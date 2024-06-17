SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: A corporate building overlooking a freew
Money on the Move: SwanBio, Remix, Locus, Mirvie and More
Recent funding saw support for a platform that selectively degrades DNA, software to help read mammograms and a company using corn genetics to develop cancer-targeting viruses.
May 18, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Pictured: Financing concept/Getty Images
Business
Aspen Reels in $147.5M to Advance Personalized Parkinson’s Therapy
Aspen Neuroscience closed on a Series B funding round of $147.5 million. The company is focused on developing personalized cell replacements for Parkinson’s disease.
May 9, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Aspen Neuroscience to Present at 2024 Raymond James Biotech Private Company Showcase July 18
July 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Aspen Neuroscience to Present at Stifel 2024 Cell Therapy Forum July 9
July 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Aspen Neuroscience to Present at International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting
May 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Aspen Neuroscience Receives CLIN2 Grant for ANPD001 from California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
May 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Aspen Neuroscience Announces First Patient Dosed in First-in-Human Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Autologous Neuronal Cell Replacement Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease
April 17, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Dr. Lisa Johnson-Pratt Joins Aspen Neuroscience as Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Program Lead
February 14, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Aspen Neuroscience Appoints Ana Sousa Chief Regulatory Officer
January 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Aspen Neuroscience Cofounder Dr. Andrés Bratt-Leal Receives 2023 Biocom California Life Science Catalyst Award
November 21, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Aspen Neuroscience to Present at 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
October 9, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Aspen Neuroscience to Partner with Rune Labs and Emerald Innovations to Incorporate both Active and Passive Digital Health Monitoring in Trial Ready Cohort Screening Study
August 24, 2023
 · 
6 min read
