After its prostate cancer therapy was not included in Medicare’s initial drug price negotiation list, Astellas dismissed its Inflation Reduction Act lawsuit this week, while Illumina got new leadership.
To build its ophthalmology portfolio, Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceuticals has teamed with RNA editing biotech Shape Therapeutics to develop adeno-associated virus gene therapies for ocular diseases.
Shape Therapeutics is evolving programmable RNA medicines that push the limits of current gene editing capabilities. BioSpace spoke with CSO David Huss.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Roche will apply RNAfix and Shape’s AAVid technology platform to develop next-generation tissue-specific adeno-associated viruses for new gene therapies aimed at these indications.
More money means more progress for potentially life-saving therapies. Here’s a peek at some biopharma companies adding to their books this week.
The amount is intended to support the company’s growing portfolio of RNA technologies and accelerate efforts to develop various treatment approaches in the gene therapy field.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
