Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021

Look at these top life science startups

BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.

To come up with this list, BioSpace looked at companies that recently launched over the past few years with a Series A funding. They were then weighted by several different categories and ranked in a cumulative fashion, based on the points awarded for each category. These categories were: finance, collaborations, pipeline, growth potential and innovation.

The NextGen Bio Class of 2021 is a stellar group of life science startups that are already making an enormous impact on the industry now and will continue into the future. Congratulations to this group!

RANK COMPANY LAUNCHED LOCATION POINTS 1 Sana Biotechnology 2020 Washington 52 2 EQRX 2020 Massachusetts 25 3 Nuvation Bio 2019 New York 23 4 ArsenalBio 2019 California 20 5 Triumvira Immunologics Inc. 2020 Texas 16 6 Immuneering 2020 Massachusetts 15 7 Cellarity 2019 Massachusetts 14 8 Omega Therapeutics 2020 Massachusetts 13 9 Korro Bio 2020 Massachusetts 13 10 Synthekine 2020 California 13 11 Kriya Therapeutics 2020 California / North Carolina 12 12 Neogene Therapeutics 2020 New York 12 13 Q32 Bio 2020 Massachusetts 12 14 Shape Therapeutics 2019 Washington 12 15 Artiva Biotherapeutics 2020 California 11 16 Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2020 California 11 17 Sonoma Biotherapeutics 2020 California / Washington 11 18 Scribe Therapeutics 2020 California 11 19 CODA Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2019 California 11 20 Werewolf Therapeutics 2019 Massachusetts 10 21 Aspen Neuroscience 2020 California 10 22 Hexagon Bio 2020 California 10 23 Kyverna Therapeutics 2020 California 10 24 Forge Biologics 2020 Ohio 9 25 MoMa Therapeutics 2020 Massachusetts 9

About Life Science Startups

1. Sana Biotechnology

Points: 52

Launched: 2020

Location: Seattle, WA

Notable:

• Announced total funding of all tranches of its initial financing, raising over $700 million. The funds are being used to advance discovery and development within its core platforms, including gene delivery, immunology, stem cell biology, and gene modification and control. Some of the life science startups approaches include in vivo delivery of genetic payloads to specific cells, ex vivo genetic modifications that hide allogeneic cells from a patient’s immune system and applying stem cell biology to make differentiated cells to replace missing or damaged tissue.

• Company is led by several co-founders of Juno Therapeutics.

• The company’s focus is on modulating genes as well as replacing damaged cells in the body.

• Acquired Oscine Corp. in 4Q2020 to integrate Oscine’s glial progenitor cell program and underlying technologies with its broader platform and programs

2. EQRX

Points: 25

Launched: 2020

Location: Cambridge, MA

Notable:

• EQRx launched in January 2020 with a $200 million Series A round.

• The company is focusing on creating novel, patent-protected medicines at prices that are more affordable for people and sustainable for healthcare systems, with a probable focus on oncology, immuno-inflammation and rare disease.

• Formed a global strategic partnership with CStone Pharmaceuticals, adding two late-stage immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies to its pipeline worth $150 million upfront. EQRx will have the rights to develop and commercialize outside of Greater China.

3. Nuvation Bio

Points: 23

Launched: 2019

Location: New York, NY

Notable:

• Nuvation Bio closed on a $275 million oversubscribed Series A financing. It was founded by industry veteran David Hung (Medivation, which sold to Pfizer in 2016 for $14.3 billion).

• The company does not have many specifics concerning its approach like other life science startups, other than to indicate it is focusing on cancer and has seven mechanistically distinct programs.

• In 4Q2020, announced it would merge with Panacea Acquisition Corp. that will take it public and add significant funding.

4. ArsenalBio

Points: 20

Launched: 2019

Location: South San Francisco, CA

Notable:

• ArsenalBio launched with an $85 million Series A in October 2019, with investments from Westlake Village BioPartners, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), Kleiner Perkins, the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Foundation Investment Company, Euclidean Capital and Osage University Partners.

• The company’s focus is on building a programmable cell therapy company by integrating technologies such as CRISPR-based genome engineering, scale and high throughput target identification, synthetic biology, and machine learning. The initial focus is on cancer.

• Ken Drazan, the former president of research and diagnostics startup Grail, is now ArsenalBio’s CEO.

