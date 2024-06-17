Sonoma BioTherapeutics
NEWS
The BioForest region is growing up. With a focus on cell and gene therapy, a wealth of talent and proximity to high tech, it is quickly becoming one of biotech’s most exciting hotbeds.
Sonoma Bio announced its plans to erect an 83,000-square-foot operations facility in Seattle, while Thermo Fisher opened a new viral vector manufacturing plant in Massachusetts.
Check out where the money went in the life sciences industry this week.
Sonoma BioTherapeutics continues to work toward its goal of restoring immune system balance through complementary regulatory T cell therapy and effector T cell conditioning, this time with the help of an oversubscribed Series B round.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
Jeffrey Bluestone, the noted scientific researcher and pioneer in understanding T-cell activation and immune tolerance in cancer patients, has stepped down from his role as chief executive of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to launch Sonoma Biotherapeutics.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS