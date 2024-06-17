Synthekine
Under the agreement, Merck can use Synthekine’s surrogate cytokine agonist platform to discover, develop, and sell new cytokine-based treatments for up to two cytokine targets.
Synthekine and Bright Peak made announcements on their Series B rounds, while Hawthorne Effect and Owl Peak Labs also secured their funding. Let us take a look.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2021,” a list of up-and-coming life science startups in North America that recently launched.
Engineered cytokine therapeutics company Synthekine announced on Thursday that it has concluded an $82 million Series A funding round.
