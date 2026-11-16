BioSpace 40 Under 40 winners Paull, Zhang let patients with rare disease lead the way at BridgeBio

Christine Zhang and Morgan Paull didn’t walk a typical path to reach their place on BioSpace’s 2026 40 Under 40 list. That’s at least partly because the company they share in common—BridgeBio Pharma—is anything but typical.

The California-based biotech—which develops treatments for rare, genetic conditions—functions under a hub-and-spoke model, with teams operating autonomously as individual spokes, according to its website, while central hubs provides clinical, regulatory and commercial capabilities and expertise.

“In a model like ours, it’s kind of like you get to be the starting quarterback from very early on,” Paull, now chief operating officer at new BridgeBio hub company GondolaBio, told BioSpace.

Morgan Paull, chief operating officer, GondolaBio

When Paull started at BridgeBio—the original hub—in 2020, he had an opportunity to consider strategy setting, something you normally don’t get to think about until you’ve had a long career in a specific functional area. “It’s been transformative for me.”

Zhang, who serves as executive director and program lead at BridgeBio spoke company Evanesco Therapeutics. “The word that comes to mind for me is intrapreneurship,” she told BioSpace, referring to internal entrepreneurs. “It’s really because you have so much autonomy and ownership over your work, and you’re able to have a tremendous impact much earlier in your career.”

Launched in 2024, GondolaBio—like BridgeBio—is focused on rare disease. The young biotech conducts early-stage research and development for genetic diseases. Under the BridgeBio umbrella, GondolaBio has “a lot of shared DNA [and] some shared services,” Paull explained. BridgeBio founder and CEO Neil Kumar also serves as executive chair of GondolaBio.

Meanwhile, Zhang—a former investment banker—joined BridgeBio in 2021, working on therapies for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), before she came up with an idea for a brand-new drug for the cardiovascular disease, an amyloid depleter. “BridgeBio was very supportive of that, so I spun off Evanesco, and we have our own in-house discovery molecule that we’re taking to the clinic,” she said. Evanesco also operates under the BridgeBio umbrella.

Christine Zhang, executive director and Evanesco Therapeutics program lead, BridgeBio

Noting that BridgeBio did not have a depleter for ATTR-CM in house, Zhang spent hours “really getting obsessed with this space,” after which she put together a pitch deck to bring to Kumar requesting funding for the new affiliate. Kumar gave her the opportunity to present to the company’s board, saying, “I’ll give you one hour; if you can convince them that this is a good idea, then the money is yours.”

“Fortunately, it went well,” she said, and Evanesco was born.

Unlike the stabilizers currently on the market—such as Pfizer’s tafamidis and BridgeBio’s own Attruby—amyloid depleters for ATTR-CM have the potential to reverse the disease, Zhang explained.

“Our goal is to go beyond what the current therapies see right now, which is halt the disease, but to take that one step further and potentially actually undo past symptoms of disease and potentially lead to disease reversal,” she added. Evanesco hopes to be in the clinic with this molecule in 2027 or 2028.

‘It’s very personal’

There is a rare disease ethos in the BridgeBio family of companies—which also includes BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT)—that drives leaders like Zhang and Paull.

For Zhang, the rare disease community is unique; many of the conditions are so rare, they are unknown even to physicians.

“When we interact with patients and patient communities, it is so meaningful because there is such a strong sense of connection when they find each other,” she said, adding that she sees this playing out in ATTR-CM, which affects around 13,500 people in the U.S. “Patients help each other out by referring physicians or discussing treatment options, and they are always so excited and grateful and appreciative of the work that we do in drug discovery.”

Zhang shared that Evanesco was inspired by a comment she heard during a patient advocacy meeting, with someone saying, “All these existing treatments are great, but what we really want is a depleter.”

“We really have the patients driving forward our science and our focus,” she said.

“It’s motivating to work on any medicine for patients in need, but it’s a lot more personal in the case of rare disease,” Paull agreed. “If it’s 2 a.m. and I’m working and would like to be asleep,” he’ll think about the middle-schooler with hereditary pancreatitis who has been in the hospital every month this year, or the middle-aged woman with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP)—a rare disorder that causes painful sensitivity to the sun—who wasn’t diagnosed until the age of 40.

EPP—which has a patient population of around 25,000 across the U.S. and Europe, according to GondolaBio—is the biotech’s lead indication, with the candidate PORT-77 currently in Phase 2 testing. GondolaBio also has a Phase 1 program in recurrent oxalate kidney stones, along with investigational new drug–enabling studies in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A, the genetic disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Paull told another story, about an 18-year-old patient with a plexiform neurofibroma—a tumor condition commonly caused by neurofibromatosis type 1—an indication for which GondolaBio is in lead optimization.

The morning of his interview with BioSpace, Paull was texting back and forth with this young patient about the music that he likes, which, he said, is country. “It’s very personal,” Paull said. “I think about those specific people.”