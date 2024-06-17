SUBSCRIBE
Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEWS
Business
Sanofi Goes Big with $1 Billion Immuno-Oncology Buy
Under the terms of the deal, Sanofi is paying Amunix $1 billion up front and up to $225 million in various development milestone payments.
December 21, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Biopharma Leaders Look to Leverage Lessons Learned from the Pandemic
Several biotech executives provided their thoughts on lessons learned from the pandemic and what they hope or expect to see moving forward in the industry.
May 28, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Money on the Move – March 3-9
Money flows into life sciences companies on a daily basis. Here’s who’s celebrating this week.
March 9, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
A Look at ESMO as Companies Share Oncology Updates
The 2020 virtual meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology is getting underway and companies are lining up to share information on their latest cancer treatments.
September 17, 2020
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Bay
Amunix Raises $73 Million to Develop Pipeline, Relocate to South San Francisco
Nearly two months after inking a licensing deal worth up to $1.5 billion with Roche, Amunix Pharmaceuticals secured $73 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing round.
March 4, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Amunix Inks $1.5 Billion+ Licensing Deal with Roche
Amunix Pharmaceuticals, based in Mountain View, California, entered a licensing deal with Roche. Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay Amunix $40 million upfront.
January 10, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Astellas Pharma, Proteostasis Therapeutics Forge $1.2 Billion Genetic Disease Drug Development Pact
Business
Bay Area’s Amunix, Inc. Strikes $70 Million+ Deal With Naia
January 5, 2015
 · 
2 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2021
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Sanofi to acquire Amunix immuno-oncology pipeline with next generation Conditionally Activated Biologics
December 20, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Amunix Presents Preclinical Data on Its XPAT T Cell Engager Platform at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
October 7, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Business
Amunix Appoints Industry Veteran, Frank Watanabe, to its Board of Directors
June 23, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Amunix Expands its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Industry Veteran, Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., M.B.A.
May 13, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Amunix Presents Preclinical Data at American Academy of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from Lead Program AMX-818 Demonstrating Robust Efficacy in HER2 Tumor Models and Enhanced Safety
April 12, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Amunix Raises $117 Million Series B Financing to Fund its Oncology Pipeline
March 4, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Amunix Announces the Appointment of Healthcare Investment Banking Veteran Zeeshan Merchant as Chief Financial Officer and Trisha Millican to the Board of Directors
January 26, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Amunix Presents Preclinical Data on AMX-818, a Protease-Activated HER2-Targeted T Cell Engager Prodrug, at SABCS 2020
December 9, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Amunix to Present Preclinical Data on Protease-Activated HER2- and EGFR-Targeted T Cell Engagers at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020
September 17, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Amunix to Present Preclinical Data on HER2- and EGFR-Targeted T Cell Engagers at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II
June 22, 2020
 · 
3 min read
