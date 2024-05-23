SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
IgA nephropathy
Novartis' Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
Fabhalta is approved for the treatment of IgAN patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression, which is indicated by a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of at least 1.5 g/g.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson's Drug
Crexont was previously rejected by the regulator in June 2023, citing insufficient safety data. However, Amneal Pharmaceuticals' resubmission included findings from a healthy volunteer study.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
Servier Pharmaceuticals' vorasidenib on Tuesday secured the FDA's green light for the treatment of patients with grade 2 gliomas carrying mutations in the IDH gene.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
Lobbying groups and individuals connected with the industry are supporting candidates from both parties, with a particular focus on the future of the 340B discount program and pharmacy benefit managers.
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos' Moment of Truth
With U.S. election season now in full swing, BioSpace looks at pharmaceutical-associated campaign contributions. Plus, Q2 earnings, Adaptimmune's big approval, an anticipated FDA decision on an MDMA-assisted treatment and more.
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
The FDA is looking for stronger overall survival data to back Actinium's application for Iomab-B, an investigational therapy that will allow acute myeloid leukemia patients to receive bone marrow transplants.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK's Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA's decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Adcomms
Zevra Gains Support of Adcomm, Clears Hurdle for Potential Rare Disease Approval
An FDA advisory committee agreed on Friday that Zevra Therapeutics had provided sufficient efficacy data supporting the approval of arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
Lykos' MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune's Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
Approved under the regulator's accelerated pathway, Tecelra is also the first new synovial sarcoma therapy in more than a decade, according to Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Approvals
GSK Wins Broad Label Expansion for Jemperli in First-Line Endometrial Cancer
In pursuit of Merck's blockbuster Keytruda, GSK's Jemperli scored its own broad FDA label expansion, allowing its use in first-line endometrial cancer regardless of biomarker status.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Adcomms
FDA Questions Strength of Evidence Backing Zevra's Rare Disease Therapy Ahead of Adcomm
The Genetic Metabolic Diseases Advisory Committee will meet on Friday to discuss Zevra's modified scale to describe the efficacy of its drug candidate for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to the Vertex's headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts
Pain
Vertex Nabs Priority Review for Non-Opioid Pain Drug, Awaits January 2025 Decision
The FDA will have six months to review Vertex Pharmaceuticals' suzetrigine, potentially the first new class of drugs for acute pain in more than 20 years, according to the company.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Patents
FDA Denies Novartis' Petition to Block Entresto Generics
In addition to facing generic competition, Entresto is among the initial 10 drugs selected for the Inflation Reduction Act's Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, with the maximum fair prices to be published by Sept. 1.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
WestGene to Advance Clinical Trials Following Dual IND Approvals for World's First EB Virus-Related mRNA Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
FDA Approves First Nalmefene Hydrochloride Auto-Injector to Reverse Opioid Overdose
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
CENTOGENE Receives Delisting Notice From Nasdaq
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Trinity Biotech Obtains an Extension to Demonstrate Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Reviva Announces Grant of U.S. Patent Covering Use of Brilaroxazine for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Antengene Announces XPOVIO® (selinexor) Approved for Commercialization in Malaysia
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Favorably that the Data Support Arimoclomol as Effective Treatment for Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Elevar Therapeutics Granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European Medicines Agency for First-Line Systemic Therapy for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
August 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Innovent Announces the NDA of Mazdutide for Type 2 Diabetes has been Accepted by the NMPA of China
August 1, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Issuance of New European Patent Bolsters IP Protection for Jaguar Health in the Treatment of Congenital Diarrheal Disorders (CDDs)
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces European Commission Expands ▼IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) Marketing Authorization to include Children as Young as 2 Years Old
August 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Kexing Biopharm's Albumin-bound Paclitaxel Granted EU Market Approval
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) Status to Zymedi's ZMA001 for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Tectonic Therapeutic Announces US IND Clearance for Lead Program, TX45
July 31, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Neurim Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion On Slenyto® (Pediatric Prolonged-Release Melatonin) For The Treatment Of Insomnia In Children With Neurogenetic Disorders (NGDs)
July 31, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Nervonik receives regulatory approval to start First-in-Human study with Novel Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Technology for Chronic Pain
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
BioCardia Submits for FDA Approval of Morph® DNA™ Steerable Introducer Product Family
July 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
European Medicines Agency (EMA) Approves Bio-Thera Solutions' BAT1706 (Avzivi®, bevacizumab), a biosimilar referencing Avastin®
July 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Haemonetics Announces CE Mark Certification for the SavvyWire® Pre-Shaped Pressure Guidewire
July 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
AI-Powered MRI Enhancement Solution, SwiftMR™, Approved for Use in Canada
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
