Roche's signage at its office in France
GLP-1
Roche Continues to Reap Rewards of Carmot Buyout with Strong Early GLP-1 Data
Roche’s oral GLP-1 receptor agonist CT-996—obtained in the $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics—reduced body weight by more than 6% at four weeks versus placebo in a Phase I trial.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
CAR-T
Interius Gets Go-Ahead for Phase I Trial of In Vivo CAR-T Therapy in Australia
Interius BioTherapeutics has received approval from Australia’s Human Research Ethics Committee to begin the first-in-human trial of an investigational in vivo CAR-T therapy designed to treat B-cell malignancies.
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: uniQure headquarters in Amsterdam
Huntington’s Disease
UniQure Wins First FDA RMAT in Huntington’s Disease After Strong Phase I/II Data
Following a disappointing readout last year, uniQure on Tuesday posted promising Phase I/II data for its investigational gene therapy AMT-130 and nabbed the first-ever Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA in Huntington’s disease.
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A white blood cell charging an ADC/
Drug Development
Drug Developers Tap the Immune System to Supercharge ADCs
With the antibody drug conjugate market projected to hit $28 billion by 2028, some companies are looking to harness the drugs for immunotherapy.
July 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: 3D illustration showing T-cells attacing a cancer cell
Drug Development
Lyell Reports Patient Death in Early-Stage CAR T Trial, Shows Otherwise Strong Response Rate
One patient died of respiratory failure in a Phase I study of Lyell Immunopharma’s investigational CAR-T therapy. The company on Wednesday said it has not definitively linked the fatality to the treatment.
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
MRI head scan, magnetic resonance imaging of head.
Drug Development
Wave Clears Phase Ib/IIa Study in Huntington’s Disease, Eyes Accelerated Approval
After back-to-back failures in 2021, Wave Life Sciences has finally aced a Phase Ib/IIa Huntington’s disease trial and is looking to a potential accelerated approval for its investigational antisense oligonucleotide.
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Man prepares his GLP-1 injection
Drug Development
Zealand Deepens Weight-Loss Portfolio With Strong Phase Ib Data for GLP-1 Alternative
Zealand Pharma’s petrelintide cut body weight by more than 8% on average, with a good overall safety and tolerability profile.
June 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Experimental Parkinson’s Treatment Elicits Antibodies Against Toxic Protein in Phase I
Vaxxinity published data from an early-stage clinical trial showing that its investigative immunotherapy, UB-312, could improve movement in Parkinson’s disease and protect against pathological alpha-synuclein.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: The National Institutes of Health's main building in Maryland
Drug Development
NIH Finds Non-Chemo Drug Combo Induces Lasting Remission in DLBCL Patients
National Institutes of Health researchers in a Phase Ib/II study found a five-drug combination elicits strong remission rates in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients without using chemotherapeutic agents.
June 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Drug Development
FDA Slaps BioNTech-MediLink ADC With Partial Clinical Hold Due to ‘Significant Risk of Illness’
The hold on BioNTech and MediLink’s antibody-drug conjugate candidate BNT326/YL202 has halted enrollment in a Phase I U.S. trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer or breast cancer, following multiple deaths.
June 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: The front entrance to the FDA headquarters/iStock, Grandbrothers
Drug Development
Biomea’s Stock Nosedives More Than 60% as FDA Puts Clinical Hold on Diabetes Candidate
Biomea Fusion’s early-stage investigational diabetes treatment BMF-291 has been slapped with a full FDA clinical hold on its Phase I/II trials due to concerns over liver toxicity.
June 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Bottles wrapped in an Iboga plant
Drug Development
Psychedelic Therapies Could Soon Break Through Against Addiction
LSD, ketamine, ibogaine and related treatments are moving forward in clinical trials for substance use disorders, including alcohol use disorder and opioid use disorder.
May 31, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: 3D illustration of the proteasome enzyme
Drug Development
Biohaven’s Phase I Data for Lead Protein Degrader Disappoints Investors
Despite Biohaven’s bispecific protein degrader cutting autoantibody IgG levels by up to 37% in an early-stage study, investors saw it as “below the high bar” of 60%, according to William Blair analysts.
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AstraZeneca's production plant in Sweden
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Touts Early-Stage Results for Oral PCSK9 Inhibitor
AstraZeneca on Wednesday unveiled Phase I results for its PCSK9 inhibitor, acquired from Dogma Therapeutics in 2020, which when combined with a statin reduced LDL-C levels in patients with high “bad” cholesterol.
May 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Drug Development
J&J Inks $1.25B Deal to Buy Rights to Atopic Dermatitis Candidate from Numab
Johnson & Johnson’s deal for Numab Therapeutics’ bispecific antibody NM26, slated to enter Phase II studies, comes on the heels of J&J’s $850 million Proteologix bispecific antibody acquisition.
May 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
