galinpepimut-S (GPS), as a maintenance monotherapy designed to extend survival. The experimental treatment was tied to a median overall survival of 24 months compared to 14.7 months for patients receiving an investigator’s choice of the best available treatment. The findings translate to a statistically significant death risk reduction of 41%, hitting the study’s main goal.

Based on the findings, Sellas is preparing to meet with the FDA about a potential accelerated pathway and approval submission in the first half of next year, according to a Tuesday release.

“Given the significant unmet need in this patient population, we look forward to engaging with the FDA to discuss the results and the regulatory path forward, with the goal of making this therapy available to patients as rapidly as possible,” Sellas CEO Angelos Stergiou said in the press release.

GPS was generally well tolerated, with treatment-related adverse events “predominantly mild to moderate” and most commonly consisting of local injection site reactions, according to Sellas.

The New York biotech is currently conducting a statistical evaluation of REGAL’s secondary endpoints and plans to share detailed findings at an upcoming medical conference.

“Patients with AML in second remission who cannot undergo allogeneic stem cell transplantation face poor survival outcomes and have a significant need for new treatment approaches,” members of the REGAL study steering committee said in a joint statement.

“The landmark data from the Phase 3 REGAL trial demonstrate a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival advantage for the GPS immunotherapeutic cancer vaccine in this underserved population. By training the immune system to target residual leukemia cells, GPS addresses a critical unmet need and has the potential to redefine the treatment paradigm in AML maintenance therapy.”

Designed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center lab, GPS consists of four WT1-derived peptides. The vaccine candidate is made to stimulate both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses against WT1-expressing cancer cells.

REGAL is Sella’s most advanced trial, though the biotech has tested GPS in smaller, earlier studies for ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. The company also touts a CDK9 inhibitor candidate, called SLS009 or tambiciclib, in testing for different cancers, including AML.