Due to Bristol Myers Squibb’s ongoing portfolio reprioritization, Eisai is taking over the development and commercialization of farletuzumab ecteribulin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate targeting solid tumors.
Following in the footsteps of Sanofi and Moderna, Eli Lilly on Tuesday inked a collaboration agreement with OpenAI to develop novel antimicrobial agents against drug-resistant pathogens.
Ascidian Therapeutics will receive $42 million upfront from Roche, and up to $1.8 billion in milestone payments and royalties, to discover RNA exon editing candidates for neurological diseases.
Building on last year’s potential $7 billion partnership with Flagship Pioneering, Pfizer and Flagship-founded ProFound Therapeutics will work on discovering new obesity candidates.
Biogen recently bolstered its pipeline with a potential $1.8 billion acquisition of Human Immunology Biosciences, following other big players looking to cash in on a global immunology market estimated to grow to $257 billion by 2032.
Stada announced Tuesday it has secured European rights from Alvotech to a clinical-stage biosimilar of Amgen’s blockbuster bone drugs Prolia and Xgeva.
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
Riding the growing wave of interest in molecular glue degraders, Takeda has partnered with Chinese biotech Degron Therapeutics to develop novel therapies for oncology, neuroscience and inflammation.
SixPeaks Bio emerged from stealth Wednesday with up to $110 million, a deal with AstraZeneca and plans to take weight-loss candidates designed to preserve muscle mass toward the clinic.
Eli Lilly is paying $60 million upfront to Aktis Oncology to discover and develop novel tumor-targeting radiopharmaceuticals, as radiopharma dealmaking continues to heat up in 2024.
Disappointed with Phase I/II results for two Ionis-partnered programs, one for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and another for Angelman syndrome, Biogen has opted to not proceed with their development.
Belgian biotech Galapagos is teaming with Blood Centers of America to help deploy its decentralized CAR-T therapy manufacturing platform closer to treatment centers across the U.S.
With Monday’s agreement, AbbVie joins the industry’s growing interest in next-generation psychiatric therapies and looks to leverage Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ research platform to discover novel neuroplastogens.
Takeda on Monday said it is paying AC Immune $100 million upfront for an option on a Phase Ib/II Alzheimer’s disease candidate that could activate the immune system to clear amyloid beta plaques.
With its $525 million investment, Royalty Pharma will acquire the royalties and milestones for ImmuNext’s anti-CD40 therapy frexalimab, which is currently in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis.
