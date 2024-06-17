SUBSCRIBE
Sonoma BioTherapeutics

NEWS
Heidi Hagen, Sonoma Biotherapeutics
Business
BioForest is Breaking Out with Innovation, Talent and Investment
The BioForest region is growing up. With a focus on cell and gene therapy, a wealth of talent and proximity to high tech, it is quickly becoming one of biotech’s most exciting hotbeds.
August 27, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
Sonoma, Thermo Fisher Bring Jobs to Seattle, WA & Plainville, MA - Updated
Sonoma Bio announced its plans to erect an 83,000-square-foot operations facility in Seattle, while Thermo Fisher opened a new viral vector manufacturing plant in Massachusetts.
August 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Money on the Move: August 4 – 10
Check out where the money went in the life sciences industry this week.
August 10, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
BioForest
Sonoma Scores $265 Million to Restore Immune System Balance
Sonoma BioTherapeutics continues to work toward its goal of restoring immune system balance through complementary regulatory T cell therapy and effector T cell conditioning, this time with the help of an oversubscribed Series B round.
August 4, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Ellen Bombela
Look at these top life science startups.
Pharm Country
Top Life Science Startups to Watch in 2021
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
January 5, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Updated: Parker Institute CEO Jeffrey Bluestone Steps Down to Launch Sonoma Biotherapeutics
Jeffrey Bluestone, the noted scientific researcher and pioneer in understanding T-cell activation and immune tolerance in cancer patients, has stepped down from his role as chief executive of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to launch Sonoma Biotherapeutics.
February 6, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Bay
Sonoma Biotherapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Novel Treg Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis at American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2023
November 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Sonoma Biotherapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Novel Treg Cell Therapy at Symposium on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Advances
October 13, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Sonoma Biotherapeutics Appoints Joseph R. Arron, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and Mark D. Eisner, M.D., MPH, as Chief Medical Officer
September 29, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Sonoma Bio Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Bluestone, Ph.D., Elected to the National Academy of Sciences
May 4, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Sonoma Biotherapeutics Appoints Leaders in Cell Therapy and Immunology to Scientific Advisory Board
April 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Sonoma Biotherapeutics and Regeneron Announce Collaboration to Discover, Develop and Commercialize Treg Cell Therapies for Autoimmune Diseases
March 28, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Business
Drug Development
Sonoma Biotherapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Novel Treg Cell Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis at American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022
November 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Business
Sonoma Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessica Stitt as Chief Financial Officer
September 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
BioForest
Sonoma Biotherapeutics Enters Long-Term Lease Agreement to Establish a Treg Cell Therapy R&D and Manufacturing Center
August 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