5. Triumvira Immunologics Inc.

Points: 16

Launched: 2020

Location: Crystal Mountain at Barton Creek, TX

Notable:

• Triumvira Immunologics completed a $55 million Series A financing round in August 2020.

• The round was co-led by Leaps by Bayer and Northpond Ventures. Additionally, this life science startups’ investors include Oceanpine Capital and Viva Biotech Holdings. Existing investors include Bloom Burton & Co. and the Centre for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy (C3i).

• The company focuses on T-cell Antigen Coupler (TAC), a hybrid molecule made up of multiple protein domains to combine tumor-targeting abilities with the T-cell’s own activation machinery.

• The company’s Phase I/II clinical trial for TAC01-CD19 was given clearance in the U.S. and Canada in July 2019, although the trial does not appear to have begun recruiting.

• In March 2020, Triumvira and Switzerland’s Lonza inked a collaboration to develop point-of-care manufacturing for TAC T-Cell therapeutic targeting solid tumors.

6. Immuneering

Points: 15

Launched: 2020

Location: Cambridge, MA

Notable:

• Immuneering Corporation closed on its oversubscribed Series A round in January 2020 worth $20 million.

• The company focuses on advancing its programs into the clinic in cancer cachexia, next-generation KRAS inhibition, and the RAF-MEK pathway.

• Imuneering also is developing its Disease Cancelling Technology and computational platforms, which it offers to other biopharma companies as a service.

• The company has six programs ranging from target identification to preclinical, as well as others.

• CEO, Ben Zeskind, aims to identify 90 drug programs within five years.

7. Cellarity

Points: 14

Launched: 2019

Location: Cambridge, MA

Notable:

• Cellarity was founded in 2017 and launched by Flagship Pioneering in December 2019 after exploring how computation can unlock the complexity of biology and the cell.

• Cellarity is pioneering an entirely new cell-centric approach to Drug Discovery which is unique among all life science startups, designing medicines that treat diseases at the level of cell behavior as opposed to targeting single proteins.

• The Cellarity Platform harnesses advances in high-resolution single cell data and machine learning to pioneer the unique ability to understand, and drug, the aberrant cell behaviors that underlie disease. This approach has a faster time to lead identification, has a higher likelihood of clinical success and provide the opportunity to identify compounds that would have not been uncovered through the traditional molecular target approach.

• Cellarity has already discovered and validated compounds in multiple disease models, and is advancing programs in hematology, immuno-oncology, metabolism and respiratory disease.

8. Omega Therapeutics

Points: 13

Launched: 2020

Location: Cambridge, MA

Notable:

• Omega Therapeutics declared an $85 million financing round in July 2020, led by Flagship Pioneering and others. The funding supports the development of their Epigenomic Programming TM platform for Precision Genomic Control TM, and progression to first-in-human clinical trials of their Epigenomic ControllersTM for programs in oncology, liver disease, serious inflammatory conditions, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), among others.

• Omega Therapeutics has created a new category of medicine through their epigenomic programmingTM platform. The company is developing novel engineered and modular therapeutics, called Omega Epigenomic ControllersTM, that specifically and durably modulate and tune the level of expression of any of the 25,000+ human genes, individually or collectively, to treat and cure disease. This is Precision Genomic ControlTM.

9. Korro Bio

Points: 13

Launched: 2020

Location: Cambridge, MA

Notable:

• Korro Bio closed on a $91.5 million Series A financing round in September 2020, with plans to use the funds to advance its platform for precise, single-base, RNA editing to modulate protein function for therapeutic applications.

• The company’s proprietary platform, OPERA, leverages the body’s natural base editing system to make targeted edits to a single RNA base, meaning it can be used to repair disease-causing mutations at the RNA level.

10. Synthekine

Points: 13

Launched: 2020

Location: Menlo Park, CA

Notable:

• Synthekine closed an $82 million Series A financing round in September 2020.

• The company (life science startups) focuses on immunology, structural insights on cytokines and multiple engineering technologies to create optimized therapeutics against new and validated cytokine targets for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

• The company’s two lead programs, which are in IND-enabling studies, include STK-012, an engineered Interleukin-2 (IL-2) partial agonist for cancer; and the combination of STK-009 and SYNCAR-001, an orthogonal IL-2 ligand and a CD-19 CAR-T-cell therapy being studied in combination.

