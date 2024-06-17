Boehringer Ingelheim is a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, creating value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need.

One of the world’s largest manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim is an industry pioneer and has produced more than 40 commercial biopharmaceuticals. Our contract manufacturing business, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence™ reliably supplies innovative therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come and creates solutions with its partners to improve patient health through its production network spanning the globe, from Biberach, Germany to Vienna, Austria, Shanghai, China and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont Inc., in California, United States.

A mammalian cell culture center in the San Francisco Bay Area, Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc., has more than 600 scientists and specialists committed to research, development, and manufacturing to deliver high quality medicines for patients. Our modern facility offers high flexibility with stainless steel and single-use bioreactors for fed-batch and process intensification technology manufacturing. With the complete range of services, from cell line and strain development, including high expression systems, through process development and large-scale manufacturing, to Fill & Finish we help our customers to turn innovative biologic ideas into commercial reality.