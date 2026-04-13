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Gabrielle Masson
Senior editor
Lymphoma
Allogene stock sails after CAR T clears residual lymphoma in early data cut
Pivotal findings for the off-the-shelf cell therapy surpassed William Blair’s expectations and sent Allogene Therapeutics’ stock up more than 50% in pre-market trading Monday morning.
April 13, 2026
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3 min read
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Gabrielle Masson