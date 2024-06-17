SUBSCRIBE
Neogene Therapeutics

Neogene Therapeutics is a global, preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next generation, fully individualized engineered T cell therapies for a broad spectrum of cancers.

Our proprietary neoantigen T cell receptor (TCR) discovery and T cell engineering platform identifies TCR genes with specificity for neoantigens – found exclusively on cancer cells as a result of cancer-associated DNA mutations.

Cancer is a genetically individual disease – no two tumors are exactly the same. These variations create neoantigens – unique targets for every tumor. Neogene’s novel approach delivers a tailored T cell therapy containing a unique set of specific TCR genes for each individual patient. Engineered into patient-derived T cells, these TCRs are directed toward neoantigens in tumor cells, with the goal of eliciting strong and durable responses in a variety of solid tumor indications.

We offer the opportunity to join a highly dynamic biotech start-up. You can expect a collaborative environment created by a team with deep scientific expertise and an industrial track-record in T cell therapies. We value pro-active team-players who pursue their goals with dedication, endurance and a daring mindset. If you share our commitment to make a difference to patients in need, we can provide an exciting opportunity for your career.

2225 Colorado Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90404
NEWS
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
A researcher at a microscope in a lab/iStock, Pixe
Career Advice
Top Companies Hiring Research Associates Right Now
Research associates are always in demand. Check out these top companies currently hiring RAs.
November 8, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Editorial Staff
Courtesy of Roland Magnusson/Getty Images
Deals
AstraZeneca Deepens Cancer Cell Therapy Portfolio with Neogene Buyout (Updated)
AstraZeneca and Neogene have entered into a definitive acquisition agreement in which AstraZeneca will buy all outstanding equity in the smaller company.
November 29, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Senior Female Scientist Works with High Tech Equipment in a Modern Laboratory. Her Colleagues are Working Beside Her.
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Updates for Achilles, Logic Bio, Roche and More
Achilles dosed the first patient in a Phase I/IIa advanced NSCLC trial, Logic Bio’s pediatric methylmalonic acidemia study is back up and running and another look at Roche’s TIGIT flop.
May 13, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Dec. 24
With all eyes on a new year, life sciences companies and organizations are making last-minute appointments to strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
December 22, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Women-Led Jeito Capital Closes on $630 Million Life Sciences Investment Fund
It is the largest venture capital fund in Europe focused on the life sciences.
September 20, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Belldegrun’s Third Fund Continues “Bold Investment Strategy” with $825 Million
Vida Ventures III will approach investments the same way its first two funds do, identifying and investing in what they believe to be transformative biomedical innovative companies.
June 24, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
Neogene Picks Cell Therapy Hub Santa Monica as U.S. Headquarters
The new U.S. HQ for Neogene has the backing of biotech guru Arie Belldegrun, CEO of Kite Pharma. The company has leased 38,000 sq. ft. in two Santa Monica buildings.
June 21, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, May 28
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
May 27, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Deals
AstraZeneca to Acquire Neogene Therapeutics, Accelerating Ambition in Oncology Cell Therapy
November 29, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Neogene Therapeutics Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application for its First Phase 1 Trial of Novel, Fully-Individualized TCR Therapy to Treat Advanced Solid Tumors
May 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Neogene Therapeutics Announces Exclusive License with the National Cancer Institute for a Portfolio of T Cell Receptors (TCR) Targeting KRAS and TP53 Mutations for the Treatment of Cancer
January 11, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Neogene Therapeutics Appoints Raphaël Rousseau, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
December 16, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Business
Neogene Therapeutics Appoints Han Lee, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Financial Officer
September 14, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
Neogene Therapeutics Announces Ton Schumacher, Ph.D., Company Co-Founder, Awarded 2021 Jeantet-Collen Prize for Translational Medicine
January 26, 2021
 · 
3 min read