Merck and Synthekine Strike $525 Million Cytokine Therapy Deal
Under the agreement, Merck can use Synthekine’s surrogate cytokine agonist platform to discover, develop, and sell new cytokine-based treatments for up to two cytokine targets.
November 1, 2021
2 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
 · 
 · 
 · 
 · 
 · 
 · 
 · 
Biotech Bay
Synthekine Eyes More Cytokine Advancements with $82M in Funding
Engineered cytokine therapeutics company Synthekine announced on Thursday that it has concluded an $82 million Series A funding round.
September 17, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Krystle Vermes
  • NextGen Class of 2021
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
Synthekine Announces Presentation of Initial Results from Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial of STK-012 at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting
March 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Synthekine Appoints Geoff Nosrati, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer and Announces Executive Leadership Changes
February 21, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Synthekine Announces Strategic Collaboration with Sanofi to Develop Selective IL-10 Agonists for Treatment of Inflammatory Diseases
January 29, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Synthekine Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Orthogonal IL-2 and CD19 CAR-T Combination Therapy, STK-009 + SYNCAR-001, for Treatment of CD19+ Hematologic Malignancies
July 27, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Synthekine Announces Presentations at AACR 2023 Annual Meeting Showcasing Next Series of Oncology Programs
April 12, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Synthekine Secures $100 Million Series C Financing to Advance Pipeline of Engineered Cytokine Therapeutics
January 6, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Fierce Biotech Names Synthekine as One of Its “Fierce 15” Biotech Companies of 2022
September 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Synthekine Announces Multiple Poster Presentations Showcasing Its Three Distinct Cytokine Engineering Platforms at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting
April 7, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Synthekine Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IL-2 Partial Agonist, STK-012, for Treatment of Solid Tumors
February 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Synthekine Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating In Vivo Control of CD19 CAR-T Cells with its Orthogonal IL-2 System
December 23, 2021
 · 
3 min read
