EQRX
NEWS
EQRX was acquired by Revolution Medicines in November 2023.
Following difficult recent months for EQRx, the biotech is being bought by Revolution Medicines in an all-stock transaction that secures $1 billion in additional capital for the oncology company.
The pharma company will lay off 170 employees and drop all candidates but one, as it seeks to rebuild its business.
A new report showed the increased funding in 2021 mirrors national data that show accelerated financing in support of new therapies for multiple diseases, driven by COVID-19 concerns.
Last week was a relatively quiet week for clinical trial news, particularly around COVID-19. Here’s a look.
Absci Corporation inked a deal with Merck. Absci will leverage its Bionic Protein non-standard amino acid technology and AI-integrated Drug Creation Platform to create enzymes for Merck.
Mark Charest, Ph.D., of LifeSci Fund Management, said the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will set the tone for biotech stock performance in 1H 2022.
Going through the most newsworthy stories of the year, BioSpace found trends more than one big story, topics that just kept rising again and again. Here’s a look.
The year kicked off with a bang as multiple companies raced to a public listing.
Many mergers took place in 2021. Here’s a look at some of the hottest life sciences SPAC merger announcements so far in 2021. Many mergers took place in 2021,
JOBS
IN THE PRESS