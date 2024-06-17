Q32 Bio
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial announcements and news, including updates from Pfizer, BioNTech, Ocugen and more.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams with these Movers & Shakers.
It didn’t take long for Jason Campagna to find a new role after departing Intercept Pharmaceuticals last month. Campagna will take on the role of chief medical officer for Q32 Bio.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
Q32 Bio rakes in $60 million Series B as they dose their first patient in IL-7R antibody trial.
With $46 million in Series A financing, Cambridge, Mass.-based Q32 Bio, with a focus on healthy immune regulation, has emerged onto the scene with plans to enter its lead asset into the clinic later this year.