11. Kriya Therapeutics

Points: 12

Launched: 2020

Location: Redwood City, CA / Morrisville, NC

Notable:

• Kriya Therapeutics closed on an $80.5 million Series A financing in May 2020.

• The company’s pipeline includes multiple AAV-based gene therapies for type 1 and type 2 diabetes, severe obesity, and other indications.

• Kriya’s pipeline consists of KT-A112, a gene therapy for delivering genes intramuscularly to produce insulin and glucokinase for types 1 and 2 diabetes; KT-A522, a gene therapy administered by salivary gland injection that delivers the gene to produce a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist for type 2 diabetes and severe obesity; and KT-A832, a gene therapy administered by intrapancreatic injection that delivers the gene to produce modified insulin growth factor 1 (IGF-1) for type 1 diabetes.

12. Neogene Therapeutics

Points: 12

Launched: 2020

Location: New York, NY

Notable:

• In September 2020, Neogene Therapeutics raised $110 million in a Series A financing co-led by EcoR1 Capital, Jeito Capital and Syncona, with participation from Polaris Partners and Pontifax. Seed investors Vida Ventures, TPG and Two River also participated.

• The company is focused on developing neoantigen T-cell therapies. The company’s platform allows for the isolation of neo-antigen specific TCR genes from tumor biopsies. The tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) obtained from the biopsies often express TCRs specific for mutated proteins found in cancer cells. Using its proprietary technology, the company believes it can take the isolated TCR genes and engineer them into T-cells for a potent T-cell therapy which is promising for life science startups.

13. Q32 BIO

Points: 12

Launched: 2020

Location: Cambridge, MA

Notable:

• Q32 Bio launched in May 2020 with a $46 million Series A financing.

• The company is focused on advancing a portfolio of biologics targeting the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems.

• The company indicates it has a “robust product pipeline” that includes a monoclonal antibody antagonist of the interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) and a complement therapeutics platform that generated fusion proteins that downregulate complement activity specifically in disease-affected tissues.

• The company’s most advanced program is ADX-914, a fully human anti-IL-7R antibody licensed from Bristol-Myers Squibb that re-regulates adaptive immune function. It is advancing plans for its first-in-human trial of ADX-914 by late 2020. As part of the deal with Bristol Myers Squibb, BMS became a minority shareholder of Q32 Bio.

• The company’s lead program in innate immunity, ADX-097, focuses on tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system. The company hopes to begin dosing a Phase I trial in the second half of 2021.

14. Shape Therapeutics

Points: 12

Launched: 2019

Location: Seattle, WA

Notable:

• Technology platform includes RNAskip, a suppressor tRNA technology that allows premature stop codon readthrough; RNAfix, a precision RNA editing technology using endogenous Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA (ADAR); and AAVid, a next-generation engineered AAV platform to specific, tissue-tropic AAVs. Apparently focused on Parkinson’s disease.

• In December 2020, unveiled its AAVidTM capsid discovery platform and confirmed the identification of novel liver-tropic AAV5 variants.

15. Artiva Biotherapeutics

Points: 11

Launched: 2020

Location: San Diego, CA

Notable:

• Launched June 26, 2020, with $78 million Series A.

• Among all life science startups, it is focused on allogeneic off-the-shelf NK cell therapies for oncology.

• Entered an exclusive collaboration agreement with Affimed N.V. to assess the feasibility of combinations of Artiva’s AB-101 product and Affimed’s ICE® molecules.

16. Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Points: 11

Launched: 2020

Location: South San Francisco, CA

Notable:

• In March 2020, raised $73 million in Series A financing which completed the company’s direction from a technology licensing company to an oncology drug discovery and development organization.

• Focuses on novel T-cell engagers (XPATs) and cytokines (XPACs) in oncology. The company will use funds to advance its lead development candidate, AMX-818, into the clinic.

• Recently relocated to South San Francisco to take advantage of talent opportunities.

17. Sonoma Biotherapeutics

Points: 11

Launched: 2020

Location: South San Francisco, CA, and Seattle, WA

Notable:

• Sonoma Biotherapeutics launched in February 2020 with a $40 million Series A financing round. In September 2020, the company raised an additional $30 million for its Series A financing, bring the total to $70 million.

• Investors include Lyell Immunopharma, ARCH Venture Partners, 8VC, LifeForce Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures Biosciences, Octagon Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, the JDRF T1D fund and additional undisclosed investors.

• Sonoma is among capable life science startups which focused on developing adoptive Treg therapies for autoimmune and degenerative diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis, along with degenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer’s.

18. Scribe Therapeutics

Points: 11

Launched: 2020

Location: Alameda, CA

Notable:

• Came out of stealth mode in October 2020.

• It’s a spinout from Jennifer Doudna’s laboratory, at U of C-Berkeley.

• Focuses on “engineering, delivering, and developing novel, custom CRISPR molecules.” Its tech platform is X-Editing (XE), which is another improvement in CRISPR editing.

• Collaborated with Biogen in a deal that could hit $400 million--$15 million upfront.

19. CODA Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Points: 11

Launched: 2019

Location: South San Francisco, CA

Notable:

• CODA Biotherapeutics closed a Series A financing round worth $34 million in November 2019.

• The company is focusing on its lead candidates in chronic neuropathic pain and focal epilepsy.

• CODA’s two approaches include gene therapy and a chemogenetic platform. The gene therapy is designed to be tunable, durable and highly selective, with fewer off-target effects. The chemogenetic platform hopes to modify a target cell population using gene therapy to express a tunable “switch” protein.

• In May 2020, the company announced a research collaboration with the Facial Pain Research Foundation (FPRF) with the goal of using CODA’s chemogenetic gene therapy platform to identify and develop potential new therapies and cures for trigeminal neuralgia and related neuropathic pain.

20. Werewolf Therapeutics

Points: 10

Launched: 2019

Location: Cambridge, MA

Notable:

• Werewolf Therapeutics launched in November 2019 with a $56 million Series A financing.

• Out of all other life science startups, the company’s focus is on novel immuno-stimulatory therapeutics to act within the tumor microenvironment to improve the body’s immune response to cancer. Similar approaches have run into problems with severe systemic toxicities.

• The company’s PREDATOR protein engineering platform engineers potent biologics that can be delivered systematically in an inactivated format to prevent unwanted effects on non-target tissues.

21. Aspen Neuroscience

Points: 10

Launched: 2020

Location: San Diego, CA

Notable:

• Aspen Neuroscience closed on its Series A funding round in April 2020, raising $70 million.

• The company is focused on developing a restorative, disease-modifying autologous neuron therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

• Aspen’s lead product, ANPD001, is in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of sporadic forms of Parkinson’s disease, while its second product, ANPD002 combines gene correction and autologous neuron therapy for genetic forms of Parkinson’s disease.



22. Hexagon Bio

Points: 10

Launched: 2020

Location: Menlo Park, CA

Notable:

• Hexagon Bio launched in September 2020 with a $47 million Series A financing round.

• The company’s molecule discovery platform leverages data science, genomics and synthetic biology to identify potent, evolutionarily refined secondary metabolites and their protein targets from fungal genomes.

23. Kyverna Therapeutics

Points: 10

Launched: 2020

Location: Berkeley, CA

Notable:

• Kyverna Therapeutics raised $25 million in Series A in January 2020. One of its founding investors is Gilead Sciences.

• The company is a cell therapy endeavor engineering a new class of drugs for serious autoimmune diseases. The strategy combines advanced T-cell engineering and synthetic biology to suppress and eliminate autoreactive immune cells at the root cause of inflammatory disease.

• The company has a strategic collaboration and license deal with Gilead Sciences to develop engineered T-cell therapies for autoimmune disease based on Kyverna’s synthetic Treg platform and Kite, a Gilead company’s, synNotch technology. Gilead paid Kyverna $17.5 million upfront with a potential $570 million in development and commercialization milestones.

24. Forge Biologics

Points: 9

Launched: 2020

Location: Grove City, OH

Notable:

• Forge Biologics launched in July 2020 with a $40 million Series A financing round.

• The company is referring to itself as a viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and therapeutics developer. Its lead program is FBX-101, a novel AAV and umbilical cord transplant combination approach to treat infantile Krabbe disease, a deadly neurodegenerative disorder. On January 4, 2021, the FDA granted approval for the company to initiate a Phase I/II trial of FBX-101.

• The company’s manufacturing facility, known as The Hearth, will host end-to-end cGMP AAV manufacturing services at the 500L scale, which will enable biotech and pharma clients to accelerate their gene therapy programs from preclinical development through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing.