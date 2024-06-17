SUBSCRIBE
Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, creating value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need.

One of the world’s largest manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim is an industry pioneer and has produced more than 40 commercial biopharmaceuticals. Our contract manufacturing business, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™ reliably supplies innovative therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come and creates solutions with its partners to improve patient health through its production network spanning the globe, from Biberach, Germany to Vienna, Austria, Shanghai, China and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont Inc., in California, United States.

A mammalian cell culture center in the San Francisco Bay Area, Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc., has more than 600 scientists and specialists committed to research, development, and manufacturing to deliver high quality medicines for patients. Our modern facility offers high flexibility with stainless steel and single-use bioreactors for fed-batch and process intensification technology manufacturing. With the complete range of services, from cell line and strain development, including high expression systems, through process development and large-scale manufacturing, to Fill & Finish we help our customers to turn innovative biologic ideas into commercial reality.

6701 Kaiser Drive
Fremont, CA 94555 US
Drug Development
Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly’s Jardiance Scores in Late-Stage CKD Trial
Eli Lilly’s and Boehringer’s Jardiance met its primary outcome in the Phase III EMPA-KIDNEY study, the largest and broadest SGLT2 inhibitor trial in chronic kidney disease.
November 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Boehringer Expands BiomX IBD Biomarker Collab, Shutters Crohn’s Trial
Boehringer and BiomX intend to use the discovery platform to identify biomarkers for a pathogenic bacterium thought to be associated with IBD.
June 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioMidwest
Lilly & Boehringer’s Diabetes Drug Slashes Hospitalization Risk for HF by 50%
The results demonstrated that Jardiance reduced the risk of hospitalization for heart failure compared to two other classes of glucose-lowering drugs in adults with type 2 diabetes.
June 6, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Merck KGaA Strikes $550M Deal with Proxygen in Latest Protein Degradation Deal
Proxygen partnered with Germany-based Merck to jointly identify and develop molecular glue degraders for clinical research.
June 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Workforce Cuts Abound at Zealand Pharma, Merck and Orchard
Several employees at three biopharma firms are not having a very good week, as Zealand Pharma, Merck and Orchard Therapeutics all announced job cuts.
March 31, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Covaxin, Celyad Hold, CRISPR’s Next Step
The biopharma industry ended February and began March with plenty of clinical trial news. BioSpace shares the highlights.
March 4, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
Eli Lilly Diabetes Drug Notches Another Win in Competitive Space
Eli Lilly’s Jardiance scores expanded heart failure approval from the FDA and will now be available to all patients with heart failure to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization.
February 25, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Novo Nordisk Snaps Up Partner Dicerna for $3.3 Billion
Novo Nordisk and Dicerna are no strangers. The companies have been collaborating on the development of RNAi therapies for liver disease for the past three years.
November 18, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: September 27-October 1
It was a busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
October 1, 2021
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Press Releases
Synthetica Pioneering Closes a Series A Funding Round to Support Development of Oncolytic Bacterial Therapy for Solid Tumors
July 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
CHMP adopts positive opinion recommending approval of new and expanded indications for SPEVIGO®
July 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Brainomix and Boehringer Ingelheim Launch Strategic Partnership in Fibrosing Lung Disease
July 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Boehringer Ingelheim and GoodRx announce exclusive patient affordability initiative for Adalimumab-adbm injection, Boehringer’s biosimilar to Humira®
July 18, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
First half of 2024: Boehringer Ingelheim progresses pipeline at pace and reaches major milestones
July 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics advance clinical development of first-in-class SIRP cancer immunology treatment BI 770371
July 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
PhoreMost Achieves Second Milestone in Target Discovery Alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim
June 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Boehringer Ingelheim’s COPD and asthma inhalers are now available for $35 a month for eligible patients
June 1, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Biotech Bay
BioMed X Institute and Boehringer Ingelheim Successfully Complete Schizophrenia Research Project
May 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
OSE Immunotherapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim expand collaboration to develop first-in-class treatments for cancer and cardio-renal-metabolic diseases
May 22, 2024
 · 
9 min read
