Shape Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Hand changing blocks from Plan A to B/iS
Business
Week in Review: Astellas Withdraws IRA Lawsuit, New Illumina CEO and More
After its prostate cancer therapy was not included in Medicare’s initial drug price negotiation list, Astellas dismissed its Inflation Reduction Act lawsuit this week, while Illumina got new leadership.
September 8, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Illustration of a virus vector/iStock, p
Business
Otsuka, Shape Ink Potential $1.5B Deal to Develop Eye AAV Gene Therapies
To build its ophthalmology portfolio, Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceuticals has teamed with RNA editing biotech Shape Therapeutics to develop adeno-associated virus gene therapies for ocular diseases.
September 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Getty Images
Business
Pushing Beyond Gene Editing Limits with Programmable RNA Medicines
Shape Therapeutics is evolving programmable RNA medicines that push the limits of current gene editing capabilities. BioSpace spoke with CSO David Huss.
June 9, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Allogene, Progenity, Adaptive Phage Tout New Top Executives
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 28, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Courtesy of Taljat David/Shutterstock
Business
Mega $3 Billion+ Deal Shapes Up for Roche to Target AD and Parkinson’s
Roche will apply RNAfix and Shape’s AAVid technology platform to develop next-generation tissue-specific adeno-associated viruses for new gene therapies aimed at these indications.
August 24, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Money on the Move: July 14 – 21
More money means more progress for potentially life-saving therapies. Here’s a peek at some biopharma companies adding to their books this week.
July 21, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
ShapeTX Earns $112 Million Series B to Support Gene Therapy Development Projects
The amount is intended to support the company’s growing portfolio of RNA technologies and accelerate efforts to develop various treatment approaches in the gene therapy field.
July 15, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2021
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
BioForest
Shape Therapeutics RNAfix® Editing Platform Achieves >90% Editing in Mouse and Non-Human Primate Brain
May 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Shape Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Matt Valentino as Chief People Officer
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
BioForest
Shape Therapeutics to Showcase RNA Editing in the Brain and Validation of their Stable AAV Producer Cell Line at ASGCT 2024
April 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
BioForest
Shape Therapeutics named one of Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” Companies of 2022
September 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Shape Therapeutics to Present Data Highlighting Advances in Its AI-Driven RNA Technology Platforms at the 2022 ASGCT Annual Meeting
May 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Shape Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 6, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Business
Shape Therapeutics Appoints David J. Huss, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and Lisa Taylor Ash, J.D., as General Counsel
November 9, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Business
Shape Therapeutics enters into a strategic research collaboration with Roche to advance breakthrough AAV-based RNA editing technology for neuroscience and rare disease indications
August 24, 2021
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Shape Therapeutics Secures $112 Million in Series B Financing to Advance Breakthrough RNA Technology Platforms to Democratize Gene Therapy
July 15, 2021
 · 
3 min read
BioForest
Shape Therapeutics to Present the Discovery of Muscle-Specific AAVs at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
May 25, 2021
 · 
1 min read
