Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NEWS
Under the terms of the deal, Sanofi is paying Amunix $1 billion up front and up to $225 million in various development milestone payments.
Several biotech executives provided their thoughts on lessons learned from the pandemic and what they hope or expect to see moving forward in the industry.
Money flows into life sciences companies on a daily basis. Here’s who’s celebrating this week.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
The 2020 virtual meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology is getting underway and companies are lining up to share information on their latest cancer treatments.
Nearly two months after inking a licensing deal worth up to $1.5 billion with Roche, Amunix Pharmaceuticals secured $73 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing round.
Amunix Pharmaceuticals, based in Mountain View, California, entered a licensing deal with Roche. Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay Amunix $40 million upfront.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS