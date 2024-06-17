SUBSCRIBE
Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a publicly held, development-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded therapeutics to transform human medicine. The OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that systematically controls every aspect of an organism’s life from cell genesis, to growth and differentiation. The OMEGA platform has identified thousands of novel DNA-sequence-based epigenomic targets within Insulated Genomic Domains (IGDs), referred to as EpiZips™. IGDs represent the three-dimensional, distinct, and evolutionarily conserved architecture of the genome, and are the fundamental structural and functional units of gene control and cell differentiation. They act as the “control room” of biology. The OMEGA platform examines alterations in IGDs leading to aberrant gene expression, a cause of most disease. It then leverages its database of EpiZips to identify appropriate intervention points within the IGDs and rationally designs biologically engineered, modular, and programmable mRNA-encoded epigenetic medicines, called Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, to target EpiZips for Precision Genomic Control™. With its computation- and data-first approach, Omega Therapeutics is currently advancing a broad pipeline of programs that span regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, oncology, and select monogenic diseases.

  • NextGen Class of 2021
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
140 First Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Tel: (617) 949-4359
  • Featured Employer Badge
NEWS
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Business
Novo Deepens Obesity, MASH Expertise in Deals Worth $1B with Two Flagship Biotechs
Novo Nordisk’s partnerships with Flagship Pioneering-backed Omega and Cellarity, each worth up to $532 million, will explore novel treatment approaches to obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
January 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Omega Therapeutics team, Courtesy Omega Therapeuti
Drug Development
Omega Gets FDA Nod to Start First-Ever Epigenomic Controller Trial
Omega Therapeutics announced Thursday that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) candidate OTX-2002 has been granted by the FDA.
July 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
Small and Medium Biotech Companies Still Growing in Uncertain Times
BioSpace spoke with three CEOs: Alto Neuroscience’s Dr. Amit Etkin, Omega Therapeutics’ Mahesh Karande and Rain Therapeutics’ Avanish Vellanki about their companies’ employment growth.
June 26, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Geoff Herman
2
Policy
Jazz and Redx Tout IND Acceptance while Omega Seeks First
Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Redx Pharma and Omega Therapeutics are pushing forward with their cancer treatments with Investigational New Drug approval and IND application submission.
June 15, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Omega Therapeutics team, Courtesy Omega Therapeuti
Business
Modulating Gene Expression to Stop Diseases in Their Tracks: a Pioneering Journey
Omega Therapeutics is harnessing the power of epigenetics in an unprecedented way and engineering programmable epigenetic mRNA therapeutics to transform medicine in the service of patients.
March 20, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
BioSpace Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
BioSpace is marking Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by sharing some of our recent coverage about what the life sciences industry is doing to address racial inequality.
January 17, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Business
Flagship Pioneering is All Hands on Deck for Cystic Fibrosis
This first-of-its-kind collaboration will leverage the talent and innovation at companies such as Tessera Therapeutics to advance multiple candidates to human proof of concept.
November 3, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Biotech Bay
Money on the Move: July 7 – 13
More biopharma companies race toward the Nasdaq this week, while a few rake in cash via private funding rounds.
July 14, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Biotech IPO Stampede Continues with Five More Companies
The 2021 IPO stampede continues with five more companies aiming to trade on a stock exchange.
July 12, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Omega Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
August 6, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Omega Therapeutics To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 30, 2024
May 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Omega Therapeutics Appoints Kaan Certel, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer
May 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Omega Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data at ASGCT 2024 Demonstrating Tunable and Durable Upregulation of Gene Expression with Epigenomic Controllers
May 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Omega Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress
May 6, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Omega Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on Epigenomic Upregulation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting
April 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Omega Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data at AACR 2024 Supporting the Potential of Precision Epigenomic Control
April 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Omega Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Strategic Update
March 28, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Genetown
Omega Therapeutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024
March 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Novo Nordisk enters into research collaborations with Omega Therapeutics and Cellarity on novel treatment approaches for cardiometabolic diseases
January 4, 2024
 · 
12 min read
