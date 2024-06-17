SUBSCRIBE
MOMA Therapeutics is committed to discovering the next generation of precision medicines by targeting highly dynamic proteins that underlie human disease. Bringing together seminal scientific advancements in biochemistry, biophysics, structural biology, chemistry and functional genomics, the company is establishing a platform to exploit a key vulnerability inherent to all dynamic proteins: their dependence on well-coordinated, stepwise changes in protein conformation. By focusing this platform on disease-causing targets, MOMA aims to develop high impact, precision medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. MOMA Therapeutics is a private company launched in 2020 and is financed by world-class biotech investors.

Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Business
Roche Inks Potential $2B Deal with MOMA, Continues Early January Hot Streak
In the third deal in as many days, Roche is paying $66 million upfront to MOMA Therapeutics to find new drugs to go after cancer cell growth, with a potential $2 billion total in milestones and royalties.
January 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Molecule inside Liquid Bubble, 3d illustration.
MOMA is Raging Against the Machine with $150M in New Funds
MOMA stated that it plans to use the money to further develop product opportunities and advance a rich pipeline of precision oncology programs.
May 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 8
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
October 7, 2021
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, May 7
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
May 6, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: MoMa Therapeutics, Cerevance, Glympse Bio and More
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
February 4, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Shaking Up the C-Suites: MOMA Hires New CEO, Lilly Loses R&D Chief
MOMA Therapeutics and Eli Lilly are both experiencing significant changes in their leadership roster, with one Takeda alum taking the helm at MOMA and an R&D chief at Lilly shooting toward the exit door.
February 2, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
MOMA Therapeutics Appoints Jullian G. Jones, Ph.D., J.D., MBA, as Chief Business Officer
March 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
MOMA Therapeutics Announces Five-Year Discovery Collaboration with Roche Focused on Critical Cancer Dependencies
January 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
MOMA Therapeutics Appoints Industry Leader Jeff Albers as Chair of the Board of Directors
February 8, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
MOMA Therapeutics Announces $150 Million Series B Financing
May 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
MOMA Therapeutics Appoints Hans Bitter, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President and Head, Data Science
October 5, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Business
MOMA Therapeutics Appoints Semi Trotto as Chief People and Experience Officer
September 8, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
MOMA Therapeutics Appoints Peter Hammerman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
May 3, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
MOMA Therapeutics Appoints Asit Parikh, M.D., Ph.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer
February 1, 2021
 · 
3 min read