Aspen Neuroscience
NEWS
Recent funding saw support for a platform that selectively degrades DNA, software to help read mammograms and a company using corn genetics to develop cancer-targeting viruses.
Aspen Neuroscience closed on a Series B funding round of $147.5 million. The company is focused on developing personalized cell replacements for Parkinson’s disease.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS