MOMA Therapeutics
ABOUT
MOMA Therapeutics is committed to discovering the next generation of precision medicines by targeting highly dynamic proteins that underlie human disease. Bringing together seminal scientific advancements in biochemistry, biophysics, structural biology, chemistry and functional genomics, the company is establishing a platform to exploit a key vulnerability inherent to all dynamic proteins: their dependence on well-coordinated, stepwise changes in protein conformation. By focusing this platform on disease-causing targets, MOMA aims to develop high impact, precision medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. MOMA Therapeutics is a private company launched in 2020 and is financed by world-class biotech investors.
NEWS
In the third deal in as many days, Roche is paying $66 million upfront to MOMA Therapeutics to find new drugs to go after cancer cell growth, with a potential $2 billion total in milestones and royalties.
MOMA stated that it plans to use the money to further develop product opportunities and advance a rich pipeline of precision oncology programs.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
MOMA Therapeutics and Eli Lilly are both experiencing significant changes in their leadership roster, with one Takeda alum taking the helm at MOMA and an R&D chief at Lilly shooting toward the exit door.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS