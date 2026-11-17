Vertex Pharmaceuticals is nearing a critical inflection point. The FDA is set to decide this month whether to approve the company’s investigational IgA nephropathy medicine—a product that, according to analysts, could herald the next chapter for the drugmaker and potentially open up market opportunities worth billions of dollars.

Founded in 1989, Vertex won its first FDA approval in 2011 for the hepatitis C drug Incivek—though this would prove to be a commercial disappointment as competitors moved in and the company pulled it off the shelves in 2014. Just a year after Incivek’s nod, however, the FDA greenlit Vertex’s Kalydeco as the first drug to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). This approval—along with those for four other CF medicines—would put Vertex on the map and dramatically change the outcome for patients.

Now, investors are looking for “the next wave” of products from Vertex, eager to see the company open a new avenue of growth outside of its CF wheelhouse, Myles Minter, biotech equity research analyst at William Blair, told BioSpace. Povetacicept, the fusion protein therapeutic currently under regulatory review for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), could mark the start of that next wave. The FDA’s decision is expected on or before Nov. 30.

Currently, Vertex’s business is heavily reliant on its CF portfolio. The company posted $3.44 billion in revenue in the third quarter, of which $3.27 billion came from its CF products. The twice-daily oral drug Trikafta made $2.44 billion, while the newer-generation, once-daily pill Alyftrek brought in $706 million.

“Vertex is looking for the next key franchise beyond CF,” Evan Seigerman, managing director at BMO Capital Markets, told BioSpace, adding, “I think investors had hoped it that it was going to be with pain or sickle cell [disease].”

These indications have been underwhelming, however. Journavx, Vertex’s non-opioid pain medicine approved in January 2025, made $58 million in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the CRISPR-edited gene therapy Casgevy, indicated for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, logged $99 million in Q3 sales.

Like Minter, Seigerman believes povetacicept could be Vertex’s next golden goose. “There’s a real path to a multibillion-dollar product in povetacicept,” he said. BMO is particularly bullish on povetacicept, with analysts saying in a May 4 note that an approval could herald an evolution of Vertex “that may be nothing short of iconic.”

Indeed, the drugmaker is also studying povetacicept in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and primary membranous nephropathy (pMN), which Minter said indicates the asset’s a pipeline-in-a-product potential.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be quite the size of the cystic fibrosis [franchise], but it could be a meaningful revenue contributor over the next couple of years, adding diversity to their revenue base,” he said.

Kewalramani’s gambit

When Reshma Kewalramani took Vertex’s reins in 2020, she was filling the shoes left by her predecessor Jeffrey Leiden, who, from the start of his tenure in 2012, led the growth of Vertex’s CF portfolio and drove the company’s expansion into gene therapies.

Kewalramani, who had served as chief medical officer under Leiden, was tasked with charting the next chapter of Vertex’s growth.

“Part of her mandate . . . was to build a growth trajectory that was not solely relaying on CF,” Minter said, adding that she went about this in two ways. The first was to look for innovative products internally, a search that resulted in Journavx.

Kewalramani also looked outward, seeking potential partners and acquisition targets for external innovation. This quest would eventually lead to Alpine Immune Sciences, which Vertex acquired in April 2024 for $4.9 billion. It was through this deal that Vertex gained the APRIL/BAFF dual antagonist povetacicept.

At the time, Alpine was the biggest deal in Vertex’s history, Minter said.

Vertex went for the takeover even when Alpine only had data from a handful of patients to support povetacicept’s use in IgAN. Mid-stage findings generated by the biotech, released alongside the acquisition announcement, showed a 64.1% reduction in urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) at 36 weeks in six treated patients. In kidney diseases like IgAN, UPCR is used as an indicator of kidney function.

Alpine’s preclinical data also supported povetacicept’s proposed mechanism of action, demonstrating strong binding affinity against BAFF and APRIL—proteins that play key mediating roles in the production of abnormal IgA molecules, a hallmark of IgAN. Aside from IgAN, Alpine had also been advancing povetacicept for myasthenia gravis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Pipeline-in-a-product potential

Following the Alpine acquisition, Vertex continued to build up povetacicept’s profile in IgAN. The company ran the Phase 3 RAINIER study, which enrolled more than 605 patients. In March, Vertex touted a 49.8% reduction in proteinuria at 36 weeks as compared with placebo. RAINIER’s primary endpoint, proteinuria—or excess protein the urine—is a key indicator of kidney damage and function in IgAN.

These data “look very strong,” Minter told BioSpace. The results are “in the range, if not slightly better than the currently approved therapies” such as Otsuka’s Voyxact and Vera Therapeutics’ Trutakna, he added.

Given this strong late-stage showing, “I’m very confident in povetacicept getting approved,” Minter said, noting that Vertex is seeking accelerated approval for the drug—a regulatory pathway that allows medicines to be cleared based on surrogate endpoints rather than direct proof of clinical improvements.

“You’re getting deep proteinuria reductions that would be predictive of stabilization of estimated glomerular filtration rate [a measure of kidney function], which would be grounds for accelerated approval by the FDA,” Minter noted.

And once povetacicept has secured that first nod, Vertex will have a smoother time expanding into future indications, he said. “It’s a much easier regulatory path once you get that first approval to come back and do it again.”

Vertex is expecting a Phase 2 readout for povetacicept in gMG in the first half of next year, and is running the Phase 3 OLYMPUS study for pMN in which enrollment and dosing are “well underway,” according to a third-quarter presentation earlier this month.

“This is a molecule in multiple multi-billion-dollar indications,” Minter said, adding that even if povetacicept never reaches the heights of Vertex’s CF franchise, the asset would still be “meaningful for the company.”

A safety asterisk

Despite povetacicept’s strong efficacy profile, there is a safety signal that has investors leery, Minter said. At Kidney Week, Vertex was peppered with questions about the risk of hypogammaglobulinemia—a side effect characterized by a steep drop in IgG levels that in turn increases the risk of severe infections, according to the analyst.

Nearly half (46%) of povetacicept-treated patients in RAINIER developed infections, as opposed to 40.5% of placebo comparators, according to Vertex’s presentation. The majority of these episodes were mild or moderate. Severe infections were rare and balanced between the study groups. Still, RAINIER had a protocol in place that required patients whose IgG levels dropped below a certain threshold to “go on a drug holiday,” Minter said. Vertex hasn’t disclosed how many patients needed to pause treatment because of low IgG concentrations.

BMO’s Seigerman similarly acknowledged povetacicept’s infection risk but wasn’t too concerned. “What’s important is that the infection risk [was] balanced” between the povetacicept and placebo arms,” he said. For Seigerman, that’s what instills confidence in the drug’s safety profile.

“There’s a good safety profile, and the efficacy is very strong,” he said of povetacicept, adding that the drug offers a more convenient monthly dosing schedule via an autoinjector. Other injectable therapies in this space are given weekly—like Trutakna—while oral options such as Novartis’ Fabhalta are taken twice daily.

Of course, a rejection for povetacicept is not impossible. Both Minter and Seigerman said there is the remote possibility of povetacicept being rebuffed due to reasons beyond efficacy and safety, such as manufacturing challenges or violations at an external production plant.

Again, Seigerman wasn’t too worried, as Vertex has told him there shouldn’t be any issues on the manufacturing front. “I’m very confident that they’ll get approval,” he said.