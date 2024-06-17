Omega Therapeutics is a publicly held, development-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded therapeutics to transform human medicine. The OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that systematically controls every aspect of an organism’s life from cell genesis, to growth and differentiation. The OMEGA platform has identified thousands of novel DNA-sequence-based epigenomic targets within Insulated Genomic Domains (IGDs), referred to as EpiZips™. IGDs represent the three-dimensional, distinct, and evolutionarily conserved architecture of the genome, and are the fundamental structural and functional units of gene control and cell differentiation. They act as the “control room” of biology. The OMEGA platform examines alterations in IGDs leading to aberrant gene expression, a cause of most disease. It then leverages its database of EpiZips to identify appropriate intervention points within the IGDs and rationally designs biologically engineered, modular, and programmable mRNA-encoded epigenetic medicines, called Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, to target EpiZips for Precision Genomic Control™. With its computation- and data-first approach, Omega Therapeutics is currently advancing a broad pipeline of programs that span regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, oncology, and select monogenic diseases.