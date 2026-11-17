Women are gaining ground in biotech boardrooms, but progress at the top remains slow. Over the past four years, female representation on boards rose 45%, while the share of women in CEO roles rose just 3.5%.

Board membership for women in biotech increased from 20% in fiscal year (FY) 2021 to 29% in FY2024, maintaining at 29% in FY2025, according to the most recent industry report from Bedford Group Transearch. The firm began tracking the metric back in FY2021 and reports all data by fiscal year.

For the most recent year, female representation among board chairs rose from 11.7% in 2024 to 15.6% in 2025.

Progress has been slower for the CEO spot, where women held 8.8% of roles in 2025, up only slightly from 8.5% in 2021. And the growth has not been linear, with women holding just 7.9% of CEO spots in 2024.

In other words, 91.2% of biotechs were led by male CEOs in 2025, down from 92.1% in 2024 and 91.5% in 2021.

Overall, female representation among all named executive officers in biotech hit 22.1%, the highest level recorded in the four years since Bedford started the report, with distribution varying greatly by executive role. But nearly a quarter (24%) of females in executive roles left their positions in 2025, up significantly from 2023, when the exit rate was only 5.2%.

Author’s note: The Bedford report uses “female,” a term referring to sex rather than gender identity. This story uses “women” because the report mentioned identification as part of its classification criteria.