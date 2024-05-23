SUBSCRIBE
Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are targeted medicines that deliver chemotherapy agents to cancer cells 3d rendering
Business
Eisai Assumes Sole Responsibility for ADC After Collaboration With BMS Ends
Due to Bristol Myers Squibb’s ongoing portfolio reprioritization, Eisai is taking over the development and commercialization of farletuzumab ecteribulin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate targeting solid tumors.
July 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Business
Lilly Teams With OpenAI to Tackle Threat of Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Following in the footsteps of Sanofi and Moderna, Eli Lilly on Tuesday inked a collaboration agreement with OpenAI to develop novel antimicrobial agents against drug-resistant pathogens.
June 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Exterior of Roche's facility in Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Business
Roche Inks Potential $1.8B Deal With Ascidian to Develop RNA Exon Therapies
Ascidian Therapeutics will receive $42 million upfront from Roche, and up to $1.8 billion in milestone payments and royalties, to discover RNA exon editing candidates for neurological diseases.
June 18, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Pfizer's signage outside its office in Canada/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Business
Pfizer, Flagship Pioneering to Target Obesity Treatments Under 2023 Partnership
Building on last year’s potential $7 billion partnership with Flagship Pioneering, Pfizer and Flagship-founded ProFound Therapeutics will work on discovering new obesity candidates.
June 12, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Business
Biogen’s HI-Bio Buy Is Latest Biopharma Spending Spree in Projected $257B Immunology Market
Biogen recently bolstered its pipeline with a potential $1.8 billion acquisition of Human Immunology Biosciences, following other big players looking to cash in on a global immunology market estimated to grow to $257 billion by 2032.
June 12, 2024
4 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing
Business
Stada Bags European Rights from Alvotech to Biosimilar of Amgen Blockbusters
Stada announced Tuesday it has secured European rights from Alvotech to a clinical-stage biosimilar of Amgen’s blockbuster bone drugs Prolia and Xgeva.
June 11, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Business
BioNTech Secures $145M to Boost mRNA Vaccine Capabilities in Africa
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
May 30, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Takeda's office in Massachusetts
Business
Takeda Joins Hot Molecular Glue Market With $1.2B Deal
Riding the growing wave of interest in molecular glue degraders, Takeda has partnered with Chinese biotech Degron Therapeutics to develop novel therapies for oncology, neuroscience and inflammation.
May 23, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Business
AstraZeneca Snags Option to Buy Versant’s New Obesity Biotech SixPeaks
SixPeaks Bio emerged from stealth Wednesday with up to $110 million, a deal with AstraZeneca and plans to take weight-loss candidates designed to preserve muscle mass toward the clinic.
May 22, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Business
Lilly Inks Potential $1.1B Radiopharma Deal with Aktis Oncology
Eli Lilly is paying $60 million upfront to Aktis Oncology to discover and develop novel tumor-targeting radiopharmaceuticals, as radiopharma dealmaking continues to heat up in 2024.
May 21, 2024
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Business
Biogen Drops Ionis-Partnered Assets in ALS, Angelman Syndrome After Early-Stage Readouts
Disappointed with Phase I/II results for two Ionis-partnered programs, one for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and another for Angelman syndrome, Biogen has opted to not proceed with their development.
May 17, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Healthcare worker carrying an IV bag
Business
Galapagos Partners with Blood Centers of America to Decentralize CAR-T Production
Belgian biotech Galapagos is teaming with Blood Centers of America to help deploy its decentralized CAR-T therapy manufacturing platform closer to treatment centers across the U.S.
May 16, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Business
AbbVie, Gilgamesh Sign Potential $2B Deal to Develop Neuroplastogens for Psychiatric Disorders
With Monday’s agreement, AbbVie joins the industry’s growing interest in next-generation psychiatric therapies and looks to leverage Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ research platform to discover novel neuroplastogens.
May 14, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Takeda's office in Massachusetts
Business
Takeda Inks Potential $2.2B Deal for AC Immune’s Alzheimer’s Immunotherapy
Takeda on Monday said it is paying AC Immune $100 million upfront for an option on a Phase Ib/II Alzheimer’s disease candidate that could activate the immune system to clear amyloid beta plaques.
May 13, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
Royalty Pharma Drops $525M for Royalties and Milestones on Sanofi-Licensed MS Therapy
With its $525 million investment, Royalty Pharma will acquire the royalties and milestones for ImmuNext’s anti-CD40 therapy frexalimab, which is currently in Phase III trials for multiple sclerosis.
May 10, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Momentum Biotechnologies and Cube Biotech Announce Strategic Partnership
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Health Catalyst Announces Partnership Expansion with Western U.S.'s Largest Health Information Exchange, Contexture
August 8, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Recursion and Exscientia Enter Definitive Agreement to Create a Global Technology-Enabled Drug Discovery Leader with End-to-End Capabilities
August 8, 2024
16 min read
Press Releases
Speranza Therapeutics and CoAssist Pharmacy join the fight against the opioid crisis through patient access to non-invasive therapy
August 7, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Karen Toffler Charitable Trust Announces Strategic Partnership with Kavli Foundation and Cure Alzheimer’s Fund to Support Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Research
August 7, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Silo Pharma Announces Partnership with Global CRO for Central Nervous System Homing Peptide
August 7, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
The American Diabetes Association and Genentech Team Up to Bring Eye Health Equity Program to the DC Region
August 7, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Medtronic announces FDA approval of Simplera™ CGM and global partnership with Abbott
August 7, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Abbott Enters Global Partnership to Connect Its World-Leading Continuous Glucose Monitoring System with Medtronic’s Insulin Delivery Devices
August 7, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Formosa Pharma and Eyenovia Announce Initiation of Co-Development of Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.05%, for the treatment of Acute Dry Eye Disease in United States
August 7, 2024
3 min read
Drug Development
SciSparc’s Collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Continues to Bear Fruit With New Scientific Article Showing MEAI Potential as a Novel Weight Loss Drug
August 6, 2024
4 min read
Drug Development
PHYLEX VACCINE ON TRACK TO COMBAT DEADLY NIPAH VIRUS WITH POSITIVE RESULTS OF IMMUNOGENICITY STUDY
August 6, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
PrimeRx Announces Partnership with Legacy Pharmacy Group
August 6, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Circuit Clinical and Mercer Allergy & Pulmonary Associates Forge New Community-Based Research Partnership
August 6, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Andelyn Biosciences Expands AAV Curator™ Platform Offering to Include MyoAAV Plasmids through a License Agreement from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
August 6, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Singapore’s National Precision Medicine (NPM) programme will partner with PacBio to propel HiFi Sequencing in Southeast Asia
August 6, 2024
8 min read
Press Releases
Baylor Genetics and Baylor College of Medicine Announce New Lab Agreement with Shared Commitment to Innovation and Rapid Implementation to get Critical Testing to Patients
August 5, 2024
5 min read
News
Aurora Cannabis and Vectura Fertin Pharma, Inc. announce commercial collaboration
August 2, 2024
7 min read
Press Releases
Trinity Biotech Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2024 Update and Enters into UK Distribution Agreement with MedScience
August 2, 2024
6 min read
Business
Retrieve Medical, Inc. and OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc., Announce Revolutionary Integration Partnership
August 1, 2024
3 min read
