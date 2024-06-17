SUBSCRIBE
EQRX was acquired by Revolution Medicines in November 2023.
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Deals
Revolution to Buy EQRx in All-Stock Deal, Add $1B in Cash to Balance Sheet
Following difficult recent months for EQRx, the biotech is being bought by Revolution Medicines in an all-stock transaction that secures $1 billion in additional capital for the oncology company.
August 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Alexis Borisy and Melanie Nallicheri pos
Business
EQRx Cuts More Than Half of Headcount in Strategic Reset
The pharma company will lay off 170 employees and drop all candidates but one, as it seeks to rebuild its business.
May 9, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
2021 Was Banner Year for VC Funding for Biopharma in the Bay State
A new report showed the increased funding in 2021 mirrors national data that show accelerated financing in support of new therapies for multiple diseases, driven by COVID-19 concerns.
January 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pharm Country
Clinical Catch-Up: January 17-21
Last week was a relatively quiet week for clinical trial news, particularly around COVID-19. Here’s a look.
January 24, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Deals
Merck Dives Deep into AI with $610 Million+ Absci Pact
Absci Corporation inked a deal with Merck. Absci will leverage its Bionic Protein non-standard amino acid technology and AI-integrated Drug Creation Platform to create enzymes for Merck.
January 7, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Predicting the Life Sciences Investment Market in 2022
Mark Charest, Ph.D., of LifeSci Fund Management, said the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will set the tone for biotech stock performance in 1H 2022.
January 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA
A Look at the Biggest Biopharma Stories of 2021
Going through the most newsworthy stories of the year, BioSpace found trends more than one big story, topics that just kept rising again and again. Here’s a look.
December 20, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Deals
23andMe, EQRx Lead IPO Rush in 2021
The year kicked off with a bang as multiple companies raced to a public listing.
December 20, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
10 of the Hottest Life Sciences SPAC Merger Announcements So Far This Year
Many mergers took place in 2021. Here’s a look at some of the hottest life sciences SPAC merger announcements so far in 2021. Many mergers took place in 2021,
November 8, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ellen Camacho
Deals
Revolution Medicines Completes Acquisition of EQRx
November 9, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Revolution Medicines and EQRx Stockholders Approve EQRx AcquisitionTransaction on Track to Close in November 2023
November 8, 2023
 · 
11 min read
Business
Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited Announces Drug Discovery, Development and Commercialization Partnership with EQRx
July 5, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Business
EQRx and CM Life Sciences III Announce Effectiveness of Form S-4 Registration Statement and Stockholder Meeting Details to Vote on Proposed Business Combination
December 2, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
EQRx to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
November 29, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Business
EQRx Announces Partnership Agreement with Abdul Latif Jameel Health to Commercialize Lead Oncology Programs in Middle East, Turkey and Africa
November 22, 2021
 · 
11 min read
Business
EQRx and Evotec Announce Integrated Drug Discovery and Development Partnership
November 18, 2021
 · 
12 min read
Business
Evotec and EQRx Announce Integrated Drug Discovery and Development Partnership
November 18, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
EQRx Launches “Remaking Medicine: On The Record” Investor Video Series
November 16, 2021
 · 
10 min read
Policy
EQRx and NHSE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enter into England’s First Population Health Partnership for Cancer Drugs
October 19, 2021
 · 
14 min read
