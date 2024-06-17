SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Q32 Bio

NEWS
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: 3’s the Charm for Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids & More
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial announcements and news, including updates from Pfizer, BioNTech, Ocugen and more.
May 27, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Aug. 6
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams with these Movers & Shakers.
August 6, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 9
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
July 8, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Industry Veterans Jump Ship in Favor of Smaller Biotechs
It didn’t take long for Jason Campagna to find a new role after departing Intercept Pharmaceuticals last month. Campagna will take on the role of chief medical officer for Q32 Bio.
March 9, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Q32 Stays Busy with $60 Million Series B and First Dose in Phase I Trial
Q32 Bio rakes in $60 million Series B as they dose their first patient in IL-7R antibody trial.
October 29, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Q32 Bio Launches with $46 Million and IL-7 Inhibitor Licensed from BMS
With $46 million in Series A financing, Cambridge, Mass.-based Q32 Bio, with a focus on healthy immune regulation, has emerged onto the scene with plans to enter its lead asset into the clinic later this year.
May 27, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2021
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Q32 Bio Joins Russell 3000® Index
July 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Q32 Bio Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
May 9, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Q32 Bio Appoints Lee Kalowski as President & Chief Financial Officer
April 3, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Q32 Bio Announces Closing of Merger with Homology Medicines and Concurrent Private Placement of $42 Million
March 25, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
Q32 Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Molecular Therapy Demonstrating the Therapeutic Potential of Tissue-Targeted Complement Inhibitor ADX-097 for Complement-Mediated Diseases
February 21, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
Q32 Bio Regains Worldwide Rights to Bempikibart (ADX-914) from Amgen
November 16, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Deals
Q32 Bio and Homology Medicines Announce Merger Agreement
November 16, 2023
 · 
17 min read
Business
Q32 Bio Appoints Saul Fink, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer
October 24, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Q32 Bio and Horizon Therapeutics plc Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of Bempikibart (formerly ADX-914) for Severe Alopecia Areata
September 13, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Q32 Bio and Horizon Therapeutics plc Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of ADX-914 for Atopic Dermatitis
October 27, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Load More