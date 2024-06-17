Neogene Therapeutics is a global, preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next generation, fully individualized engineered T cell therapies for a broad spectrum of cancers.

Our proprietary neoantigen T cell receptor (TCR) discovery and T cell engineering platform identifies TCR genes with specificity for neoantigens – found exclusively on cancer cells as a result of cancer-associated DNA mutations.

Cancer is a genetically individual disease – no two tumors are exactly the same. These variations create neoantigens – unique targets for every tumor. Neogene’s novel approach delivers a tailored T cell therapy containing a unique set of specific TCR genes for each individual patient. Engineered into patient-derived T cells, these TCRs are directed toward neoantigens in tumor cells, with the goal of eliciting strong and durable responses in a variety of solid tumor indications.

We offer the opportunity to join a highly dynamic biotech start-up. You can expect a collaborative environment created by a team with deep scientific expertise and an industrial track-record in T cell therapies. We value pro-active team-players who pursue their goals with dedication, endurance and a daring mindset. If you share our commitment to make a difference to patients in need, we can provide an exciting opportunity for your career.